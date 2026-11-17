SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2026 at sbi.bank.in: Download Junior Associate Hall Ticket PDF Link soon
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2026 will be released soon on sbi.bank.in. Candidates can check the expected release date, steps to download the Junior Associate hall ticket PDF, exam pattern, and essential details to check on the call letter here.
Key Points
- SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2026 release date is not yet confirmed by SBI.
- Junior Associate Mains exam 2026 tentatively scheduled for Nov 26 and 27, 2026.
- Mains exam 2026 will be online, 190 questions, 200 marks, 2 hours 40 mins.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be able to download their Mains call letter from the official website. SBI has not announced the exact releas date for the Mains Admit Card 2026 yet. As per the latest notice on the SBI Career website, that is, sbi.bank.in, the Junior Associate Mains exam 2026 is tentatively scheduled for November 26 and November 27, 2026. Candidates should keep their login details ready and check the official website regularly for latest updates.
SBI Cler Mains Admit Card 2026 Release Date
State Bank of India has not confirmed he released date of the SBI Clerk Mains Call Letter 2026. The admit card is expected before the exam is scheduled for. Once the admit card is released, the download link will appear under the Junior Associates recruitment section on the SBI Careers website. Candidates will have to download the call letter, check all the details and take a print out of the admit card for the examination.
Also check, SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE
How to Download the SBI Clerk Mains Call Letter 2026?
Candidates who have qualified the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2026, can use the simple steps given below to download the SBI Clerk Mains call letter from the official website once it is released:-
- Go to the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.bank.in
- Open the careers and select the current openings section.
- Find the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), advertisement number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17.
- Click the Mains call letter link once activated.
- Enter the registration number and date of birth or password.
- Submit the details, download the admit card and take a printout.
Details to Check on SBI Clerk Hall Ticket 2026
Once the State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk hall ticket 2026, candidates should check the following details carefully and get any discrepancies corrected before the exam:-
- Check the name
- Roll Number
- Registration number
- Photograph
- Signature
- Exam Date
- Shift timings
- Reporting Time
- Exam centre address
Read the instructions or guidelines given in the SBI Clerk Mains call letter 2026 candidates will have to contact the SBI through the official helpdesk before the exam.
Also check, SBI Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2026
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2026: Exam Pattern and Dates
The SBI Clerk Mains exam will be conducted online and is scheduled to be conducted on November 26 and 27 tentatively. The test will have 190 objective questions for 200 marks, with a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The four sections are General and Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, Each section has a separate time limit. Candidates should revise the important topics, practice the mock tests and review the current affairs.
Also check, SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026
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