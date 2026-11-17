The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be able to download their Mains call letter from the official website. SBI has not announced the exact releas date for the Mains Admit Card 2026 yet. As per the latest notice on the SBI Career website, that is, sbi.bank.in, the Junior Associate Mains exam 2026 is tentatively scheduled for November 26 and November 27, 2026. Candidates should keep their login details ready and check the official website regularly for latest updates.

SBI Cler Mains Admit Card 2026 Release Date

State Bank of India has not confirmed he released date of the SBI Clerk Mains Call Letter 2026. The admit card is expected before the exam is scheduled for. Once the admit card is released, the download link will appear under the Junior Associates recruitment section on the SBI Careers website. Candidates will have to download the call letter, check all the details and take a print out of the admit card for the examination.