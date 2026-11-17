Section-A Q1. Two identical charged conducting spheres A and B have their centres separated by a certain distance. Charge on each sphere is q and the force of repulsion between them is F. A third identical uncharged conducting sphere is brought in contact with sphere A first and then with B and finally removed from both. New force of repulsion between spheres A and B (Radii of A and B are negligible compared to the distance of separation so that for calculating force between them they can be considered as point charges) is best given as:



(a) 3F/ 5 (b) 2 F/3 (c) 2F (d) 3F/8 Q2. A thin spherical shell of radius R has charge Q spread uniformly over its surface. Which of the following graphs most appropriately represents the electric field E(r) produced by the shell in the range 0 ≤ r < ∞, where r is the distance from the centre of the shell? (a) A graph showing E constant inside the shell.

(b) A graph showing E = 0 for r < R and E decreasing as 1/r2 for r > R.

(c) A graph showing E increasing linearly inside.

(d) A graph showing E decreasing linearly outside. Q3. An electric dipole is placed at an angle of 30° with an electric field of intensity 2 × 105 NC−1. It experiences a torque equal to 4 N m. Calculate the magnitude of charge on the dipole, if the dipole length is 2 cm. (a) 8 mC (b) 2 mC (c) 5 mC (d) 7 mC Q4. A spherical conductor of radius 10 cm has a charge of 3.2 × 10−7 C distributed uniformly. What is the magnitude of electric field at a point 15 cm from the centre of the sphere-? (a) 1.28 × 104 N/C (b) 1.28 × 105 N/C (c) 1.28 × 106 N/C (d) 1.28 × 107 N/C Q5. Polar molecules are the molecules: (a) having a permanent electric dipole moment.

(b) having zero dipole moment.

(c) acquire a dipole moment only in the presence of electric field due to displacement of

charges.

(d) acquire a dipole moment only when magnetic field is absent. Q6. Given below are two statements:

Statement I: If the net positive charge of a closed surface is zero, then the net electric flux through the surface is zero.

Statement II: If the electric flux through a closed surface is zero, then the net charge inside the surface must be zero. Choose the correct answer:

(a) Both Statement I and Statement II are true.

(b) Both Statement I and Statement II are false.

(c) Statement I is true but Statement II is false.

(d) Statement I is false but Statement II is true. Q7. A point charge of 2 μC is placed at the center of a cubic Gaussian surface of side 10 cm. The net electric flux through the surface is: (ε0 = 8.85 × 10−12 C2 N−1 m−2) (a) 2.26 × 105 N m2/C (b) 1.13 × 105 N m2/C

(c) 4.52 × 105 N m2/C (d) 0.56 × 105 N m2/C JEE Main 2022 Q8. Three charges +Q, q, +Q are placed respectively at distance 0, d/2 and d from the origin on the x-axis. If the net force on +Q placed at x = 0 is zero, then the value of q is: (a) +Q/4 (b) -Q/2 (c) -Q/4 (d) +Q/2 Q9. An electric dipole is formed by two charges +q and -q located at (0,0,d) and (0,0,-d) respectively. A third charge +Q is kept at (L,0,0) where L >> d. The force on the charge +Q is proportional to: (a) 1/L2 (b) 1/L3 (c) 1/L4 (d) L Q10. (Multi-correct): A disk of radius R with uniform positive surface charge density σ is placed on the xy-plane with center at origin. The Electric potential V and electric field E at point (0,0,z) are given. If R → ∞, then

(a) E = σ / 2ε0 (b) E = σ / ε0

(c) V is proportional to z (d) V is independent of z Q11. Two identical point charges are placed in a laboratory vacuum at a distance r. If a technician moves them closer such that the new distance is exactly half of the original, how does the electrostatic force of interaction change? (a) It reduces to one-fourth. (b) It reduces to half.

(c) It increases to double. (d) It increases to four times. Q12. Two charged metallic spheres are suspended in air and experience a force F. If the entire setup is lowered into a tank filled with a special insulating oil having a dielectric constant K= 4, the new force between the spheres will be: (a) 2F (b) 4F (c) F/2 (d) F/4 Q13. A hollow spherical shell used in a Van de Graaff generator is given a positive charge of 10 μC. A student measures the electric field at the exact geometric center of this 2-meter radius sphere. The reading on the meter will be: (a) Zero (b) 5 × 103 N/C (c) 20 × 103 N/C (d) 10 N/C Q14. An electric dipole (like a water molecule model) with charges ±2 × 10−6 C separated by 2 cm is placed in a uniform atmospheric electric field of 5 × 105 N/C. The maximum torque experienced by this molecule to align itself with the field is: (a) 0.01 N·m (b) 0.02 N·m (c) 1 × 10−4 N·m (d) 2 × 10−2 N·m Q15. For a short electric dipole, the electric field strength at a distant point P on its longitudinal axis varies with the distance r from the center as: (a) E ∝ r2 (b) E ∝ 1/r2 (c) E ∝ r3 (d) E ∝ 1/r3 Q16. If E_axial represents the electric field of a short dipole at a distance d on its axis, and E equatorial represents the field at the same distance on its broadside-on position, the correct relationship is: (a) E axial = E equatorial (b) E axial = 2 E equatorial

(c) E equatorial = 2 E axial (d) E axial = 1/2 E equatorial Q17. A tiny dust particle carries a charge q and is trapped exactly at the center of a cubical box. According to Gauss’s Theorem, the electric flux passing through only one of the six faces of the cube is: (a) q/ε0 (b) q/6ε0 (c) 6q/ε0 (d) Zero Q18. Two small identical metallic balls having charges q and – 2q are kept far at a separation r. They are brought in contact and then separated at distance r /2. Compared to the initial force F, they will now : (a) attract with a force F/2 (b) repel with a force F/ 2

(c) repel with a force F (d) attract with a force F Q19. In a region of space, electric field lines are observed to be curved and their density varies from point to point. This indicates that the electric field in that region is: (a) Uniform in magnitude but varying in direction.

(b) Uniform in both magnitude and direction.

(c) Non-uniform in both magnitude and direction.

(d) Zero throughout the region. Q20. Which of the following is a fundamental property of electrostatic field lines that helps

distinguish them from magnetic field lines?

(a) They always form closed continuous loops.

(b) They can cross each other in a strong field.

(c) They start from positive charges and end on negative charges without forming closed

loops.

(d) They are always parallel to the surface of a conductor.