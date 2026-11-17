CBSE Class 12 Physics Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026–27 with Solutions, Download PDF
CBSE has released the Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper 2026-27. Check the official PDF, exam pattern, marks distribution, question types and marking scheme.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper for the academic session 2026-27 to help students understand the examination pattern and prepare for the upcoming board examinations. The sample paper is available on the official CBSE Academic website along with its marking scheme. It gives students a clear idea of how many questions will be asked, how marks will be distributed and what types of questions they should practise before the examination.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27
As mentioned in the official sample question paper, the Physics examination will have five sections. Each section contains a different type of question and carries a fixed number of marks.
The complete distribution is given below:
|Section
|Type of questions
|Number of questions
|Marks
|A
|MCQs and Assertion-Reason
|16
|16
|B
|Short-answer questions
|5
|10
|C
|Short-answer questions
|7
|21
|D
|Case-study-based questions
|2
|8
|E
|Long-answer questions
|3
|15
|Total
|33 questions
|33
|70
CBSE Class 12 Physics Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27
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Section-A
Q1. Two identical charged conducting spheres A and B have their centres separated by a certain distance. Charge on each sphere is q and the force of repulsion between them is F. A third identical uncharged conducting sphere is brought in contact with sphere A first and then with B and finally removed from both. New force of repulsion between spheres A and B (Radii of A and B are negligible compared to the distance of separation so that for calculating force between them they can be considered as point charges) is best given as:
Q2. A thin spherical shell of radius R has charge Q spread uniformly over its surface. Which of the following graphs most appropriately represents the electric field E(r) produced by the shell in the range 0 ≤ r < ∞, where r is the distance from the centre of the shell?
(a) A graph showing E constant inside the shell.
Q3. An electric dipole is placed at an angle of 30° with an electric field of intensity 2 × 105 NC−1. It experiences a torque equal to 4 N m. Calculate the magnitude of charge on the dipole, if the dipole length is 2 cm.
(a) 8 mC (b) 2 mC (c) 5 mC (d) 7 mC
Q4. A spherical conductor of radius 10 cm has a charge of 3.2 × 10−7 C distributed uniformly. What is the magnitude of electric field at a point 15 cm from the centre of the sphere-?
(a) 1.28 × 104 N/C (b) 1.28 × 105 N/C (c) 1.28 × 106 N/C (d) 1.28 × 107 N/C
Q5. Polar molecules are the molecules:
(a) having a permanent electric dipole moment.
Q6. Given below are two statements:
Choose the correct answer:
Q7. A point charge of 2 μC is placed at the center of a cubic Gaussian surface of side 10 cm. The net electric flux through the surface is: (ε0 = 8.85 × 10−12 C2 N−1 m−2)
(a) 2.26 × 105 N m2/C (b) 1.13 × 105 N m2/C
Q8. Three charges +Q, q, +Q are placed respectively at distance 0, d/2 and d from the origin on the x-axis. If the net force on +Q placed at x = 0 is zero, then the value of q is:
(a) +Q/4 (b) -Q/2 (c) -Q/4 (d) +Q/2
Q9. An electric dipole is formed by two charges +q and -q located at (0,0,d) and (0,0,-d) respectively. A third charge +Q is kept at (L,0,0) where L >> d. The force on the charge +Q is proportional to:
(a) 1/L2 (b) 1/L3 (c) 1/L4 (d) L
Q10. (Multi-correct): A disk of radius R with uniform positive surface charge density σ is placed on the xy-plane with center at origin. The Electric potential V and electric field E at point (0,0,z) are given. If R → ∞, then
Q11. Two identical point charges are placed in a laboratory vacuum at a distance r. If a technician moves them closer such that the new distance is exactly half of the original, how does the electrostatic force of interaction change?
(a) It reduces to one-fourth. (b) It reduces to half.
Q12. Two charged metallic spheres are suspended in air and experience a force F. If the entire setup is lowered into a tank filled with a special insulating oil having a dielectric constant K= 4, the new force between the spheres will be:
(a) 2F (b) 4F (c) F/2 (d) F/4
Q13. A hollow spherical shell used in a Van de Graaff generator is given a positive charge of 10 μC. A student measures the electric field at the exact geometric center of this 2-meter radius sphere. The reading on the meter will be:
(a) Zero (b) 5 × 103 N/C (c) 20 × 103 N/C (d) 10 N/C
Q14. An electric dipole (like a water molecule model) with charges ±2 × 10−6 C separated by 2 cm is placed in a uniform atmospheric electric field of 5 × 105 N/C. The maximum torque experienced by this molecule to align itself with the field is:
(a) 0.01 N·m (b) 0.02 N·m (c) 1 × 10−4 N·m (d) 2 × 10−2 N·m
Q15. For a short electric dipole, the electric field strength at a distant point P on its longitudinal axis varies with the distance r from the center as:
(a) E ∝ r2 (b) E ∝ 1/r2 (c) E ∝ r3 (d) E ∝ 1/r3
Q16. If E_axial represents the electric field of a short dipole at a distance d on its axis, and E equatorial represents the field at the same distance on its broadside-on position, the correct relationship is:
(a) E axial = E equatorial (b) E axial = 2 E equatorial
Q17. A tiny dust particle carries a charge q and is trapped exactly at the center of a cubical box. According to Gauss’s Theorem, the electric flux passing through only one of the six faces of the cube is:
(a) q/ε0 (b) q/6ε0 (c) 6q/ε0 (d) Zero
Q18. Two small identical metallic balls having charges q and – 2q are kept far at a separation r. They are brought in contact and then separated at distance r /2. Compared to the initial force F, they will now :
(a) attract with a force F/2 (b) repel with a force F/ 2
Q19. In a region of space, electric field lines are observed to be curved and their density varies from point to point. This indicates that the electric field in that region is:
(a) Uniform in magnitude but varying in direction.
Q20. Which of the following is a fundamental property of electrostatic field lines that helps
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Answers:
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ASSERTION AND REASON QUESTIONS
In the following questions, two statements are given –one labelled Assertion (A) and other
(d). If both Assertion and Reason are false.
Q2. Assertion: The electric flux through a closed surface depends only on the net charge enclosed, regardless of the shape or size of the surface.
Q3. Assertion: It is safer to be inside a car than under a tree during a lightning storm.
Q4. Assertion: An electric dipole placed in a non-uniform electric field always experiences a net force and a net torque.
Q5. Assertion: The surface charge density at the sharp pointed ends of a conductor is higher than at its flatter portions.
Q6. ASSERTION: In a non-uniform electric field, a dipole may have translatory motion as well as rotational motion.
Q6. ASSERTION: Gauss law is applicable only for symmetric charge distribution.
Q8. ASSERTION: A point charge q0 is kept outside a solid metallic sphere, the electric field inside the sphere is zero.
Q9. ASSERTION (A): No torque acts on an electric dipole when its dipole moment is in a direction opposite to the electric field.
Q10. ASSERTION (A) : If a point charge q is placed in front of an infinite grounded conducting plane surface, the point charge will experience a force.
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Exercise Assertion and Reason Questions
Q1. Assertion (A): The total amount of charge on a body equal to 4X10-19 C is not possible.
Q2. Assertion (A): The Coulomb force between two points charges depends upon the dielectric constant of the intervening medium.Reason(R): Coulomb’s force varies inversely with the dielectric constant of medium.
Q3. Assertion (A): An electron with velocity ‘v’ enters a uniform electric field, it tends to move along the direction of electric field.
Q4. Assertion (A): When a charged comb run through dry hair and taken near a paper, molecules in the paper gets polarized resulting in net force of attraction.
Q5. Assertion (A): Electrostatic force is conservative in nature.
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VERY SHORT ANSWER TYPE QUESTIONS
Q1. A spherical balloon carries a charge that is uniformly distributed over its surface. As the balloon is blown up and increases in size, how does the electric flux come out of the surface change? Give reason.
Q2. Find ratio of electric flux through the surface S1 and S2 as shown in figure.
Q3. Two small balls, each with a charge Q, hang from the same point by insulating strings of length L from a fixed support. Consider the setup in a region
Q4. A thundercloud carries a charge of +50 C at a height of 4000 m and a charge of ‐50 C at a height of 2000 m from the ground. An airplane crosses through the charged thundercloud at a height of 3000 m from the ground. Find the magnitude and the direction of the electric field acting on the airplane as its crosses through the charged‐up thundercloud.
Q5. Two charged conducting spheres of radii a and b are connected to each other by a wire. Find the ratio of the electric fields at their surfaces.
Q6. Why can two electric field lines never cross each other?
Q7. What is the net flux through a closed surface containing an electric dipole?
Q8. How does the force between two point charges change if the dielectric constant of the medium between them increases?
Q9. Define 'quantization of charge'.
Q10. Draw the electric field lines for a system of two equal negative charges.
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2 Marks Questions
Q1. An electric dipole of length 10 cm having charges ± 6 x 10-3 , placed at 30 ̊ with respect to a uniform electric field, experiences a torque of 6√3 Nm. Calculate the magnitude of the electric field
Q2. Two point charges +4Q and -Q are fixed on the x-axis at a distance 'a' apart. Find the distance of point on the line joining them where the net electric field intensity zero?
Q3. The figure shows three point charges kept at the vertices of triangle ABC. Find the net electric field, due to this system of charges, at the midpoint M
Q4. A thin rod of length L of the uniform mass density of μ kg/m and linear charge density λ C/m is initially at rest. A uniform electric field E is applied in the direction perpendicular to the length of the rod. The rod begins to move in the direction of the applied electric field. Determine the speed of the rod after it travels through 1 m of distance. Ignore all external forces except the electrostatic forces.
Q5. Plot a graph showing variation of electric field as a function of r > R and r < R ( r being the distance from the centre of the shell.
Q6. A point charge +q is placed at a distance d/2 directly above the center of a square of side d. Find the magnitude of the electric flux through the square.
Q7. Five identical charges +Q are placed at five corners of a regular hexagon of side L. Find the magnitude of the electric field at the center of the hexagon.
Q8. Distinguish between a polar and a non-polar molecule with one example each.
Q9. An electrostatic field line is a continuous curve. That is, a field line cannot have sudden breaks. Why not?
Q10. Why must the electric field be normal to the surface of every point of a charged conductor?
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3 MARKS QUESTIONS
Q1. Two point charges q1 = 2·5 × 10–7 C and q2 = – 2·5 × 10–7 C are located at points (0, 0, –15 cm) and (0, 0, 15 cm) respectively. Find :
Q2. Two infinitely long straight wires having linear charge densities -λ and 3 λ are held vertically parallel to each other, distance r apart in free space. Find the nature and magnitude of the force/length exerted by one wire on the other.
Q3. A small hollow conducting sphere of radius r1 is given a charge Q. It is surrounded by a concentric conducting spherical shell of inner radius r2 and outer radius r3 , having charge −3q. If a point charge 2q were kept at the centre, find:
Q4. (a) State Coulomb’s Law and express it in vector form.
(b) Consider three charges q1, q2, q3 at the vertices of an equilateral triangle of side L. Derive the expression for the net electrostatic force acting on a charge Q placed at the centroid.
Q5. A point charge q is placed at: (i) the center of a cube, (ii) one corner of the cube, and (iii) the center of one face. Calculate the electric flux through the entire cube and through each face for each case using Gauss's Law and symmetry.
Q8. Two large, thin metal plates are parallel and close to each other. On their inner faces, the plates have surface charge densities of opposite signs and magnitude 17.7 × 10−12CC/mm2. Calculate the electric field (a) in the outer region of the first plate, and (b) between the plates.
Q9. Using Gauss’s Law, show that the electric field due to a uniformly charged infinite plane sheet is independent of the distance from it.
Q10. Two identical small pith balls, each of mass m and charge q, are suspended from a common point by two insulating strings of length l. If the system is in equilibrium and the strings make an angle θ with the vertical, derive the expression for the charge q in terms of m, l, g, and θ.
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Q2. The Millikan's Concept
Millikan’s experiment also supported the law of conservation of charge, according to which the
i. Which of the following charges is NOT possible?
ii. If an object has a net charge of +1 C, it has:
iii. The total charge of an isolated system remains:
iv. Quantization of charge can be ignored at the macroscopic level because:
Q3. Dielectric Breakdown and Sharp Points The electric field near a conductor is given by E = σ/ε0. For a given potential, the surface charge density σ is much higher at sharp points (small radius of curvature) than on flat surfaces. This can lead to "Corona Discharge."
i. Why do lightning conductors have sharp pointed ends?
ii. The maximum electric field air can withstand before becoming a conductor is called:
iii. At a sharp point, the radius of curvature rr → 0. This implies the field E becomes:
iv. A spark is seen when a person touches a doorknob after walking on a carpet. This is an
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5 MARKS QUESTIONS
Q1. (a) Define electric dipole moment. Is it a scalar or a vector?
Q2. (a) Derive an expression for the electric field intensity at any point on the axial line of an
Q3. (a) State Gauss’s Law in electrostatics.
Q4. (a) Define electric flux. Write its SI unit.
Q5. Using Gauss’s Law, derive expressions for the electric field due to a uniformly charged
How Should Students Prepare Using the Physics Sample Paper?
Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2027 can use the sample paper to understand the examination format and improve their preparation.
Here are some useful preparation tips:
- Understand the question pattern: First, go through all five sections to understand the different types of questions
- Practise numerical questions: Pay special attention to calculations from Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Optics and other numerical-based topics
- Prepare conceptual questions: Revise important definitions, laws, principles and scientific explanation
- Practise case studies: Read the passages carefully and learn how to connect the given information with Physics concepts
- Revise diagrams: Practise labelled diagrams related to optics, transformers, electrical circuits and other important topics
- Check the marking scheme: Compare your answers with the official marking scheme to understand the expected steps and allocation of marks
- Attempt the paper within three hours: Solve the complete sample paper under examination conditions to improve time management
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