UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on November 17 has released the UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026 download link on the official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Test round for the Scalar positions in the Forest Development Corporation can download their hall ticket through the official website-https://sssc.uk.gov.in.

The Commission will be conducting the physical measurement and efficiency tests from November 23, 2026 onwards. Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket and carry the same at the PET venue with a valid Photo Identity card and other credentials as mentioned in the notification.

UKSSSC Scalar PET Admit Card 2026

The UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026 download link for the Scalar posts has been activated by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) at -https://sssc.uk.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. You can download the PET hall ticket directly through the link given below-