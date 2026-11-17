UKSSSC Scalar PET Admit Card 2026 Out at sssc.uk.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link Active
UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on November 17 for the Physical Test round for the Scalar positions. The PET physical measurement and efficiency tests is scheduled to be held from November 23, 2026. Check the steps to download the hall ticket and more details here.
UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) on November 17 has released the UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026 download link on the official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Test round for the Scalar positions in the Forest Development Corporation can download their hall ticket through the official website-https://sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Commission will be conducting the physical measurement and efficiency tests from November 23, 2026 onwards. Candidates are advised to download their hall ticket and carry the same at the PET venue with a valid Photo Identity card and other credentials as mentioned in the notification.
UKSSSC Scalar PET Admit Card 2026
The UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026 download link for the Scalar posts has been activated by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) at -https://sssc.uk.gov.in. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link. You can download the PET hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights
Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is set to conduct the physical measurement and efficiency tests starting November 23, 2026, for Scalar positions from November 23, onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for the Physical Test round can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission
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Department
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Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation
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Post Name
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Scaler
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Advertisement No.
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82/2026
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Total Vacancies
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200
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PET schedule
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November 23, 2026 onwards
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Admit Card status
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Out
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Department
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Forest Development Corporation
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Job Location
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Uttarakhand
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Official Website
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sssc.uk.gov.in
How To Download UKSSSC Scalar PET Admit Card 2026?
The UKSSSC Scalar Admit Card 2026 download link for the Scalar posts has been activated by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) at -https://sssc.uk.gov.in. You can download your admit card after following the steps given below-
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Go to the UKSSSC Official Portal.
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Click on the Admit Card or latest notification link displaying as-पदनाम-स्केलर(वन विकास निगम) के शारीरिक माप जोख एवं दक्षता के प्रवेश पत्र से सम्बंधित विज्ञप्ति हेतु क्लिक करें
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Enter the login credentials to the link.
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Your hall ticket will be displayed in a new screen.
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Download and print a clear copy of your hall ticket for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.