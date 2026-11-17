The CBSE Class 10 Science Case Study Question Bank 2026-27 has become an important study resource for students preparing for the CBSE Board Exam 2027. The question bank provides practice material to help students understand competency-based questions, apply scientific concepts to real-life situations and improve their problem-solving abilities. To make preparation more comprehensive, we are also providing additional case study-based questions with answers for CBSE Class 10 Science 2027 in this article. These extra practice questions will help students explore different question formats, revise important chapters and prepare for application-based questions that may appear in the board examination. Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 10 Science Case Study Question Bank 2026-27: Highlights

Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Subject Science Academic Session 2026-27 Examination CBSE Board Exam 2027 Resource Science Case Study Question Bank Question Types Competency-based and case study questions Official Website cbseacademic.nic.in What Are Case Study-Based Questions in CBSE Class 10 Science? Case study-based questions are designed to test student’s understanding and application of scientific concepts rather than their ability to memorise textbook definitions. These questions generally begin with a short passage, experiment, diagram, observation, graph or real-life situation, followed by multiple sub-questions. For example, a question may describe an experiment involving acids and bases, an electrical circuit, a biological process or an environmental issue. Students are then required to interpret the given information and answer questions based on scientific principles.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Previous Year Question Papers (5+ years) CBSE Class 10 Science Case Study Based Questions, Download PDF 1. Read the following and answer any four questions from 1.1 to 1.5: Marble’s popularity began in ancient Rome and Greece, where white and off-white marble were used to construct a variety of structures, from hand-held sculptures to massive pillars and buildings. 1.1 The substance not likely to contain CaCO3 is a) Dolomite b) A marble statue c) Calcined gypsum d) Sea shells. 1.2 A student added 10g of calcium carbonate in a rigid container, secured it tightly and started to heat it. After some time, an increase in pressure was observed, the pressure reading was then noted at intervals of 5 mins and plotted against time, in a graph as shown below. During Which time interval did maximum decomposition took place?

a) 15-20 min b) 10-15 min c) 5-10 min d) 0-5 min 1.3 Gas A, obtained above is a reactant for a very important biochemical process which occurs in the presence of sunlight. Identify the name of the process - a) Respiration b) Photosynthesis c) Transpiration d) photolysis 1.4 Marble statues are corroded or stained rain water. Identify the main reason a) decomposition of calcium carbonate to calcium oxide b) polluted water is basic in nature hence it reacts with calcium carbonate c) polluted water is acidic in nature he d) calcium carbonate dissolves in water to give calcium hydroxide. 1.5 Calcium oxide can be reduced to calcium, by heating with sodium metal. Which compound would act as an oxidizing agent in the above process? a) Sodium b) sodium oxide c) calcium d) calcium oxide Answer Key 1.1 white precipitate is obtained 1.2 0-5 min 1.3 photosynthesis 1.4 polluted water is acidic in nature hence it reacts with calcium carbonate 1.5 calcium oxide

2. Read the following and answer any four questions from 2.1 to 2.5: The reaction between MnO2 with HCl is depicted in the following diagram. It was observed that a gas with bleaching abilities was released 2.3 Identify the correct statement from the following: MnO2 is getting reduced whereas HCl is getting oxidized a) MnO2 is getting oxidized whereas HCl is getting reduced. b) MnO2 and HCl both are getting reduced. c) MnO2 and HCl both are getting oxidized. 2.4 In the above discussed reaction, what is the nature of MnO2 ? a) Acidic oxide b) Basic oxide c) Neutral oxide d) Amphoteric oxide 2.5 What will happen if we take dry HCl gas instead of aqueous solution of HCl? a) Reaction will occur faster. b) Reaction will not occur. c) Reaction rate will be slow d) Reaction rate will remain the same. Answer Key 2.1(c) redox reaction 2.2(a) dry Ca(OH)2 2.3(a)MnO2 is getting reduced whereas HCl is getting oxidized 2.4(b) Basic oxide 2.5(b) Reaction will not occur

To download the complete CBSE Class 12 Science Case Study Based Question Bank, click the link below CBSE Class 12 Science Case Study Based Question Bank Extra Case Study-Based Questions for CBSE Class 10 Science 2027 with Answers Along with the questions available in the CBSE Class 10 Science Question Bank, students should practise additional case study-based questions to strengthen their preparation. We are providing extra chapter-wise practice questions covering Chemistry, Physics and Biology. These questions are prepared in a CBSE-style format and are intended for additional revision. They are not official CBSE questions or predictions for the board examination. Case Study 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations A student takes a small amount of ferrous sulphate crystals in a dry boiling tube and heats them. After some time, the green crystals change colour, and gases with a characteristic smell are released. The student observes that a chemical reaction has taken place due to heating.

Answer the following questions: Q1. What is the colour of ferrous sulphate crystals? (A) Blue

(B) Green

(C) White

(D) Yellow Answer: (B) Green Q2. What type of reaction takes place when ferrous sulphate is heated? (A) Combination reaction

(B) Displacement reaction

(C) Thermal decomposition reaction

(D) Neutralisation reaction Answer: (C) Thermal decomposition reaction Q3. Which gases are released during the decomposition of ferrous sulphate? (A) Hydrogen and oxygen

(B) Sulphur dioxide and sulphur trioxide

(C) Nitrogen and oxygen

(D) Carbon dioxide and hydrogen Answer: (B) Sulphur dioxide and sulphur trioxide Q4. What is the colour of the solid residue formed after heating? (A) Brown

(B) Blue

(C) Green

(D) Black Answer: (A) Brown Case Study 2: Electricity An electrician connects three resistors of 2 Ω, 3 Ω and 5 Ω in series with a 10 V battery. The circuit is completed, and current begins to flow through the resistors. The electrician measures the potential difference across the circuit to understand the relationship between voltage, current and resistance.

Answer the following questions: Q5. What is the equivalent resistance of the three resistors connected in series? (A) 5 Ω

(B) 8 Ω

(C) 10 Ω

(D) 15 Ω Answer: (C) 10 Ω Q6. What is the current flowing through the circuit? (A) 0.5 A

(B) 1 A

(C) 2 A

(D) 5 A Answer: (B) 1 A Q7. Which law explains the relationship between current, voltage and resistance? (A) Newton's Law

(B) Ohm's Law

(C) Faraday's Law

(D) Joule's Law Answer: (B) Ohm's Law Q8. What happens to the equivalent resistance when resistors are connected in series? (A) It decreases

(B) It becomes zero

(C) It is equal to the smallest resistance

(D) It increases Answer: (D) It increases Also Check: CBSE Class10 Science Exam Pattern 2027 Case Study 3: Life Processes Plants prepare their food through photosynthesis, a process that takes place mainly in the leaves. During this process, green pigment called chlorophyll captures sunlight, which is used to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose. Oxygen is released as a by-product. This process is essential for maintaining the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Answer the following questions: Q9. Which pigment absorbs sunlight during photosynthesis? (A) Haemoglobin

(B) Chlorophyll

(C) Melanin

(D) Carotene only Answer: (B) Chlorophyll Q10. Which gas is absorbed by plants during photosynthesis? (A) Oxygen

(B) Nitrogen

(C) Carbon dioxide

(D) Hydrogen Answer: (C) Carbon dioxide Q11. Which organelle is primarily responsible for photosynthesis? (A) Mitochondria

(B) Nucleus

(C) Chloroplast

(D) Ribosome Answer: (C) Chloroplast Q12. Which gas is released during photosynthesis? (A) Carbon dioxide

(B) Oxygen

(C) Nitrogen

(D) Hydrogen Answer: (B) Oxygen Case Study 4: Light - Reflection and Refraction A student performs an experiment using a concave mirror to observe the images formed at different positions of an object. When the object is placed beyond the centre of curvature, the image is formed between the focus and the centre of curvature. The student records the image characteristics and compares them with the observations obtained by changing the object's position.

Answer the following questions: Q13. What is the nature of the image formed when an object is placed beyond the centre of curvature of a concave mirror? (A) Virtual and erect

(B) Real, inverted and diminished

(C) Real, erect and enlarged

(D) Virtual and diminished Answer: (B) Real, inverted and diminished Q14. Where is the image formed in this situation? (A) At the focus

(B) Between the pole and focus

(C) Between the focus and centre of curvature

(D) Beyond the centre of curvature Answer: (C) Between the focus and centre of curvature Q15. Which type of mirror is used as a shaving mirror? (A) Convex mirror

(B) Plane mirror

(C) Concave mirror

(D) None of these Answer: (C) Concave mirror Q16. What is the principal focus of a concave mirror? (A) The point where parallel rays meet after reflection

(B) The centre of the mirror

(C) The point behind the mirror

(D) The point where the object is placed