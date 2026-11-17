JEE Main 2027 Calculator Policy: Candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2027 exam must be wondering if virtual calculators or on screen calculators will be allowed for mathematical calculations in the exam. To clear the confusion, the National Testing Agency, NTA, has said that calculators in any form, virtual or physical, will not be allowed in the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2027 exam. Candidates will however be provided a rough sheet for calculations. Is Calculator Allowed in JEE Main 2027 Exam? NTA has clarified that candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam 2027 will not be allowed to use a calculator during the exam. According to the official notice, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, and log tables are among the items that students cannot take into the JEE exam centre. Having a calculator, smartwatch, or a watch with a calculator function in the hall is treated as unfair means.

JEE Main 2027 exam will be conducted in the computer based test format, but the candidates will not be given an on screen calculator for calculations. They will have to solve numerical questions in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry manually on the rough sheet that will be provided by the invigilator without the calculator. Recently, IIT Delhi has allowed the use of an on-screen calculator in JEE Advanced 2027 which has raised questions in the student community. Also Read: JEE Mains 2027 Syllabus For Paper 1 and Paper 2: Subject-Wise Topics and Chapter-Wise Weightage

JEE Main 2027 Paper 2 Syllabus: Check Subject-Wise Topics for B.Arch and B.Planning, Download PDF Why Are Calculators Not Allowed in JEE Main but Allowed in JEE Advanced? One of the prime reasons for not allowing the calculators in JEE Main is that the exam mainly tests the candidate’s speed and accuracy. JEE Main exam checks the candidates mental agility and smart simplification under pressure. Over 13 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year and compete for the limited seats available in BTech colleges across the country. JEE Main is a high speed elimination exam where the students have to solve 75 questions within 180 minutes.

Also, another reason is that allowing physical calculators would create a massive logistical and security headaches for invigilators and centre staff as they will have to check every device that it is not a programmable calculator which stores formulas or hides any kind of communication hardware. Thus, keeping all the electronic devices out of the centre will ensure ma uniform, tamper proof testing environment. Recently, IIT Delhi has allowed using an on screen calculator in JEE Advanced 2027. This calculator will be a basic one, which will only include simple addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. By allowing the use of only the basic calculator, IITs ensure that the students still have the understanding of mathematical concepts, properties and identities and the time taken for long divisions by hand is not wasted.

Also Read: JEE Main 2027 Exam Pattern for Paper 1 and 2: Question Format, Marking Scheme and Paper-Wise Details JEE Main 2027 Preparation Tips Without Calculators Speed of the candidates and mental maths is tested in the JEE Main 2027 exam. To score well in the exam, candidates should know how to do quick and accurate calculations. Scroll down to know how to prepare for JEE Main 2027 without calculator: Learn squares up to 30, cubes up to 15 and values such as √2, √3, log 2, and log 3. These should be on finger tips.

Try simplifying the formula and then putting in the given numbers to make the calculations quicker.

Take full length JEE Main mock tests in the exam like environment. Do not use calculators and instead use a pen and paper for calculations.

Improve on speed and accuracy by taking practice tests, mocks, and solving previous year question papers.