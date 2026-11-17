Direct Admission in Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Bangalore: Check Fees, Placements and Courses
Looking for direct admission in Bangalore engineering colleges? Compare management quota fees, average salary packages and popular BTech branches at 10 leading colleges.
Bangalore is one of India's popular destinations for engineering education, with several colleges offering undergraduate programmes in different technical specialisations. Students who want to study engineering in the city often compare colleges based on admission options, course fees, placement opportunities and available branches. For candidates who are exploring admission through the management quota, understanding the approximate fee range is particularly important before making a decision.
Some of the well-known engineering institutions in Bangalore include RV College of Engineering (RVCE), BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE), M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), PES University and Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering (DSCE). These colleges offer specialisations such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML), and Information Science Engineering (ISE).
However, management quota fees and placement figures vary considerably across institutions. While some colleges have higher fee ranges and salary packages, others offer comparatively affordable options. Here is a comparison of 10 engineering colleges in Bangalore based on the information provided.
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Top Bangalore Engineering Colleges and Fees
Management quota admission is an alternative admission route offered by certain private institutions, subject to applicable rules, eligibility requirements and seat availability. The following table compares the approximate fee ranges provided for the listed colleges.
|College Name
|Approximate Fees
|RV College of Engineering (RVCE)
|INR 18-75 lakh (CSE highest)
|BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE)
|INR 16-60 lakh
|M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT)
|INR 25-35 lakh
|PES University
|INR 20-25 lakh
|Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT)
|INR 15-25 lakh
|RV Institute of Technology & Management (RVITM)
|INR 15-20 lakh
|Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering (DSCE)
|INR 15-25 lakh
|RNS Institute of Technology (RNSIT)
|INR 8-30 lakh
|BMS Institute of Technology (BMSIT)
|INR 8-30 lakh
|Acharya Institute of Technology (AIT)
|INR 10-18 lakh
RVCE has the widest and highest fee range in this comparison, with management quota fees reaching INR 75 lakh, particularly for CSE. BMSCE also has a higher fee range, going up to INR 60 lakh. In comparison, RNSIT and BMSIT have fees starting at INR 8 lakh, making them options for students exploring colleges with a lower entry-level fee range.
Acharya Institute of Technology has an approximate fee range of INR 10-18 lakh, while RVITM charges around INR 15-20 lakh according to the supplied figures.
Also check: Top MBA colleges in Bangalore: Admission 2026, Courses, Fees, Placement & Cutoff
Average Salary Packages at Bangalore Engineering Colleges
Fees are only one part of the decision. Students should also examine placement opportunities to understand the salary packages graduates may receive after completing their engineering courses.
|College Name
|Average Salary Package
|RV College of Engineering (RVCE)
|INR 16.86 LPA
|BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE)
|INR 11.40 LPA
|M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT)
|INR 7-10 LPA
|PES University
|INR 8-12 LPA
|Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT)
|INR 5-10 LPA
|RV Institute of Technology & Management (RVITM)
|INR 12 LPA
|Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering (DSCE)
|INR 6-10 LPA
|RNS Institute of Technology (RNSIT)
|INR 6-8 LPA
|BMS Institute of Technology (BMSIT)
|INR 6-9 LPA
|Acharya Institute of Technology (AIT)
|INR 5-8 LPA
RVCE has the highest listed average salary package at INR 16.86 LPA, followed by RVITM at INR 12 LPA and BMSCE at INR 11.40 LPA. PES University also reports a competitive average salary range of INR 8-12 LPA.
On the other hand, BIT and Acharya Institute of Technology have average salary ranges of Rs 5-10 LPA and Rs 5-8 LPA, respectively. These figures help students compare the listed placement outcomes, but actual salaries can vary depending on the branch, student's skills, academic performance and recruiting company.
Also check: Top MBA Colleges in Bangalore Accepting CAT and Other Entrance Scores; Check Rankings, Fee, Admission Process
Popular BTech Specialisations Offered by Top 10 Colleges
The choice of engineering branch is another important factor when selecting a college. Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) are listed among the popular specialisations across all 10 institutions.
|College Name
|Popular BTech Specialisations
|RVCE
|CSE, AI & ML, ECE
|BMSCE
|CSE, ECE, AI & ML
|MSRIT
|CSE, ISE, ECE, AI & Data Science
|PES University
|CSE, AI & ML, ECE, Mechanical
|BIT
|CSE, ISE, ECE, Civil
|RVITM
|CSE, ISE, ECE
|DSCE
|CSE, AI & ML, ECE, Mechanical
|RNSIT
|CSE, ISE, ECE, Civil
|BMSIT
|CSE, AI & ML, ISE, ECE
|AIT
|CSE, AI & Data Science, ECE, Mechanical
AI & ML and AI & Data Science are among the newer technology-focused specialisations included in the list. Students interested in software development and computing can consider CSE and ISE, while ECE combines electronics with communication technology. The right branch should depend on a student's interests and career plans rather than popularity alone.
Which Bangalore Engineering College Should You Choose?
RVCE stands out in the supplied data for its average salary package of INR 16.86 LPA, but it also has the highest management quota fee range, reaching INR 75 lakh. BMSCE, PES University and MSRIT are other options to compare based on their fees, salary figures and available specialisations.
RVITM is worth considering in this comparison because its listed fee range is INR 15-20 lakh and its average salary package is INR 12 LPA. RNSIT and BMSIT have lower starting fee figures of INR 8 lakh, while Acharya Institute of Technology offers a fee range of INR 10-18 lakh.
Before choosing a college, students should confirm the exact branch-wise fee, seat availability, admission eligibility and placement data directly with the institution. Management quota fees may differ by specialisation and admission year, so the figures should be treated as approximate rather than guaranteed admission charges.
Also read:
Top 10 MBA Colleges in Bangalore 2026: Check Courses, Placement Rates, and Ranking Comparison
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.