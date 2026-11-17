Bangalore is one of India's popular destinations for engineering education, with several colleges offering undergraduate programmes in different technical specialisations. Students who want to study engineering in the city often compare colleges based on admission options, course fees, placement opportunities and available branches. For candidates who are exploring admission through the management quota, understanding the approximate fee range is particularly important before making a decision. Some of the well-known engineering institutions in Bangalore include RV College of Engineering (RVCE), BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE), M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), PES University and Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering (DSCE). These colleges offer specialisations such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML), and Information Science Engineering (ISE).

RVCE has the widest and highest fee range in this comparison, with management quota fees reaching INR 75 lakh, particularly for CSE. BMSCE also has a higher fee range, going up to INR 60 lakh. In comparison, RNSIT and BMSIT have fees starting at INR 8 lakh, making them options for students exploring colleges with a lower entry-level fee range. Acharya Institute of Technology has an approximate fee range of INR 10-18 lakh, while RVITM charges around INR 15-20 lakh according to the supplied figures. Also check: Top MBA colleges in Bangalore: Admission 2026, Courses, Fees, Placement & Cutoff Average Salary Packages at Bangalore Engineering Colleges Fees are only one part of the decision. Students should also examine placement opportunities to understand the salary packages graduates may receive after completing their engineering courses.

College Name Average Salary Package RV College of Engineering (RVCE) INR 16.86 LPA BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE) INR 11.40 LPA M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT) INR 7-10 LPA PES University INR 8-12 LPA Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT) INR 5-10 LPA RV Institute of Technology & Management (RVITM) INR 12 LPA Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering (DSCE) INR 6-10 LPA RNS Institute of Technology (RNSIT) INR 6-8 LPA BMS Institute of Technology (BMSIT) INR 6-9 LPA Acharya Institute of Technology (AIT) INR 5-8 LPA RVCE has the highest listed average salary package at INR 16.86 LPA, followed by RVITM at INR 12 LPA and BMSCE at INR 11.40 LPA. PES University also reports a competitive average salary range of INR 8-12 LPA. On the other hand, BIT and Acharya Institute of Technology have average salary ranges of Rs 5-10 LPA and Rs 5-8 LPA, respectively. These figures help students compare the listed placement outcomes, but actual salaries can vary depending on the branch, student's skills, academic performance and recruiting company.

Also check: Top MBA Colleges in Bangalore Accepting CAT and Other Entrance Scores; Check Rankings, Fee, Admission Process Popular BTech Specialisations Offered by Top 10 Colleges The choice of engineering branch is another important factor when selecting a college. Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) are listed among the popular specialisations across all 10 institutions. College Name Popular BTech Specialisations RVCE CSE, AI & ML, ECE BMSCE CSE, ECE, AI & ML MSRIT CSE, ISE, ECE, AI & Data Science PES University CSE, AI & ML, ECE, Mechanical BIT CSE, ISE, ECE, Civil RVITM CSE, ISE, ECE DSCE CSE, AI & ML, ECE, Mechanical RNSIT CSE, ISE, ECE, Civil BMSIT CSE, AI & ML, ISE, ECE AIT CSE, AI & Data Science, ECE, Mechanical

AI & ML and AI & Data Science are among the newer technology-focused specialisations included in the list. Students interested in software development and computing can consider CSE and ISE, while ECE combines electronics with communication technology. The right branch should depend on a student's interests and career plans rather than popularity alone. Which Bangalore Engineering College Should You Choose? RVCE stands out in the supplied data for its average salary package of INR 16.86 LPA, but it also has the highest management quota fee range, reaching INR 75 lakh. BMSCE, PES University and MSRIT are other options to compare based on their fees, salary figures and available specialisations. RVITM is worth considering in this comparison because its listed fee range is INR 15-20 lakh and its average salary package is INR 12 LPA. RNSIT and BMSIT have lower starting fee figures of INR 8 lakh, while Acharya Institute of Technology offers a fee range of INR 10-18 lakh.