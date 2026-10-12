India Post GDS Cut Off 2026: Check State-Wise Qualifying Marks PDF Here
India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 for the Schedule-II July cycle has been released on October 12, 2026 for 23,757 vacancies. The cutoff is circle-wise and category-wise, based only on Class 10 marks. Candidates can check the complete category-wise cutoff marks given in this article.
Key Points
- India Post GDS Cut Off 2026 released on 10 October for the Schedule-II, July cycle.
- The cutoff and first merit list are for 23,757 vacancies of GDS posts.
- Selection is based solely on Class 10 marks; shortlisted candidates face document verification.
India Post GDS Cut Off 2026: India Post has released the India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 for the Schedule-II (July) cycle, which has 23,757 vacancies on October 12, 2026. The cutoff marks are now available with the first merit list at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Lakhs of candidates who applied for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts were waiting for this update. Selection is based only on Class 10 marks, so the cutoff is shown circle-wise and category-wise. Candidates whose names appear in the list will now go for document verification. Read this article to know the state-wise cutoff, category-wise marks, and the steps to check the result.
India Post GDS Cut Off 2026
India Post GDS Cut off 2026 is the minimum Class 10 percentage a candidate needs to be shortlisted in the merit list of a postal circle. There is no written exam or interview for Gramin Dak Sevak posts, so selection depends only on marks. The cutoff is released circle-wise and category-wise for UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and PwBD candidates. It changes every cycle because it depends on the number of vacancies and applicants in each circle. Circles with fewer vacancies usually see higher cutoffs. Shortlisted candidates must go through document verification before final selection for BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak posts.
India Post GDS Cut Off 2026 Highlights
India Post has released the cutoff for the Schedule-II cycle along with the first merit list. Candidates can find all the information about GDS Cutoff 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
India Post
|
Post Name
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (BPM, ABPM, Dak Sevak)
|
Recruitment Cycle
|
Schedule-II, July 2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
23,757
|
Application Dates
|
2 September to 21 September 2026
|
Correction Window
|
23 to 24 September 2026
|
Cutoff Release Date
|
10 October 2026
|
Selection Basis
|
Class 10 marks (no exam or interview)
|
Next Stage
|
Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
India Post GDS State-wise Cut Off 2026
India Post GDS has officially released the State-wise cutoff along with the 1st merit list. The cutoff PDF will be updated soon until then candidates can check the July cycle cutoff 2026.
|
State / Circle
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PwBD
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
99.83
|
100
|
99.66
|
Assam
|
95.57
|
94.85
|
95.33
|
85.16
|
94.42
|
56
|
Bihar
|
99.00
|
99.42
|
98.71
|
93.41
|
98.71
|
97.50
|
Chhattisgarh
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
99.33
|
100
|
96.66
|
Delhi
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
95.00
|
100
|
—
|
Gujarat
|
92.20
|
93.40
|
93.60
|
86.00
|
92.20
|
76.00
|
Haryana
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
—
|
100
|
100
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
—
|
100
|
100
|
Jharkhand
|
99.43
|
99.57
|
99.14
|
95.00
|
96.20
|
92.40
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
—
|
95.80
|
—
|
Karnataka
|
98.56
|
98.72
|
98.08
|
98.56
|
97.12
|
95.20
|
Kerala
|
95.00
|
95.00
|
95.00
|
92.80
|
95.00
|
93.53
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
96.50
|
100
|
—
|
Maharashtra
|
95.80
|
95.60
|
95.40
|
93.20
|
95.60
|
90.00
|
North East
|
97.20
|
96.40
|
95.40
|
93.42
|
94.20
|
96.00
|
Odisha
|
90.80
|
90.20
|
88.40
|
85.60
|
89.40
|
80.00
|
Punjab
|
98.20
|
97.60
|
96.80
|
—
|
97.40
|
92.00
|
Rajasthan
|
95.40
|
95.00
|
94.60
|
91.20
|
94.80
|
88.40
|
Tamil Nadu
|
98.40
|
98.00
|
97.20
|
95.60
|
97.60
|
94.00
|
Telangana
|
97.80
|
97.40
|
96.60
|
95.00
|
96.80
|
93.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
97.60
|
97.20
|
96.40
|
94.80
|
96.20
|
92.00
|
Uttarakhand
|
98.00
|
97.40
|
96.80
|
95.20
|
97.00
|
93.00
|
West Bengal
|
92.60
|
92.20
|
91.80
|
88.40
|
91.60
|
86.00
How to Check India Post GDS Cut Off 2026
The cutoff is released in the form of circle-wise merit list PDFs on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps below to check the cutoff and see if their name is shortlisted.
-
Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
-
Go to the "Candidate Corner" section on the homepage
-
Click on the "Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-II, July 2026" link
-
Select your postal circle (state) from the list
-
Download the merit list PDF for your circle
-
Press Ctrl+F and search your registration number
-
Check your name, category, post, percentage of marks, and document verification details
-
Save or print the PDF for future reference
Note: The cutoff percentage for each category is shown in the merit list PDF of your circle. Shortlisted candidates should keep their original documents ready for verification.
India Post GDS Cutoff 2026: Factors Affecting the Cut Off
The cutoff varies by circle and cycle. A few key factors decide how high or low it goes.
-
Number of vacancies: Circles with fewer posts usually see a higher cutoff because competition is tougher.
-
Number of applicants: If more candidates apply in a circle, the cutoff goes up.
-
Class 10 marks trend: If more candidates score high marks in Class 10, the cutoff rises.
-
Category: UR usually has the highest cutoff, while OBC, SC, ST, EWS and PwBD are generally lower.
-
Post applied for: BPM, ABPM, and Dak Sevak posts can have slightly different cutoffs in the same circle.
-
Merit list round: Cutoff can change from the first list to later lists as seats remain unfilled.
-
Merit-only selection: There is no exam or interview, so the cutoff depends fully on Class 10 percentages.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com