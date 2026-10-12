India Post GDS Cut Off 2026: Check State-Wise Qualifying Marks PDF Here

India Post GDS Cut Off 2026: India Post has released the India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 for the Schedule-II (July) cycle, which has 23,757 vacancies on October 12, 2026. The cutoff marks are now available with the first merit list at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Lakhs of candidates who applied for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts were waiting for this update. Selection is based only on Class 10 marks, so the cutoff is shown circle-wise and category-wise. Candidates whose names appear in the list will now go for document verification. Read this article to know the state-wise cutoff, category-wise marks, and the steps to check the result.

India Post GDS Cut Off 2026

India Post GDS Cut off 2026 is the minimum Class 10 percentage a candidate needs to be shortlisted in the merit list of a postal circle. There is no written exam or interview for Gramin Dak Sevak posts, so selection depends only on marks. The cutoff is released circle-wise and category-wise for UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and PwBD candidates. It changes every cycle because it depends on the number of vacancies and applicants in each circle. Circles with fewer vacancies usually see higher cutoffs. Shortlisted candidates must go through document verification before final selection for BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak posts.