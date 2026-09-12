Scoring 99 percentile in CAT 2026 is a major achievement, but it does not guarantee an interview call from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Many candidates assume that a high CAT score is enough to secure a place in a top IIM. However, the admission process looks beyond exam performance. IIMs also consider Class 10 and 12 marks, graduation scores, work experience, academic background and diversity factors while shortlisting candidates. Each IIM follows its own selection criteria, which means two candidates with the same CAT percentile may have very different admission chances. Understanding these factors can help aspirants know why even a 99 percentile may not be enough to get an IIM call. IIM Shortlisting Process After CAT results are announced every IIM publishes its own admission policy. Shortlisting happens in stages. First, candidates must clear minimum overall and section-wise CAT percentiles for their category. Then IIMs rank eligible candidates on a composite score combining CAT, academics, work experience and diversity, and call a limited number for interviews. Meeting the minimum percentile does not guarantee an interview call as IIM Calcutta states explicitly in its policy.

Also Read: CAT 2026 Cutoff for IIMs: Check Expected Percentile, Sectional and Category Wise IIM Selection Criteria Beyond CAT Score Every IIM across the country considers CAT performance, Class 10, Class 12 and graduation marks, work experience, academic and gender diversity, and WAT/GD/PI or other institute-specific rounds. But the weightage given at every IIM to all these components is different. Role of Academic Performance Academic performance plays an important role in the selection process at every IIM. In the officially published 2026-28 admission criteria, IIM Ahmedabad considers class 10, class 12 and graduation marks while preparing its application rating. IIM Bangalore also gives weightage to academic performance in its pre-PI assessment. IIM Lucknow awards 10 points each for Class 12 and graduation marks, while IIM Kozhikode gives 15 % weightage to Class 10 marks and Class 12 marks during shortlisting. This means that even with a strong CAT score, candidates with weaker academic records may have a lower overall composite score.

Also Read: IIM Ahmedabad Admission 2026: Shortlisting, Expected Cutoff, PI Dates Top MBA Colleges in Bangalore Accepting CAT and Other Entrance Scores; Check Rankings, Fee, Admission Process Work Experience Work Experience can add valuable points to your IIM admission profile. IIM Bangalore gives up to 10 points for work experience in its pre-PI assessment, while IIM Calcutta awards up to 8 points and IIM Lucknow gives up to 10 points during shortlisting. Generally, only full time work experience gained after graduation is considered. However, freshers can also get admission to IIMs and a significant number of students in every batch are fresh graduates. WAT, GD and PI After the initial shortlisting stage, candidates usually go through written and interview rounds. The WAT(Written Ability Test) assesses a candidate’s ability to express ideas clearly and logically. IIM Ahmedabad refers to this round as the AWT (Analytical Writing Test). Group Discussion (GD) is not part of the admission process at every IIM. The personal interview carries significant weight in the final selection process with 40 points at IIM Bangalore and IIM Lucknow and 35% at IIM Kozhikode. A candidate’s performance in the PI can therefore have a major impact on the final admission decision.