Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Timetable 2027 Released, Check Exam 1 and 2 Complete Schedule
Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2027: KSEAB has released the final Exam 1 and exam 2 schedule. The exam 1 is scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 18, while exam 2 will be conducted from May 3 to May 15, 2027. Check the complete subject-wise timetable, examination dates, timings and steps to download the date sheet.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetable for the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations 2027. The Class 12 examinations will be conducted in two sessions, with Exam 1 scheduled from February 27 to March 18 and Exam 2 from May 3 to May 15, 2027.
The timetable includes subjects across Science, Commerce and Arts streams, along with language papers and vocational subjects. Students preparing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC board examinations can check the complete subject-wise schedule for both examination sessions below.
The final Exam 1 timetable, dated October 29, 2026, includes changes to the previously announced tentative schedule. Students should refer to the latest timetable issued by KSEAB while preparing for their examinations.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 Timetable 2027
According to the final timetable, Exam 1 will begin on February 27 and conclude on March 18, 2027.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject
|
February 27, 2027
|
Saturday
|
Kannada, Arabic
|
February 28, 2027
|
Sunday
|
Holiday
|
March 1, 2027
|
Monday
|
English
|
March 2, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|
March 3, 2027
|
Wednesday
|
Geography, Psychology
|
March 4, 2027
|
Thursday
|
Sociology, Physics
|
March 5, 2027
|
Friday
|
Accountancy
|
March 6, 2027
|
Saturday
|
Holiday – Mahashivaratri Festival
|
March 7, 2027
|
Sunday
|
Holiday
|
March 8, 2027
|
Monday
|
Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
|
March 9, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Economics, Geology
|
March 10, 2027
|
Wednesday
|
Holiday – Ramzan
|
March 11, 2027
|
Thursday
|
Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
|
March 12, 2027
|
Friday
|
Business Studies, Mathematics
|
March 13, 2027
|
Saturday
|
Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science
|
March 14, 2027
|
Sunday
|
Holiday
|
March 15, 2027
|
Monday
|
Political Science, Biology, Computer Science
|
March 16, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Statistics, Electronics
|
March 17, 2027
|
Wednesday
|
Hindi
|
March 18, 2027
|
Thursday
|
History
Karnatka 2nd PUC Exam 1 PDF Download Link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Final Timetable 2027
The second examination session is scheduled from May 3 to May 15, 2027, as per the final time table.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Subject
|
May 3, 2027
|
Monday
|
Kannada, Arabic
|
May 4, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Accountancy, Biology, Geology, Electronics
|
May 5, 2027
|
Wednesday
|
Political Science, Computer Science
|
May 6, 2027
|
Thursday
|
History, Chemistry
|
May 7, 2027
|
Friday
|
Business Studies, Psychology, Education
|
May 8, 2027
|
Saturday
|
Optional Kannada, Physics, Basic Mathematics
|
May 9, 2027
|
Sunday
|
Holiday
|
May 10, 2027
|
Monday
|
Economics, Mathematics
|
May 11, 2027
|
Tuesday
|
Hindi
|
May 12, 2027
|
Wednesday
|
English
|
May 13, 2027
|
Thursday
|
Sociology, Statistics
|
May 14, 2027
|
Friday
|
Geography, Logic, Home Science
|
May 15, 2027
|
Saturday
|
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 PDF Download Link
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Timings 2027
The regular theory examinations are scheduled to be held from 10 am to 1 pm, with a duration of three hours.
The final Exam 1 timetable specifies a shorter duration for the vocational and skill-based papers scheduled on March 11. These examinations will be held from 10 am to 12:15 pm, lasting two hours and 15 minutes.
Students should check the official timetable for subject-specific timings and instructions.
How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2027
Students can follow these steps to access the examination timetable:
- Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
- Look for the notification related to the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations 2027.
- Open the relevant timetable PDF for Exam 1 or Exam 2.
- Check the dates and timings for the subjects they will be appearing for.
- Download and save the timetable for future reference.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams 2027: Important Details
The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations are conducted for students in the second year of pre-university education, equivalent to Class 12. The board has scheduled two examination sessions for the 2026–27 academic year.
Students should plan their preparation according to their subject-wise examination dates and keep track of official announcements. They should also check the latest timetable before making examination-related plans.
ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2026 Rank List Released at tnmedicalselection.net; Direct PDF Link here
ALSO READ| IIM Lucknow MBA in Family Business 2027: Check Eligibility, Fees, Admission Dates
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.