Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Timetable 2027 Released, Check Exam 1 and 2 Complete Schedule

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetable for the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations 2027. The Class 12 examinations will be conducted in two sessions, with Exam 1 scheduled from February 27 to March 18 and Exam 2 from May 3 to May 15, 2027.

The timetable includes subjects across Science, Commerce and Arts streams, along with language papers and vocational subjects. Students preparing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC board examinations can check the complete subject-wise schedule for both examination sessions below.

The final Exam 1 timetable, dated October 29, 2026, includes changes to the previously announced tentative schedule. Students should refer to the latest timetable issued by KSEAB while preparing for their examinations.