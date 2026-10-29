Noel Tata to Step Down From 6 Tata Group Company Boards on November 12: Latest Update

Noel Tata is the chairman of Tata Trusts. He is going to step down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on November 12, 2026. According to Tata group’s retirement policy for non-executive directors, one retires when he/she turns 70. However, he will continue as chairman of Tata Trusts and as a nominee director on the board of Tata Sons. Keep reading to read in detail.

Step down from the board

Step down from the board

Step down from the board

Step down from the board

Step down from the board

Step down from the board

Noel Tata is expected to step down from four non-executive chairmanships and two non-executive vice-chairmanships.

Noel Tata’s departure from the six company boards will not mean that he is leaving the Tata Group altogether. He is expected to continue in his central governance roles.

Organisation Noel Tata’s Position Status After November 12 Tata Trusts Chairman Expected to continue Tata Sons Tata Trusts nominee director Expected to continue Trent Hypermarket Associated with the company’s board Reported to continue Six major operating-company boards Chairman or vice-chairman Planned exits

What Is the Difference Between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons?

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons play different roles in the Tata Group. Tata Trusts consists of philanthropic trusts, while Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies.