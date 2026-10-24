WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Various Posts Across West Bengal, Check Vacancy And Eligibility
West Bengal Police (WB Police) has launched the recruitment drive for the engagement of Contractual Drivers under different district / units of West Bengal Police. Through the recruitment drive, several Driver (Temporary / Contractual Basis) posts will be filled in different district/units including Murshidabad, Bn Barjora Bankura, Bn Barrackpore, Purulia, Murshidabad Police District, Krishnanagar , Hooghly Rural Police District and others. Check vacancy, eligibility and others here.
WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026: West Bengal Police (WB Police) has invited applications for the engagement of Contractual Drivers under different districts/units of West Bengal Police across the state. Through the recruitment drive, several Driver (Temporary / Contractual Basis) posts will be filled in different district/units including Murshidabad, Bn Barjora Bankura, Bn Barrackpore, Purulia, Murshidabad Police District, Krishnanagar , Hooghly Rural Police District and others.
Candidates having Madhyamik with other eligibility can apply for WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026 for the engagement of Contractual Drivers under different districts/units of West Bengal Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts as per the notification released for district-wise posts. You are advised to check the notification link for the last date for the concerned districts where you are willing to apply.
WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Candidates willing to apply for the contractual Driver posts under different districts/units can download the notification pdf which are available with districts wise pdf on the official website of West Bengal Police. The wb police driver recruitment 2026 official website download link is available at https://wbpolice.gov.in. To apply for these positions, you will have to visit the concerned area/zone/units official website and follow the guidelines as mentioned on the official notification.
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WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026 Howrah District
Under the recruitment drive for Contractual Drivers under different districts/units of West Bengal Police, recently the Howrah Police Commissionerate has released a notification for 20 temporary contractual drivers on its official website. Check all details here-
West Bengal Police (WB Police) has uploaded the detailed recruitment notification PDF for the engagement of Contractual Drivers under different districts/units on its official website. Candidates will have to download the detailed notification PDF for the region/ area they are willing to apply for. You are advised to download the districts/units wise notification pdf and check the vacancy details, eligibility, and selection process before applying for these posts. You can check the direct link and download the WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026-
|Name of Districts /Units
|PDF Link
|Siliguri Police Commissionerate
|PDF Download Link
|SAP 4TH Bn Kasba Raiganj Uttar Dinajpur
|PDF Download Link
|SAP 11TH Bn Chharrah Purulia
|PDF Download Link
|Bn Barjora Bankura
|PDF Download Link
|SAP 8TH Bn Suti Murshidabad
|PDF Download Link
|RAF 3rd Bn Barrackpore
|PDF Download Link
|Purulia District
|PDF Download Link
|Murshidabad Police District
|PDF Download Link
|Krishnanagar Police District
|PDF Download Link
|Kalimpong District
|PDF Download Link
|Hooghly Rural Police District
|PDF Download Link
|Darjeeling District
|PDF Download Link
|Dakshin Dinjapur District
|PDF Download Link
|Bongaon Police District
|PDF Download Link
WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026: Eligibility
The applicant must be a citizen of India and should be a permanent resident of West Bengal to apply for these posts. Apart from this, candidates should have other eligibility including-
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Class VIII passed from a recognized School.
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Must possess a valid Four-Wheeler Driving Licence.
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At least 02 (two) years' experience of driving in any Government organization / Quasi Government organization / Registered Pvt. Ltd. Company etc.
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Applicants must be Indian citizens aged 21 to 40 years as of the advertisement date
WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026: List Of Documents to be Attached
Candidates applying for the Contractual Drivers under different districts/units of West Bengal Police will have to apply within the district-wise separate application process as per the different last dates fixed by the authority. You are advised to attach the different documents as per the guidelines mentioned on the detailed district-wise notification. Below are the list of documents to be attached
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Photocopy of Certificate/Mark Sheet of Educational Qualification.
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Photocopy of Birth Certificate/Age-proof Certificate.
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Photocopy of Driving Licence
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Photocopy of document showing residential address (Preferably Aadhar Card)
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Copy of Certificate in respect of working experience.
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Extra-curricular certificate regarding motor repairing and others.
How to Apply?
Applicants can submit the application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational certificates, age proof, driving license, address proof (preferably Aadhaar Card), work experience certificates, and optional motor repair credentials to the concerned address where they are applying. Remember that the application process and last date to send the application can vary as per the district and unit. You are advised to go through the detailed notice before applying.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.