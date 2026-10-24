WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Various Posts Across West Bengal, Check Vacancy And Eligibility

WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026: West Bengal Police (WB Police) has invited applications for the engagement of Contractual Drivers under different districts/units of West Bengal Police across the state. Through the recruitment drive, several Driver (Temporary / Contractual Basis) posts will be filled in different district/units including Murshidabad, Bn Barjora Bankura, Bn Barrackpore, Purulia, Murshidabad Police District, Krishnanagar , Hooghly Rural Police District and others.

Candidates having Madhyamik with other eligibility can apply for WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026 for the engagement of Contractual Drivers under different districts/units of West Bengal Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts as per the notification released for district-wise posts. You are advised to check the notification link for the last date for the concerned districts where you are willing to apply.

WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Candidates willing to apply for the contractual Driver posts under different districts/units can download the notification pdf which are available with districts wise pdf on the official website of West Bengal Police. The wb police driver recruitment 2026 official website download link is available at https://wbpolice.gov.in. To apply for these positions, you will have to visit the concerned area/zone/units official website and follow the guidelines as mentioned on the official notification. WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026 Howrah District Under the recruitment drive for Contractual Drivers under different districts/units of West Bengal Police, recently the Howrah Police Commissionerate has released a notification for 20 temporary contractual drivers on its official website. Check all details here- Number of Posts-20

Consolidated monthly professional fee - Rs. 16,000/-.

Age Limit-21 to 40 years

Educational Qualification-Class VIII education and basic Bengali reading/writing skills.

Last Date to Apply-Applications must be submitted via the drop box at Shibpur Police Lines within 14 days of notice publication.

Notification PDF: Click here

WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026: Eligibility The applicant must be a citizen of India and should be a permanent resident of West Bengal to apply for these posts. Apart from this, candidates should have other eligibility including- Class VIII passed from a recognized School.

Must possess a valid Four-Wheeler Driving Licence.

At least 02 (two) years' experience of driving in any Government organization / Quasi Government organization / Registered Pvt. Ltd. Company etc.

Applicants must be Indian citizens aged 21 to 40 years as of the advertisement date WB Police Driver Recruitment 2026: List Of Documents to be Attached Candidates applying for the Contractual Drivers under different districts/units of West Bengal Police will have to apply within the district-wise separate application process as per the different last dates fixed by the authority. You are advised to attach the different documents as per the guidelines mentioned on the detailed district-wise notification. Below are the list of documents to be attached

Photocopy of Certificate/Mark Sheet of Educational Qualification.

Photocopy of Birth Certificate/Age-proof Certificate.

Photocopy of Driving Licence

Photocopy of document showing residential address (Preferably Aadhar Card)

Copy of Certificate in respect of working experience.

Extra-curricular certificate regarding motor repairing and others. How to Apply? Applicants can submit the application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational certificates, age proof, driving license, address proof (preferably Aadhaar Card), work experience certificates, and optional motor repair credentials to the concerned address where they are applying. Remember that the application process and last date to send the application can vary as per the district and unit. You are advised to go through the detailed notice before applying.