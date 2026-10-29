JoSAA Cutoff 2026: Check What Rank Candidates Need for ECE in the Top 5 IITs and NITs
This article brings a list of top 5 IITs and NITs for Electronics & Communication Engineering Branch with their cutoffs for general category. Students after checking out the list can get the idea about the admissions cutoff. The article contains analysis on seat allotment with opening and closing ranks for Electronics & Communication Engineering.
Electronics & Communication Engineering(ECE) is one of the most elected branches after Computer Science & Engineering (CSE). The admissions in IITs is done through JEE Advance Exam for which JoSSA declares the results for all the 5 rounds. Admissions in NITs is done through the JEE Mains Exam. NITs have 50% seats reserved for Home State Quota and 50% seats for Other State Quota.
The admissions in ECE for general category opened at 865 and closed at 1531 for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee at All India (AI) Quota followed by IIT Guwahati where the opening rank was 1541 and closing rank was 1932. Admissions in NITs opened at 2198 and closed at 5148 for Home State Quota general category at NIT Karnataka followed by NIT Tiruchirappalli where the opening rank was 2285 and closing rank was 5055. Candidates can find a list of Top 5 IITs and NITs in Home State and other state quotas.
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Top 5 Institutes: ECE Cutoff for IITs
The opening rank for IIT Roorkee is 865 and closing rank is 1531 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
865
|
1531
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
1541
|
1932
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
2900
|
5606
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
3866
|
5807
|
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
|
4363
|
8996
Top 5 Institutes: ECE Cutoff for NITs Home State Quota
Admissions in NIT, Karnataka opened at 2198 and closed at 5148 for Home State Quota for general category whereas in NIT, Warangal opening rank was 3915 and closing rank was 6083. Candidates can find the detailed list below.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
2198
|
5148
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
2285
|
5055
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
3915
|
6083
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
3997
|
10926
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
5915
|
9380
Top 5 Institutes: ECE Cutoff for NITs Other State Quota
The opening and closing ranks for other state quotas in NITs is tighter and more competitive where the admissions in NIT Karnataka opened at 1330 and closed at 3645. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|
1330
|
3645
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
1819
|
2938
|
National Institute of Technology, Rourkela
|
2525
|
4623
|
National Institute of Technology, Warangal
|
2983
|
4234
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
4661
|
7025
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.