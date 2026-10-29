JoSAA Cutoff 2026: Check What Rank Candidates Need for ECE in the Top 5 IITs and NITs

Electronics & Communication Engineering(ECE) is one of the most elected branches after Computer Science & Engineering (CSE). The admissions in IITs is done through JEE Advance Exam for which JoSSA declares the results for all the 5 rounds. Admissions in NITs is done through the JEE Mains Exam. NITs have 50% seats reserved for Home State Quota and 50% seats for Other State Quota.

The admissions in ECE for general category opened at 865 and closed at 1531 for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee at All India (AI) Quota followed by IIT Guwahati where the opening rank was 1541 and closing rank was 1932. Admissions in NITs opened at 2198 and closed at 5148 for Home State Quota general category at NIT Karnataka followed by NIT Tiruchirappalli where the opening rank was 2285 and closing rank was 5055. Candidates can find a list of Top 5 IITs and NITs in Home State and other state quotas.