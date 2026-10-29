Gold and silver are two precious metals known for their distinctive appearance, durability and usefulness. While both belong to Group 11 of the periodic table, they have different physical and chemical properties that determine how they are used in science, technology, medicine and industry. Although gold is generally more expensive in the market, price is only one difference between these metals. Keep reading to know in detail. Gold vs Silver: What Is the Scientific Difference? Gold and silver are chemical elements with different atomic numbers, atomic masses and physical properties. Both are transition metals and are located in Group 11 of the periodic table. Scientific Property Gold Silver Chemical name Gold Silver Chemical symbol Au Ag Atomic number 79 47 Relative atomic mass Approximately 196.97 u Approximately 107.87 u Periodic table group Group 11 Group 11 Period 6 5 Element category Transition metal Transition metal Appearance Naturally yellow and metallic Shiny, silvery-white State at room temperature Solid Solid Density Approximately 19.3 g/cm³ Approximately 10.5 g/cm³ Crystal structure Face-centred cubic Face-centred cubic Main natural isotope Gold-197 Silver-107 and Silver-109

Gold vs Silver: Which Metal Is Denser? Gold is considerably denser than silver. At room temperature, gold has a density of approximately 19.3 grams per cubic centimetre, while silver has a density of approximately 10.5 grams per cubic centimetre. This means that a solid piece of gold and a solid piece of silver with the same volume will not have the same mass. The gold piece will weigh considerably more. Gold vs Silver: Melting Point and Boiling Point Melting point refers to the temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid under a specified pressure. Gold has a higher melting point than silver, meaning it requires a higher temperature to melt. Gold vs Silver: Chemical Reactivity and Corrosion Gold is a relatively unreactive metal and resists oxidation and corrosion under ordinary environmental conditions. This is one reason gold objects can retain their appearance for long periods. Silver is also a noble metal but it reacts with sulfur-containing compounds in the environment. This can form a dark surface layer of silver sulfide, commonly called tarnish.

Chemical Property Gold Silver Resistance to oxidation Very high Generally good, but surface reactions occur Tarnishing Does not normally tarnish under ordinary conditions Can tarnish due to sulfur compounds Corrosion resistance Excellent Good, depending on the environment Common surface change Usually retains its metallic appearance May develop a dark coating Practical consequence Useful for durable decorative and electronic contacts May require cleaning to restore its appearance Gold vs Silver Price Comparison Table Metal Purity Price Unit Gold 24 carat, 999 ₹1,44,595 10 grams Gold 22 carat, 916 ₹1,32,449 10 grams Gold 18 carat, 750 ₹1,08,450 approximately 10 grams Silver 999 purity ₹1,96,757 1 kilogram Silver 999 purity ₹19,676 approximately 100 grams Silver 999 purity ₹1,968 approximately 10 grams Silver 999 purity ₹197 approximately 1 gram