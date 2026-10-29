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Gold vs Silver: Which Metal Is Better? Check Scientific Differences, Uses and Latest Price Comparision

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 17:06 IST

Gold vs silver explained scientifically. Compare atomic numbers, density, melting points, conductivity, chemical reactivity and applications in electronics, medicine and latest price of gold today

Gold vs Silver: Which Metal Is Better? Check Scientific Differences, Uses and Latest Price Comparision
Gold vs Silver: Which Metal Is Better? Check Scientific Differences, Uses and Latest Price Comparision

Gold and silver are two precious metals known for their distinctive appearance, durability and usefulness. While both belong to Group 11 of the periodic table, they have different physical and chemical properties that determine how they are used in science, technology, medicine and industry. Although gold is generally more expensive in the market, price is only one difference between these metals. Keep reading to know in detail.

Gold vs Silver: What Is the Scientific Difference?

Gold and silver are chemical elements with different atomic numbers, atomic masses and physical properties. Both are transition metals and are located in Group 11 of the periodic table.

Scientific Property Gold Silver
Chemical name Gold Silver
Chemical symbol Au Ag
Atomic number 79 47
Relative atomic mass Approximately 196.97 u Approximately 107.87 u
Periodic table group Group 11 Group 11
Period 6 5
Element category Transition metal Transition metal
Appearance Naturally yellow and metallic Shiny, silvery-white
State at room temperature Solid Solid
Density Approximately 19.3 g/cm³ Approximately 10.5 g/cm³
Crystal structure Face-centred cubic Face-centred cubic
Main natural isotope Gold-197 Silver-107 and Silver-109

Gold vs Silver: Which Metal Is Denser?

Gold is considerably denser than silver. At room temperature, gold has a density of approximately 19.3 grams per cubic centimetre, while silver has a density of approximately 10.5 grams per cubic centimetre. This means that a solid piece of gold and a solid piece of silver with the same volume will not have the same mass. The gold piece will weigh considerably more.

Gold vs Silver: Melting Point and Boiling Point

Melting point refers to the temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid under a specified pressure. Gold has a higher melting point than silver, meaning it requires a higher temperature to melt.

Gold vs Silver: Chemical Reactivity and Corrosion

Gold is a relatively unreactive metal and resists oxidation and corrosion under ordinary environmental conditions. This is one reason gold objects can retain their appearance for long periods. Silver is also a noble metal but it reacts with sulfur-containing compounds in the environment. This can form a dark surface layer of silver sulfide, commonly called tarnish.

Chemical Property Gold Silver
Resistance to oxidation Very high Generally good, but surface reactions occur
Tarnishing Does not normally tarnish under ordinary conditions Can tarnish due to sulfur compounds
Corrosion resistance Excellent Good, depending on the environment
Common surface change Usually retains its metallic appearance May develop a dark coating
Practical consequence Useful for durable decorative and electronic contacts May require cleaning to restore its appearance

Gold vs Silver Price Comparison Table

Metal Purity Price Unit
Gold 24 carat, 999 ₹1,44,595 10 grams
Gold 22 carat, 916 ₹1,32,449 10 grams
Gold 18 carat, 750 ₹1,08,450 approximately 10 grams
Silver 999 purity ₹1,96,757 1 kilogram
Silver 999 purity ₹19,676 approximately 100 grams
Silver 999 purity ₹1,968 approximately 10 grams
Silver 999 purity ₹197 approximately 1 gram

Price date: October 29, 2026, 11:28 AM IST. 

Gold vs Silver Price in Delhi Today

For readers purchasing precious metals in Delhi, local reference rates offer a useful comparison. All India Bullion reported the following rates for Delhi on October 29, 2026.

Metal Purity Price Unit
Gold 24 carat, 999 ₹1,44,650 10 grams
Gold 22 carat, 916 ₹1,32,705 approximately 10 grams
Silver 999 purity ₹1,96,832 1 kilogram
Silver 999 purity ₹19,683 approximately 100 grams
Silver 999 purity ₹1,968 approximately 10 grams

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 17:06 IST
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