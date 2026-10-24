On 1 November 2026, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi grew by ₹10, bringing the latest rate to ₹2,820. This marks the third consecutive monthly hike for commercial LPG, while domestic LPG prices for households remain unmoved. The revision comes as part of the regular monthly price revisions by state-owned oil companies, affecting hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments across the country. According to Financial Express, the new rise follows a ₹62.50 hike in October and a ₹9.50 rise in September. IndianOil’s latest rate list confirms that the November revision is part of a trend of changing commercial LPG prices throughout 2026, with massive shifts earlier in the year followed by reductions in July and August. As reported by The Indian Express, the price change is effective instantly and is slated to influence the cost structure for businesses reliant on commercial LPG, especially in the hospitality sector. Also, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have been increased in tandem, thus showcasing wider trends in global energy.

Revised Commercial (19-Kg) Cylinder Prices & Hike • Delhi: Priced at ₹2,820 (an increase of ₹10.00) • Maharashtra (Mumbai): Priced at ₹2,775 (an increase of ₹10.50) • West Bengal (Kolkata): Priced at ₹2,971 (an increase of ₹17.00) • Tamil Nadu (Chennai): Priced at ₹2,994.50 (an increase of ₹11.50) • 5-Kg Free-Trade LPG (FTL) Refills: Hiked by about ₹2.50 (now costs ₹782 in Delhi). • Domestic LPG (14.2-Kg): Unchanged (costing ₹942 in Delhi). Numerous LPG-related rules and price updates were being closely watched from November 1, thus impacting domestic consumers, commercial establishments and households using Indane, HP Gas and Bharatgas. While monthly price revisions stay a key development, other crucial areas include Aadhaar-based authentication, refill booking intervals, delivery verification and the transition from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG).

What are LPG Distributors Protesting? The LPG distributors in India are urging commission hikes from oil marketing companies (OMCs) due to overwork in executing new rules in LPG services since the US-Iran conflict began in late February. However, the Delhi police rejected protests on October 26, 2026, at CBD ground days after Jantar Mantar was denounced as a protest site. LPG distributors have threatened to conduct an indefinite strike. The gas cylinder distributors had cautioned against conducting strikes at CBD ground on October 26, 2026. However, many LPG distributor federations have decided to distance themselves from the proposed protests and instead directly negotiate with OMCs and the Oil Ministry. The distributors urge higher commissions and relaxation of operational and commercial pressures due to the latest rules implemented in LPG services, thus forcing these distributors to overwork.

What are LPG Distributors Protesting? The LPG distributors in India are urging commission hikes from oil marketing companies (OMCs) due to overwork in executing new rules in LPG services since the US-Iran conflict began in late February. However, the Delhi police rejected protests on October 26, 2026, at CBD ground days after Jantar Mantar was denounced as a protest site. LPG distributors have threatened to conduct an indefinite strike. The gas cylinder distributors had cautioned against conducting strikes at CBD ground on October 26, 2026. However, over 4,000 LPG distributor federations have decided to distance themselves from the proposed protests and instead directly negotiate with OMCs and the Oil Ministry. The distributors urge higher commissions and relaxation of operational and commercial pressures due to the latest rules implemented in LPG services, thus forcing these distributors to overwork.

Will there be LPGs Shortages? They staged a protest in Delhi demanding a Rs 75 rise in distributor commissions, the implementation of compulsory PNG connection mandates, and relief from soaring operational costs. They have cautioned of an indefinite nationwide strike if demands are not fulfilled by November 25, 2026 Protests and strikes by LPG distributors and transporters in India may trigger localized or countrywide supply disruptions if unresolved, though massive distributor unions have recently issued ultimatums rather than an instant freeze. Commercial and Domestic LPG Prices from November 1 Oil marketing companies generally review commercial LPG prices at the beginning of each month. The 19-kg cylinders, widely used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses, are especially sensitive to global energy prices and supply conditions.

According to Goodreturns, commercial cylinder prices rose in October. In Delhi, a 19-kg cylinder was priced at Rs 2,810, while rates varied across other cities. Any change effective November 1 will rely on the oil marketing companies' announcement. Domestic LPG prices may follow a varied pattern. The 14.2-kg household cylinder had stayed unchanged since its previous revision on June 7, 2026, with the price in Delhi reported at Rs 942. Consumers should check the new city-wise rates before booking, as prices can differ by location. Aadhaar e-KYC for Subsidised Refills Biometric Aadhaar authentication is a crucial mandate for domestic consumers seeking refills at the regulated retail selling price with applicable subsidy. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the requirement was implemented on October 1, 2026. Customers who have previously completed authentication do not need to repeat it.

Indane customers can use the IndianOil ONE app, Bharatgas customers can use HelloBPCL, and HP Gas customers can use HP PAY. Authentication can also be done through a distributor or during cylinder delivery. Eligible consumers who do not complete authentication may be unable to book subsidised refills until the process is finished. Those who don’t authenticate can register that choice through their oil marketing company's available channels and may get LPG at market prices in 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders. Although rising crude oil prices do not directly affect piped natural gas (PNG) prices in India, a lot depends on how much city-gas distributors' natural gas supply is from domestically produced gas versus imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). Also, government pricing rules, distribution costs and taxes are also added to the last price.

You have to wait 25 days for your next refill LPG customers across India now have to maintain a 25-day gap between refill bookings. This applies to both rural and urban customers, including PMUY beneficiaries and general category consumers. The gap was earlier 21 days before being increased to 25 days in March 2026. It was later changed to 45 days for rural customers and 25 days for urban customers. In September 2026, the rural limit was reduced to 25 days. So, for now, the refill booking gap is 25 days regardless of where you live. 1. Company-wise LPG cylinder refill booking process Booking method Indane Gas (Indian Oil) HP Gas (HPCL) Bharatgas (BPCL) Mobile app IndianOil ONE HP PAY Bharatgas app / HelloBPCL IVRS phone booking 77189 55555 88888 23456 7715012345 / 7718012345 Missed call 84549 55555 94936 02222 Not listed in the article WhatsApp booking Send REFILL to 75888 88824 Send Hi to 92222 01122 Send Hi to 1800224344 SMS booking 77189 55555 Not listed in the article Send LPG to 7715012345 or 7718012345 Website IndianOil customer portal myhpgas.in Not specified in the article Other options IndianOil ONE app UMANG, Amazon, Paytm, PhonePe, BBPS-enabled banking apps, Common Service Centres or distributor Distributor and available official booking channels

Source: Goodreturns, October 26, 2026. Verify booking numbers and methods with the relevant oil marketing company before use. 2. Company-wise Aadhaar e-KYC process LPG company Official mobile app How to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication Indane Gas IndianOil ONE Complete authentication through the app, at the distributor's showroom or during cylinder delivery. HP Gas HP PAY Complete authentication through the app, at the distributor's showroom or during cylinder delivery. Bharatgas HelloBPCL Complete authentication through the app, at the distributor's showroom or during cylinder delivery. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas identifies these three methods for biometric Aadhaar authentication. Customers who have already completed the process do not need to repeat it.