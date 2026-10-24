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LPG Cylinder Rules Change From November 1: Commercial Gas Prices Up by Rs 10, Check New Rates, Refilling and Booking Company-Wise Revisions

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 12:07 IST

The new rise follows a ₹62.50 hike in October and a ₹9.50 rise in September. IndianOil’s latest rate list confirms that the November revision is part of a trend of changing commercial LPG prices throughout 2026, with massive shifts earlier in the year followed by reductions in July and August.

Eligible consumers who do not complete authentication may be unable to book subsidised refills
Eligible consumers who do not complete authentication may be unable to book subsidised refills

On 1 November 2026, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi grew by ₹10, bringing the latest rate to ₹2,820. This marks the third consecutive monthly hike for commercial LPG, while domestic LPG prices for households remain unmoved. The revision comes as part of the regular monthly price revisions by state-owned oil companies, affecting hotels, restaurants, and other commercial establishments across the country.

According to Financial Express, the new rise follows a ₹62.50 hike in October and a ₹9.50 rise in September. IndianOil’s latest rate list confirms that the November revision is part of a trend of changing commercial LPG prices throughout 2026, with massive shifts earlier in the year followed by reductions in July and August.

As reported by The Indian Express, the price change is effective instantly and is slated to influence the cost structure for businesses reliant on commercial LPG, especially in the hospitality sector. Also, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have been increased in tandem, thus showcasing wider trends in global energy.

Revised Commercial (19-Kg) Cylinder Prices & Hike

• Delhi: Priced at ₹2,820 (an increase of ₹10.00)

• Maharashtra (Mumbai): Priced at ₹2,775 (an increase of ₹10.50)

• West Bengal (Kolkata): Priced at ₹2,971 (an increase of ₹17.00)

• Tamil Nadu (Chennai): Priced at ₹2,994.50 (an increase of ₹11.50)

• 5-Kg Free-Trade LPG (FTL) Refills: Hiked by about ₹2.50 (now costs ₹782 in Delhi).

• Domestic LPG (14.2-Kg): Unchanged (costing ₹942 in Delhi).

Numerous LPG-related rules and price updates were being closely watched from November 1, thus impacting domestic consumers, commercial establishments and households using Indane, HP Gas and Bharatgas. While monthly price revisions stay a key development, other crucial areas include Aadhaar-based authentication, refill booking intervals, delivery verification and the transition from LPG to piped natural gas (PNG). 

What are LPG Distributors Protesting?

The LPG distributors in India are urging commission hikes from oil marketing companies (OMCs) due to overwork in executing new rules in LPG services since the US-Iran conflict began in late February. However, the Delhi police rejected protests on October 26, 2026, at CBD ground days after Jantar Mantar was denounced as a protest site. LPG distributors have threatened to conduct an indefinite strike. 

The gas cylinder distributors had cautioned against conducting strikes at CBD ground on October 26, 2026. However, many LPG distributor federations have decided to distance themselves from the proposed protests and instead directly negotiate with OMCs and the Oil Ministry. The distributors urge higher commissions and relaxation of operational and commercial pressures due to the latest rules implemented in LPG services, thus forcing these distributors to overwork.

What are LPG Distributors Protesting?

The LPG distributors in India are urging commission hikes from oil marketing companies (OMCs) due to overwork in executing new rules in LPG services since the US-Iran conflict began in late February. However, the Delhi police rejected protests on October 26, 2026, at CBD ground days after Jantar Mantar was denounced as a protest site. LPG distributors have threatened to conduct an indefinite strike. 

The gas cylinder distributors had cautioned against conducting strikes at CBD ground on October 26, 2026. However, over 4,000 LPG distributor federations have decided to distance themselves from the proposed protests and instead directly negotiate with OMCs and the Oil Ministry. The distributors urge higher commissions and relaxation of operational and commercial pressures due to the latest rules implemented in LPG services, thus forcing these distributors to overwork.

Will there be LPGs Shortages?

They staged a protest in Delhi demanding a Rs 75 rise in distributor commissions, the implementation of compulsory PNG connection mandates, and relief from soaring operational costs. They have cautioned of an indefinite nationwide strike if demands are not fulfilled by November 25, 2026

Protests and strikes by LPG distributors and transporters in India may trigger localized or countrywide supply disruptions if unresolved, though massive distributor unions have recently issued ultimatums rather than an instant freeze.

Commercial and Domestic LPG Prices from November 1

Oil marketing companies generally review commercial LPG prices at the beginning of each month. The 19-kg cylinders, widely used by hotels, restaurants and other businesses, are especially sensitive to global energy prices and supply conditions.

According to Goodreturns, commercial cylinder prices rose in October. In Delhi, a 19-kg cylinder was priced at Rs 2,810, while rates varied across other cities. Any change effective November 1 will rely on the oil marketing companies' announcement. 

Domestic LPG prices may follow a varied pattern. The 14.2-kg household cylinder had stayed unchanged since its previous revision on June 7, 2026, with the price in Delhi reported at Rs 942. Consumers should check the new city-wise rates before booking, as prices can differ by location.

Aadhaar e-KYC for Subsidised Refills

Biometric Aadhaar authentication is a crucial mandate for domestic consumers seeking refills at the regulated retail selling price with applicable subsidy. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the requirement was implemented on October 1, 2026. Customers who have previously completed authentication do not need to repeat it. 

Indane customers can use the IndianOil ONE app, Bharatgas customers can use HelloBPCL, and HP Gas customers can use HP PAY. Authentication can also be done through a distributor or during cylinder delivery.

Eligible consumers who do not complete authentication may be unable to book subsidised refills until the process is finished. Those who don’t authenticate can register that choice through their oil marketing company's available channels and may get LPG at market prices in 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders.

Although rising crude oil prices do not directly affect piped natural gas (PNG) prices in India, a lot depends on how much city-gas distributors' natural gas supply is from domestically produced gas versus imported liquefied natural gas (LNG). Also, government pricing rules, distribution costs and taxes are also added to the last price.

You have to wait 25 days for your next refill

LPG customers across India now have to maintain a 25-day gap between refill bookings. This applies to both rural and urban customers, including PMUY beneficiaries and general category consumers.

The gap was earlier 21 days before being increased to 25 days in March 2026. It was later changed to 45 days for rural customers and 25 days for urban customers. In September 2026, the rural limit was reduced to 25 days.

So, for now, the refill booking gap is 25 days regardless of where you live.

1. Company-wise LPG cylinder refill booking process

Booking method

Indane Gas (Indian Oil)

HP Gas (HPCL)

Bharatgas (BPCL)

Mobile app

IndianOil ONE

HP PAY

Bharatgas app / HelloBPCL

IVRS phone booking

77189 55555

88888 23456

7715012345 / 7718012345

Missed call

84549 55555

94936 02222

Not listed in the article

WhatsApp booking

Send REFILL to 75888 88824

Send Hi to 92222 01122

Send Hi to 1800224344

SMS booking

77189 55555

Not listed in the article

Send LPG to 7715012345 or 7718012345

Website

IndianOil customer portal

myhpgas.in

Not specified in the article

Other options

IndianOil ONE app

UMANG, Amazon, Paytm, PhonePe, BBPS-enabled banking apps, Common Service Centres or distributor

Distributor and available official booking channels

Source: Goodreturns, October 26, 2026. Verify booking numbers and methods with the relevant oil marketing company before use.

2. Company-wise Aadhaar e-KYC process

LPG company

Official mobile app

How to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication

Indane Gas

IndianOil ONE

Complete authentication through the app, at the distributor's showroom or during cylinder delivery.

HP Gas

HP PAY

Complete authentication through the app, at the distributor's showroom or during cylinder delivery.

Bharatgas

HelloBPCL

Complete authentication through the app, at the distributor's showroom or during cylinder delivery.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas identifies these three methods for biometric Aadhaar authentication. Customers who have already completed the process do not need to repeat it.

3. LPG refill booking interval rules

Customer category

Refill booking interval reported

Applicable companies

Urban customers

25 days

Indane, HP Gas and Bharatgas

Rural customers

25 days

Indane, HP Gas and Bharatgas

PMUY beneficiaries

25 days

Indane, HP Gas and Bharatgas

General domestic consumers

25 days

Indane, HP Gas and Bharatgas

4. What happens if Aadhaar e-KYC is not completed?

Situation

Impact on LPG refill

e-KYC completed

Eligible customers can book refills at the regulated retail selling price with applicable subsidy.

e-KYC not completed

Subsidised refill booking may be halted until authentication is completed.

Customer opts out of authentication

LPG may still be available at market price without subsidy, subject to applicable conditions and local availability.

Alternative cylinder option

The report cites 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders for customers who register their choice not to complete authentication.

Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 16:48 IST
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