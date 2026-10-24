Which Is the Largest Indoor Stadium in India? Check Top 5 in India and the World

The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi is the largest indoor sports stadium in India. It is located in the Indraprastha Estate area of the national capital and is managed by the Sports Authority of India. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Is the Largest Indoor Stadium in India? Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium has a reported seating capacity of around 14,348 to 15,000 people. It hosts national and international sporting events and has facilities for sports such as gymnastics, wrestling, boxing and cycling. The stadium complex covers an area of approximately 104 acres. Key Facts About Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Particular Details Name Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Location New Delhi, India Opened 1982 Seating capacity Approximately 14,348 to 15,000 Managed by Sports Authority of India Major sports Gymnastics, wrestling, boxing and cycling Also known as Indira Gandhi Arena

Top 5 Largest Indoor Stadiums in India India has several large indoor sports arenas. The following table lists five prominent venues by their reported seating capacities. Rank Indoor stadium City Approximate capacity 1 Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium New Delhi 14,348 2 Netaji Indoor Stadium Kolkata 12,000 3 Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium Kochi 10,000 4 Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium Indore 10,000 5 Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium Chennai 8,000 1. Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is one of India’s most prominent indoor sports venues. It was opened in 1982 and underwent major renovation ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. 2. Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata Netaji Indoor Stadium is located in Kolkata, West Bengal. The stadium has hosted basketball, volleyball, badminton and other competitions. It is one of the major indoor sporting venues in eastern India.

3. Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium is located in Kochi, Kerala. It is a multi-purpose indoor sports venue used for sporting competitions and other events. Its facilities support a range of indoor sporting activities. 4. Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium, Indore Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium is located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The venue is used for indoor sports, including badminton, basketball and volleyball. 5. Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.Th e stadium hosts indoor sporting events and supports competitions in sports such as badminton, basketball and volleyball. Top 5 Largest Indoor Arenas in the World Several countries have large indoor arenas designed to host sporting events, concerts and other gatherings. Their maximum capacities can vary depending on the seating arrangement and type of event.