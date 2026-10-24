Which Is the Largest Indoor Stadium in India? Check Top 5 in India and the World
Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi is widely recognised as India’s largest indoor sports arena. Check its capacity, location and the top five indoor stadiums in India and the world.
The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi is the largest indoor sports stadium in India. It is located in the Indraprastha Estate area of the national capital and is managed by the Sports Authority of India. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest Indoor Stadium in India?
Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium has a reported seating capacity of around 14,348 to 15,000 people. It hosts national and international sporting events and has facilities for sports such as gymnastics, wrestling, boxing and cycling. The stadium complex covers an area of approximately 104 acres.
Key Facts About Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Particular
|Details
|Name
|Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Location
|New Delhi, India
|Opened
|1982
|Seating capacity
|Approximately 14,348 to 15,000
|Managed by
|Sports Authority of India
|Major sports
|Gymnastics, wrestling, boxing and cycling
|Also known as
|Indira Gandhi Arena
Top 5 Largest Indoor Stadiums in India
India has several large indoor sports arenas. The following table lists five prominent venues by their reported seating capacities.
|Rank
|Indoor stadium
|City
|Approximate capacity
|1
|Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|New Delhi
|14,348
|2
|Netaji Indoor Stadium
|Kolkata
|12,000
|3
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium
|Kochi
|10,000
|4
|Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium
|Indore
|10,000
|5
|Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium
|Chennai
|8,000
1. Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi
Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is one of India’s most prominent indoor sports venues. It was opened in 1982 and underwent major renovation ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.
2. Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
Netaji Indoor Stadium is located in Kolkata, West Bengal. The stadium has hosted basketball, volleyball, badminton and other competitions. It is one of the major indoor sporting venues in eastern India.
3. Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi
Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium is located in Kochi, Kerala. It is a multi-purpose indoor sports venue used for sporting competitions and other events. Its facilities support a range of indoor sporting activities.
4. Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium, Indore
Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium is located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The venue is used for indoor sports, including badminton, basketball and volleyball.
5. Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.Th e stadium hosts indoor sporting events and supports competitions in sports such as badminton, basketball and volleyball.
Top 5 Largest Indoor Arenas in the World
Several countries have large indoor arenas designed to host sporting events, concerts and other gatherings. Their maximum capacities can vary depending on the seating arrangement and type of event.
|Rank
|Indoor arena
|Location
|Reported maximum capacity
|1
|Philippine Arena
|Bulacan, Philippines
|Up to 55,000
|2
|Saitama Super Arena
|Saitama, Japan
|Up to 37,000
|3
|Belgrade Arena
|Belgrade, Serbia
|Up to 25,000
|4
|Mineirinho Arena
|Belo Horizonte, Brazil
|Around 25,000
|5
|SKA Arena
|Saint Petersburg, Russia
|Around 21,500
Which Is the Largest Indoor Arena in the World?
The Philippine Arena in the Philippines is widely known as one of the world’s largest indoor arenas, with a reported maximum capacity of up to 55,000 people. Saitama Super Arena in Japan can accommodate up to around 37,000 people in its largest configuration.
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