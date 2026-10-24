DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Key Points DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026 released on October 24, 2026.

TGT examinations will be held from November 3 to December 4, 2026.

1,417 Computer Science teacher vacancies to be filled through this recruitment.

DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026 on October 24, 2026. All those prospective candidates who will appear for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination for various posts such as Domestic Science, TGT Special Education, Special Educator (Primary) and TGT Computer Science can now download their hall ticket from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The examination will be conducted from November 3 to December 4, 2026 across various exam centers. To download your hall tickets candidates need to enter their login credentials such as their application number, user password and security code. Under this recruitment a total of 1417 vacancies would be filled for Computer Science teacher posts in the Directorate of Education.

[यहां क्लिक करें] DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026 DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates can download the DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026 through the official website of the board. The hall ticket contains important details such as the examination date, reporting time and examination centre. Candidates must download and print their admit cards before the examination day. Check the direct link to download the DSSSB TGT Exam 2026 admit card below. DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the key details of the DSSSB TGT examination in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Exam Name DSSSB TGT Examination 2026 Post Name Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Total Vacancies 1,417 Admit Card Release Date October 24, 2026 Exam Dates November 3 to December 4, 2026 Mode of Examination Computer-Based Test Official Website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Details Mentioned on DSSSB TGT Hall Ticket 2026 After downloading the hall ticket candidates must verify the information printed on it. The admit card generally contains the following details Candidate's name and roll number

Registration or application number

Photograph and signature

Examination date and reporting time

Examination centre name and address

Important examination day instructions If candidates find any discrepancy in their details they must immediately contact the board through its official channels before the examination. Documents Required Along with DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026 Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. They must also carry a valid photo identity proof such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport or driving licence.

How to Download DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026? Candidates can follow the steps given to download the DSSSB TGT Exam Admit Card 2026 Visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the admit card section.

Now click on the link that states DSSSB TGT Admit Card 2026.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Submit the details and view the admit card.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference. DSSSB TGT Exam Date 2026 The DSSSB will conduct the TGT Exam across dates mentioned in the official notice. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the table below for shift timings and exam date Exam Date & Day Shift Exam Timing Advt. No. Post Name 27-11-2026 (Friday) I 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 27-11-2026 (Friday) II 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 27-11-2026 (Friday) III 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 28-11-2026 (Saturday) I 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 30-11-2026 (Monday) I 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 30-11-2026 (Monday) II 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 30-11-2026 (Monday) III 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 01-12-2026 (Tuesday) I 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 01-12-2026 (Tuesday) II 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 01-12-2026 (Tuesday) III 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 02-12-2026 (Wednesday) I 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 02-12-2026 (Wednesday) II 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 02-12-2026 (Wednesday) III 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 03-12-2026 (Thursday) II 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 03-12-2026 (Thursday) III 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 04-12-2026 (Friday) I 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 04-12-2026 (Friday) II 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science) 04-12-2026 (Friday) III 05:00 PM to 07:00 PM 03/26 Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science)