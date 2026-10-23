RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Sanskrit Teacher Scorecard PDF Here

Key Points RPSC released provisional result for Sanskrit Teacher Grade 2 on Oct 23, 2026.

The Sanskrit Teacher written examination was conducted on July 14 and 15, 2026.

Online application for shortlisted candidates is open from Oct 29 to Nov 4, 2026.

RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the provisional result list for the Senior Teacher Grade 2 Sanskrit subject examination conducted under the Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2025. The commission declared the result on October 23, 2026 listing candidates provisionally shortlisted for eligibility checking. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their roll numbers in the official PDF. The commission has also published cutoff information for different categories. Along with the declaration of result the commission has also explained the next steps candidates must take. Check this article for detailed information related to the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result. Also Check- RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 English RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 Download PDF Link

Candidates can check the provisional result list on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. It also shows the cutoff marks for the Scheduled and Non-Scheduled Areas. Check the direct link to download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 below. RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 Link Click Here RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 Highlights The RPSC 2nd Grade Sanskrit written examination was conducted on July 14 and 15, 2026. The commission has released a provisional list of candidates shortlisted for eligibility checking. Check the key details of the result below. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Examination Senior Teacher Grade 2 Recruitment Year 2025 Subject Sanskrit Result Notice Date October 23, 2026 Result Status Provisional list released Next Stage Eligibility checking and document verification Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Details Mentioned in RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 PDF The RPSC 2nd Grade Sanskrit Result 2026 PDF includes the following details Candidate roll numbers

Examination and subject details

Area-wise shortlisted candidates

Category-wise cutoff status

Cutoff status codes

Ineligible candidates list

Result held in a sealed cover

Detailed form submission instructions

Eligibility verification requirements RPSC 2nd Grade Sanskrit Result 2026: Area-Wise Shortlisted Candidates RPSC has released the provisional list of candidates who are shortlisted for eligibility checking in the Sanskrit subject under the Senior Teacher Grade 2 Competitive Examination 2025. The list includes candidates from both Scheduled and Non-Scheduled Areas. As per the official notice 39 candidates from the Scheduled Area and 1,387 candidates from the Non Scheduled Area have been included in the list.

Area Number of Shortlisted Candidates Scheduled Area 39 Non-Scheduled Area 1,387 Total 1,426 How to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 PDF Candidates can follow these steps to check the result list- Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage under the news and events section you will find a link titled ‘Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks (Provisional List for Eligibility Checking) for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam - 2025 (Sanskrit)’

Click on the relevant PDF link.

Download the file and search for your roll number.

Save the PDF for future reference. RPSC 2nd Grade Cut Off Marks 2026 RPSC has also provided cutoff information for different categories and areas in the official notice. The cutoff details cover Scheduled and Non-Scheduled Areas along with horizontal reservation categories. Candidates must refer to the official PDF to check the cutoff for each category. Alternatively candidates can check the marks pdf below.

RPSC 2nd Grade Cutoff 2026 Link Click Here RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026: Important Notes on Cutoff Marks The RPSC official notice explains some important terms used in the cutoff marks PDF. Candidates must understand these terms while checking the category wise cutoff details. Check details below. ALL: It means all candidates who obtained the minimum qualifying marks as per the service rules.

N.A (Not Available): It means candidates were not available due to not meeting the minimum qualifying marks under the service rules.

P (Provisional): The letter ‘P’ beside a roll number in the result list indicates that the candidate has been included provisionally.

Ineligible Candidates: As per the notice 367 candidates were declared ineligible because they left more than 10% of the questions without marking any of the five available options in the OMR answer sheet.

Result Withheld: The result of candidate roll number 3206515 has been kept in a sealed cover due to a pending civil writ petition before the Rajasthan High Court Jodhpur.

Candidates must refer to the official result and cutoff PDFs for complete details regarding their category and area. What’s Next After RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026? Candidates who have been shortlisted in the provisional list must complete the detailed application form through their SSO ID on the recruitment portal. The online form submission window will remain open from October 29 to November 4, 2026 until 11:59 PM. After submitting the application form candidates need to keep two printed copies and prepare their original documents along with self attested copies for verification. The provisional list is not the final selection list; the final result will be issued after the verification proces Documents Required for RPSC 2nd Grade Eligibility Verification Candidates who are shortlisted in the RPSC 2nd Grade Sanskrit provisional result must prepare the following documents for the eligibility verification process-