RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Maths & English Teacher Scorecard PDF Here

Key Points RPSC declared Senior Teacher English results on Oct 27, 2026, Maths on Oct 28, 2026.

Shortlisted candidates are provisionally selected for eligibility checking.

Online form submission for shortlisted candidates is from Oct 31 to Nov 6, 2026.

RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the result for the Senior Teacher (English) & (Maths) Competitive Examination 2025. The result for the english subject was released on October 27, 2026 and for Maths subject the result were declared on October 28, 2026. The result depicts candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for eligibility checking. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their roll numbers in the result PDF. The written examinations were held on July 16 and 17, 2026. In English A total of 151 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Non Scheduled Areas and in Scheduled Areas 3562 candidates have been selected. In the Maths subject 19 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Non Scheduled Areas and in Scheduled Areas 1640 candidates have been selected.

[OUT] RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 Direct Link Candidates can check the RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 through the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The result is available in PDF format so candidates can open the document and search for their roll numbers. Check the direct link to download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher result 2026 from the table below RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 English Link Click Here RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 Maths Link Click Here RPSC 2nd Grade English & Maths Result 2026 Highlights Candidates who have taken part in this exam can check the important details related to the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result in the table below Particulars Details Recruiting Authority Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Examination Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2025 Post Senior Teacher (English) & (Maths) Result Date October 27, 2026 (English) Result Date October 28, 2026 (Maths) Exam dates July 16 and 17, 2026 Result status Released Result format PDF Next stage Eligibility checking Official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026: Key Statistics The RPSC 2nd Grade English Result 2026 includes the following key statistics- Scheduled Area: A total of 3,562 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for eligibility checking.

Non-Scheduled Area: A total of 151 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted.

Total Candidates Shortlisted: A total of 3,713 candidates across both areas.

Result Declaration Date: October 27, 2026. Details Mentioned in RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 The RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 PDF includes the following details- Examination name: Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2025

Subject: English and Maths

Examination dates: July 16 and 17, 2026

Result notice date: October 27, 2026 & October 28, 2026.

Candidate roll numbers provisionally shortlisted for eligibility checking

Separate lists for Scheduled Area and Non-Scheduled Area candidates

Details related to the next stage of the selection process

RPSC 2nd Grade English & Maths Result 2026 PDF: What Does It Include? The result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for eligibility checking. The notice includes separate lists for the Scheduled Area and Non-Scheduled Area. Candidates must check the relevant list and verify their roll numbers carefully. Being provisionally shortlisted does not mean that the selection process is complete. You must follow other instructions. Steps to Check RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their result- Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage under the news and events section you will find a link titled ‘Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks (Provisional List for Eligibility Checking) for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam - 2025 (English) & (Maths)

Click on the result pdf link.

Open the PDF and search for your roll number.

Check the relevant Scheduled Area or Non-Scheduled Area list.

Download and save it for future reference.