RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Maths & English Teacher Scorecard PDF Here
RPSC has released the 2nd Grade Result 2026 on October 27 for the Senior Teacher English examination and for the Maths Teacher exam the result were declared on October 28. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the provisional result PDF and review the lists for Scheduled and Non Scheduled Areas. Shortlisted candidates must complete the detailed application form and attend document verification. Check all important details here.
Key Points
- RPSC declared Senior Teacher English results on Oct 27, 2026, Maths on Oct 28, 2026.
- Shortlisted candidates are provisionally selected for eligibility checking.
- Online form submission for shortlisted candidates is from Oct 31 to Nov 6, 2026.
RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the result for the Senior Teacher (English) & (Maths) Competitive Examination 2025. The result for the english subject was released on October 27, 2026 and for Maths subject the result were declared on October 28, 2026. The result depicts candidates who are provisionally shortlisted for eligibility checking. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their roll numbers in the result PDF. The written examinations were held on July 16 and 17, 2026. In English A total of 151 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Non Scheduled Areas and in Scheduled Areas 3562 candidates have been selected. In the Maths subject 19 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Non Scheduled Areas and in Scheduled Areas 1640 candidates have been selected.
[OUT] RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026
RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 Direct Link
Candidates can check the RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 through the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The result is available in PDF format so candidates can open the document and search for their roll numbers. Check the direct link to download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher result 2026 from the table below
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RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 English Link
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RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 Maths Link
RPSC 2nd Grade English & Maths Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates who have taken part in this exam can check the important details related to the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result in the table below
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
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Examination
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Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2025
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Post
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Senior Teacher (English) & (Maths)
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Result Date
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October 27, 2026 (English)
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Result Date
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October 28, 2026 (Maths)
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Exam dates
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July 16 and 17, 2026
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Result status
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Released
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Result format
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Next stage
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Eligibility checking
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Official website
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rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026: Key Statistics
The RPSC 2nd Grade English Result 2026 includes the following key statistics-
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Scheduled Area: A total of 3,562 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for eligibility checking.
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Non-Scheduled Area: A total of 151 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted.
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Total Candidates Shortlisted: A total of 3,713 candidates across both areas.
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Result Declaration Date: October 27, 2026.
Details Mentioned in RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026
The RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 PDF includes the following details-
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Examination name: Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2025
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Subject: English and Maths
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Examination dates: July 16 and 17, 2026
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Result notice date: October 27, 2026 & October 28, 2026.
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Candidate roll numbers provisionally shortlisted for eligibility checking
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Separate lists for Scheduled Area and Non-Scheduled Area candidates
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Details related to the next stage of the selection process
RPSC 2nd Grade English & Maths Result 2026 PDF: What Does It Include?
The result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for eligibility checking. The notice includes separate lists for the Scheduled Area and Non-Scheduled Area.
Candidates must check the relevant list and verify their roll numbers carefully. Being provisionally shortlisted does not mean that the selection process is complete. You must follow other instructions.
Steps to Check RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their result-
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Go to the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage under the news and events section you will find a link titled ‘Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks (Provisional List for Eligibility Checking) for Sr. Teacher (Sec. Edu.) Comp. Exam - 2025 (English) & (Maths)
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Click on the result pdf link.
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Open the PDF and search for your roll number.
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Check the relevant Scheduled Area or Non-Scheduled Area list.
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Download and save it for future reference.
RPSC 2nd Grade Cutoff Marks 2026 PDF Download Link
Along with the declaration of the result RPSC has also published the cutoff marks separately for both areas i.e Scheduled Area and Non-Scheduled Area. Check the direct link to download the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Marks pdf below.
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RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026 Cutoff 2026 Link
What After the RPSC 2nd Grade Result 2026?
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the provisional list must complete the detailed application form through their SSO ID on the recruitment portal. The online form submission window will remain open from October 31 to November 6, 2026 until 11:59 PM.
After submitting the application form candidates must keep two printed copies and appear along with all original documents and self-attested copies on the specified date, time, and place according to the notification of the concerned department (Department of Secondary Education, Bikaner) along with self attested copies for verification. If a candidate does not appear on the dates mentioned by the department for document verification they will be considered ineligible and will not be counted in the final result.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.