NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS
Live

FMGE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: [LINK ACTIVE] NBEMS October Exam Hall Ticket Released; Download Link at nbe.edu.in

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Oct 27, 2026, 23:27 IST

NBEMS has released the FMGE October 2026 admit card on October 27. Candidates appearing for the examination on October 31 can download their hall tickets from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials. Candidates should check their exam centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions before appearing for the test.

FMGE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: [LINK ACTIVE] NBEMS October Exam Hall Ticket Released; Download Link at nbe.edu.in
FMGE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: [LINK ACTIVE] NBEMS October Exam Hall Ticket Released; Download Link at nbe.edu.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • FMGE Admit Card 2026 released online at natboard.edu.in
  • Candidates can download the FMGE October 2026 hall ticket using their login credentials
  • FMGE October 2026 examination scheduled for October 31, 2026

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE October 2026 admit card. Candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials.

The FMGE October 2026 examination is scheduled for October 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates should download their admit cards, check their examination centre and reporting time, and read all instructions before the examination. 

How to Download FMGE October 2026 Admit Card from NBEMS Website

Candidates can follow these steps to download their FMGE October 2026 hall ticket:

1. Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

2. Open the FMGE section under examinations

3. Click on the FMGE October 2026 admit card download link

4. Enter your registered User ID and password

5. Submit the details to access your account

6. Open the admit card and check all the information carefully

7. Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout for the examination day

Candidates should use the official NBEMS website to access their admit cards.

FMGE October 2026 Exam Date and Important Dates

The FMGE October 2026 examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026. Candidates should keep the following dates in mind.

Event

Date

Exam city intimation slip released

October 20, 2026

FMGE admit card release

October 27, 2026

FMGE October 2026 examination

October 31, 2026 

Expected result date

November 30, 2026 

The exam city intimation slip tells candidates which city has been allotted to them. The admit card provides the examination centre address and other important details. The city slip cannot be used instead of the admit card. 

FMGE October 2026 Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates should follow the instructions printed on their admit cards and keep the required documents ready before leaving for the examination centre.

  • Carry a printed copy of the FMGE admit card.
  • Bring a valid original photo identity document accepted under NBEMS rules.
  • Check the examination centre address and reporting time in advance.
  • Reach the centre according to the reporting instructions on the admit card.
  • Avoid carrying prohibited electronic devices or unauthorised items.
  • Follow the prescribed security checks and instructions given by examination staff.
  • Contact NBEMS through its official channels if any important detail on the admit card is incorrect.

Candidates should check the official NBEMS website for any further instructions before the examination.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 27, 2026, 23:27 IST

    FMGE October 2026: Check Official NBEMS Website for Latest Instructions

    Candidates should regularly check the official NBEMS website for examination notices, admit card updates and other instructions. They should rely on official announcements for any changes to the examination schedule or requirements and avoid depending on unofficial download links.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 22:43 IST

    FMGE October 2026 Result Date

    The published schedule indicates that the FMGE October 2026 result is expected by November 30, 2026. Candidates should visit the official NBEMS website for the result notification and any changes to the announced schedule.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 22:11 IST

    FMGE Login Issues: What Candidates Should Do

    Candidates who cannot access their accounts should check whether they have entered the correct User ID and password. If they have forgotten their login details, they can use the available account-recovery option on the official portal and follow the instructions.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 21:52 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: What to Do If Details Are Incorrect?

    Candidates who find errors in their names, photographs, roll numbers or examination details should contact NBEMS through its official communication portal. They should report the issue as soon as possible and follow the instructions provided by the examination authority.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 21:16 IST

    FMGE Exam Day 2026: Documents Candidates Must Carry

    Candidates should carry a printed copy of their FMGE admit card and a valid original photo identity document accepted under NBEMS rules. They should check the instructions on the hall ticket to confirm the documents required at the examination centre.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 20:43 IST

    FMGE 2026 Marking Scheme: No Negative Marking

    Candidates should understand the marking scheme before appearing for the FMGE examination. According to the published examination details, one mark is awarded for each correct answer, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 20:09 IST

    FMGE 2026 Exam Duration and Session Timings

    The FMGE examination has a total duration of five hours, divided into two parts of two hours and 30 minutes each. The published schedule lists the sessions from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should verify the reporting time and instructions on their individual admit cards.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 19:41 IST

    FMGE October 2026 Exam to Be Held in Computer-Based Mode

    The FMGE October 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates will answer questions on a computer at their allotted examination centre. They should follow the instructions provided by the examination authorities.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 19:02 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: Check Details Printed on Hall Ticket

    After downloading the admit card, candidates should check their name, roll number, application ID, date of birth, photograph, examination centre address and reporting time. They should also read the instructions printed on the hall ticket carefully.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 18:34 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

    Candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting natboard.edu.in and opening the FMGE October 2026 section. They must log in with their registered User ID and password, open the admit card link and save the PDF. Candidates should check all details before printing the document.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 17:47 IST

    FMGE October 2026 Exam on October 31

    The FMGE October 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on October 31, 2026. Candidates should check their admit cards for the examination centre, reporting time and other instructions before making travel arrangements.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 17:19 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026 Download Link Available Online

    Candidates appearing for the FMGE October 2026 examination can visit the official NBEMS website to access the admit card download facility. They should log in using their registered credentials, download the hall ticket and keep a printed copy ready for the examination day.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 16:32 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download October Exam Hall Ticket

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE October 2026 admit card on October 27. Candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials.

    The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, 2026. Candidates should check their exam centre, reporting time and other instructions mentioned on the admit card before the examination.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 15:57 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: Will It Be Available Offline?

    Candidates should download the FMGE admit card through the official online portal once the link is available. They should not depend on an offline application or an unofficial website to obtain the hall ticket. The printed admit card should be kept ready for examination-day entry. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 15:06 IST

    FMGE October 2026: How Much Time Is Left for the Examination?

    The FMGE October 2026 examination is scheduled for October 31. With only a few days left, candidates should focus on revision, check their admit card once it is released and arrange the required documents. They should also make sure they know how to reach their allotted examination centre before exam day.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 13:44 IST

    FMGE October 2026: Why Is the City Slip Different From the Admit Card?

    The FMGE city intimation slip tells candidates which city has been allotted for their examination. The admit card provides the final examination centre details and other important instructions. Candidates should use the admit card to confirm the exact venue and should not depend only on the city slip.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 12:52 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: What Should Candidates Do After Downloading It?

    Once the FMGE hall ticket is downloaded, candidates should read all the instructions printed on it. They should check the exam date, reporting time, centre address and identity proof requirements. Candidates should also keep the admit card safely so that it is available when they leave for the examination.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 11:59 IST

    FMGE October 2026: Why Should Candidates Download the Admit Card Early?

    Candidates should download their FMGE admit card as soon as the link becomes active. Waiting until the last day may cause problems if the website is slow or they face login issues. Keeping a saved PDF and a printed copy can help candidates avoid last-minute stress before the October 31 examination.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 11:12 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: What If the Photograph Is Not Clear?

    After downloading the FMGE admit card, candidates should check whether their photograph and signature are clearly visible. If the photograph is missing, unclear or incorrect, they should contact NBEMS through its official communication channels as soon as possible. Candidates should not make changes to the admit card themselves.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 10:33 IST

    FMGE October 2026: Can Candidates Change Their Exam Centre?

    Candidates should check the examination centre mentioned on their admit card carefully. They should not assume that the centre can be changed after the hall ticket is issued. For any query about the allotted centre, candidates should follow the instructions provided by NBEMS on its official website.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 09:53 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: What Should Candidates Carry to the Exam Centre?

    Candidates appearing for FMGE October 2026 should keep their admit card and the required original photo identity proof ready. They should check the official instructions to confirm which identity documents are accepted. Candidates must make sure that the details on their ID match their examination records.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 09:53 IST

    FMGE 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download PDF

    The link for candidates to download the FMGE 2026 admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE

    Step 2: Click on FMGE 2026 admit card link

    Step 3: Click on the link provided

    Step 4: Login with the application id and password

    Step 5: The admit card will be displayed

    Step 6: Download for further reference

  • Oct 27, 2026, 09:24 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: Exams on October 31

    The FMGE 2026 examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026. the admit cards for the screening test will be available on the official website natboard.edu.in today, October 27, 2026. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 08:56 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: When will Exams be Held

    The FMGE 2026 exam is scheduled for October 31, 2026. The exam will be held across designated centres. Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid document with them when reporting to the centre for the exam. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 08:54 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: Centre Details to be Mentioned

    The FMGE 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website soon. To download the admit card, students must login with their application number and password. The details of the allotted exam centre will be given on the FMGE admit card. Candidates must make sure they download the hall ticket well ahead of the exam. Students are also advised to report to the centre atleast an hour before the exam. Candidates must also make it a point to travel to the centre a day earlier to understand the time it takes to reach the centre.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 08:29 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: Instructions and Guidelines

    FMGE Admit Card will be released online soon. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Canddiates reporting to the centre without the hall ticket will not be allowed to sit for the exam. The details of candidates, photograph and signature must be cross checked carefully.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 07:25 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: Login Credentials To Download PDF

    The FMGE October 2026 admit card will be available for download on the official website soon. Once the link is active, candidates need to login with the following credentials

    Roll number/ Application number

    Password

  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:48 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: October Session Exam on 31st

    The FMGE October 2026 session examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, 2026. The reporting time to the exam centre, exam duration and other details will be given on the FMGE Admit Card. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure they download and keep a copy of the FMGE October 2026 admit card with them for the exam. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:32 IST

    FMGE Admit Card October 2026: Details Mentioned on PDF

    The FMGE 2026 admit card PDF will be available for download on the official website soon. When downloading the admit card, candidates need to check the following detaills

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Exam centre details

    Candidate photograph and signature

    Exam timing

    Reporting time

    Instructions for candidates

  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:12 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: When will the Hall Ticket Link be Activated?

    FMGE October 2026 admit card will be released online today, October 27, 2026. To download the admit card, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. The time of release of the FMGE Admit Card 2026 has not been confirmed by officials. Candidates awaiting the release of the hall tickets are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the release of the FMGE admit card 2026

  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:00 IST

    Where to Check FMGE Admit Card 2026 Latest Updates?

    Candidates should use the official NBEMS website to check the FMGE October 2026 admit card, examination notices and result updates.

    NBEMS official website: natboard.edu.in

    The admit card is scheduled for October 27, while the examination is scheduled for October 31. Candidates should rely on official announcements for any changes to the dates or examination instructions.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 05:03 IST

    FMGE October 2026 Result Expected on November 30

    The FMGE October 2026 result is expected on November 30, 2026, according to the published schedule. Candidates should note that this is the scheduled date and check the official NBEMS website for confirmation when the result is announced. The result will provide candidates with their examination outcome.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 04:14 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026: Exam-Day Preparation

    Candidates should read the instructions on their admit cards before leaving for the examination centre. They should check their reporting time, venue and the identity documents required.

    It is advisable to plan the journey in advance and arrive according to the reporting instructions to avoid last-minute difficulties.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 03:04 IST

    What to Do If the FMGE Admit Card Link Does Not Work?

    If the FMGE admit card link does not open, candidates should first check whether the link has been activated and whether the official website is responding.

    They can try again after some time, check their login details and use the official FMGE page. If the problem continues, candidates should contact NBEMS through the contact details provided on its website.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 02:20 IST

    FMGE October 2026 Exam Mode

    The FMGE October 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. This means candidates will answer questions on a computer at the examination centre rather than writing their answers on a paper question booklet.

    Candidates should follow the instructions provided by the examination staff on the day of the test.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 01:42 IST

    FMGE Admit Card Is Mandatory for Exam Entry

    The FMGE admit card is an important document for entry to the examination centre. Candidates should download it, take a clear printout and carry the identity documents required under the official instructions.

    They should not rely only on a digital copy unless the examination authority specifically permits it.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 00:15 IST

    Details to Check on FMGE Admit Card 2026

    After downloading the FMGE hall ticket, candidates should carefully check the details printed on it. These may include:

    • Candidate's name and roll number
    • Examination date
    • Reporting time
    • Examination centre and address
    • Photograph and other identifying details
    • Exam-day instructions

    If any detail appears incorrect, candidates should contact NBEMS through its official communication channels.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 23:10 IST

    FMGE October Exam Scheduled for October 31

    The FMGE October 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on October 31. Candidates should use the days before the examination to revise important topics, arrange the required documents and check their travel plans. They should also read the instructions printed on the admit card once it becomes available.


  • Oct 26, 2026, 22:01 IST

    FMGE City Intimation Slip Released on October 20

    NBEMS released the FMGE October 2026 city intimation slip on October 20. The slip informs candidates about the city allotted for their examination. It may not provide the exact examination centre address, so candidates must check their admit card for the final venue and reporting instructions. The city intimation slip is not a substitute for the hall ticket.


  • Oct 26, 2026, 21:07 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026 Login Details

    Candidates should keep their login credentials ready before the FMGE admit card is released. The applicant login will be used to access the hall ticket. If candidates cannot log in, they should check whether the details entered are correct and follow the instructions on the official NBEMS portal.

    Candidates should not share their passwords or login information with unauthorised people.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 20:05 IST

    How to Download FMGE Admit Card 2026 PDF

    Candidates can follow these steps after the download link becomes active:

    • Visit natboard.edu.in
    • Open the FMGE examination section
    • Select the October 2026 session
    • Click on the admit card download link
    • Log in using the required credentials
    • Open and check the admit card
    • Download the PDF and take a printout

    Candidates should save a copy of the hall ticket for use on examination day.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 19:02 IST

    FMGE October 2026 Key Dates

    Candidates should keep track of the important dates for the examination and result.

    Event 

    Date

    Exam city intimation slip

    October 20, 2026 

    Admit card release 

    October 27, 2026 

    FMGE October examination

    October 31, 2026 

    Result expected

    November 30, 2026

    The result date is scheduled as per the published examination timeline. Candidates should check the official website for any changes.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 18:25 IST

    FMGE Admit Card 2026 Download Link

    Candidates will be able to download the FMGE admit card from the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in. They should open the FMGE section, find the October 2026 examination link and log in to access the hall ticket. The direct download link can be used once it is activated by the examination authority.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 17:53 IST

    NBEMS FMGE October 2026 Hall Ticket Release Schedule Out

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to issue the hall ticket for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session on October 27, 2026. While the date has been confirmed, NBEMS is yet to notify the exact release time.

    All registered candidates who will appear for the FMGE October exam are advised to keep their user ID and password handy to avoid last-minute login issues and to download the admit card as soon as it goes live at nbe.edu.in.

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

... Read More
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News