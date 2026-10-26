FMGE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: [LINK ACTIVE] NBEMS October Exam Hall Ticket Released; Download Link at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE October 2026 admit card. Candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials.

The FMGE October 2026 examination is scheduled for October 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates should download their admit cards, check their examination centre and reporting time, and read all instructions before the examination.

How to Download FMGE October 2026 Admit Card from NBEMS Website

Candidates can follow these steps to download their FMGE October 2026 hall ticket:

1. Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

2. Open the FMGE section under examinations

3. Click on the FMGE October 2026 admit card download link

4. Enter your registered User ID and password

5. Submit the details to access your account

6. Open the admit card and check all the information carefully

7. Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout for the examination day

Candidates should use the official NBEMS website to access their admit cards.

FMGE October 2026 Exam Date and Important Dates

The FMGE October 2026 examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026. Candidates should keep the following dates in mind.

Event Date Exam city intimation slip released October 20, 2026 FMGE admit card release October 27, 2026 FMGE October 2026 examination October 31, 2026 Expected result date November 30, 2026

The exam city intimation slip tells candidates which city has been allotted to them. The admit card provides the examination centre address and other important details. The city slip cannot be used instead of the admit card.

FMGE October 2026 Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates

Candidates should follow the instructions printed on their admit cards and keep the required documents ready before leaving for the examination centre.

Carry a printed copy of the FMGE admit card.

Bring a valid original photo identity document accepted under NBEMS rules.

Check the examination centre address and reporting time in advance.

Reach the centre according to the reporting instructions on the admit card.

Avoid carrying prohibited electronic devices or unauthorised items.

Follow the prescribed security checks and instructions given by examination staff.

Contact NBEMS through its official channels if any important detail on the admit card is incorrect.

Candidates should check the official NBEMS website for any further instructions before the examination.