UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Merit List, Seat Matrix Released For MD/MS Admission, Download Link Here
The UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 merit list and seat matrix have been released on the official website upneet.gov.in. A total of 6,084 candidates are included in the state merit list. Students can check the direct link to download the merit list and seat matrix here.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the Round 1 merit list and seat matrix for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2026. A total of 6,084 candidates have been included in the state merit list for admission to postgraduate medical courses. The seat matrix and merit list for DNB courses have been released separately.
Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check and download the merit list and seat matrix on the official website, upneet.gov.in or through the direct link here.
How to Download UP NEET PG 2026 Merit List, Seat Matrix?
- Visit the official website upneet.gov.in.
- Open the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 section.
- Click on the “UP STATE MERIT LIST OF NEET-PG 2026 MD/MS/DIPLOMA FIRST ROUND,” or “TENTATIVE SEAT MATRIX FOR - UP NEET PG COUNSELING FOR MD/MS/DIPLOMA ROUND-1 -2026,” under the “Latest Updates,” section.
- The seat matrix or the merit list for UP NEET PG 2026 round 1 counselling will be downloaded.
- Save it for future reference.
UP NEET PG 2026 Seat Matrix For MD/MS/Diploma Admission
UP NEET PG 2026 Merit List For MD/MS Admissions
Uttar Pradesh NEET PG 2026 Seat Matrix Download Link For DNB Courses
UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Merit List Download Link For DNB Courses
UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Matrix
The UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat matrix has also been released on the official counselling portal. According to the reported figures, 3,961 postgraduate medical seats are available across government and private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh.
|
College Type
|
Number of Seats
|
Government medical colleges
|
1,095
|
Private medical colleges
|
2,866
|
Total
|
3,961
The Round 1 choice-filling and locking process began on October 26 and will continue until October 30, 2026, at 5 PM. Eligible candidates must select their preferred colleges and courses and lock their choices before the deadline. The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on November 2, 2026.
UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates
The Round 1 choice-filling and locking process started today, October 26, 2026. Candidates included in the state merit list who have completed the required registration and fee-payment formalities can participate in the process.
The last date to fill and lock choices is October 30, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates should check the seat matrix before selecting their preferred colleges and specialisations.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Round 1 merit list release
|
October 26, 2026
|
Choice filling begins
|
October 26, 2026, at 5 PM
|
Choice filling and locking deadline
|
October 30, 2026, at 5 PM
|
Round 1 seat allotment result
|
November 2, 2026
|
First admission window
|
November 3–7, 2026
|
Second admission window
|
November 12–13, 2026
UP NEET PG 2026 Seat Allotment Result
The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on November 2, 2026. The allotment process will consider candidates’ merit positions, submitted preferences, seat availability and applicable counselling rules.
ALSO READ| CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in
ALSO READ| FMGE Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Download October Exam Hall Ticker PDF at nbe.edu.in, Link Active Tomorrow
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.