UP NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Merit List, Seat Matrix Released For MD/MS Admission, Download Link Here

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the Round 1 merit list and seat matrix for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2026. A total of 6,084 candidates have been included in the state merit list for admission to postgraduate medical courses. The seat matrix and merit list for DNB courses have been released separately. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check and download the merit list and seat matrix on the official website, upneet.gov.in or through the direct link here. How to Download UP NEET PG 2026 Merit List, Seat Matrix? Visit the official website upneet.gov.in.

Open the UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 section.

Click on the “UP STATE MERIT LIST OF NEET-PG 2026 MD/MS/DIPLOMA FIRST ROUND,” or “TENTATIVE SEAT MATRIX FOR - UP NEET PG COUNSELING FOR MD/MS/DIPLOMA ROUND-1 -2026,” under the “Latest Updates,” section.

The seat matrix or the merit list for UP NEET PG 2026 round 1 counselling will be downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates The Round 1 choice-filling and locking process started today, October 26, 2026. Candidates included in the state merit list who have completed the required registration and fee-payment formalities can participate in the process. The last date to fill and lock choices is October 30, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates should check the seat matrix before selecting their preferred colleges and specialisations. Event Date Round 1 merit list release October 26, 2026 Choice filling begins October 26, 2026, at 5 PM Choice filling and locking deadline October 30, 2026, at 5 PM Round 1 seat allotment result November 2, 2026 First admission window November 3–7, 2026 Second admission window November 12–13, 2026 UP NEET PG 2026 Seat Allotment Result