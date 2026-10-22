JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: NTA Updates Official Website, Know How To Download, Fill Session 1 Application Form

JEE Main 2027 Registration Date Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the registration window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 soon. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in⁠.

As per the announced examination schedule, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date.

JEE Main 2027 Application Form Live: Exam Pattern, Structure

The JEE Main 2027 examination will be held for a duration of three hours for each paper, except BArch and BPlanning, which will be held for 3 hours and 30 minutes together.

Each paper will consist of two sections - Section A and Section B. Section A includes Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), while Section B consists of questions that will be required to be answered in numerical value. A negative marking will also be levied on wrong answers in both the sections.

JEE Mains 2027 Registration: Documents Required

Candidates should keep their scanned photograph, signature, Class 10 certificate or marksheet, and PwD/PwBD certificate, if applicable, ready before registration begins. The examination will be conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes.

The detailed information bulletin will include registration dates, application fees, eligibility criteria and instructions for filling out the form.

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