NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS
Live

JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: NTA Updates Official Website, Know How To Download, Fill Session 1 Application Form

By Sahil Behl
Oct 24, 2026, 20:12 IST

The JEE Main 2027 session 1 examination is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. The exam will be conducted for around three hours across three papers: Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning).


JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: NTA Updates Official Website, Know How To Download, Fill Session 1 Application Form
JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: NTA Updates Official Website, Know How To Download, Fill Session 1 Application Form

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The JEE Main 2027 registration is expected to begin in the last week of October, 2026.
  • Students can apply for the JEE Main 2027 session 1 examination on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • The JEE Main 2027 session 1 exam is scheduled to be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027.

JEE Main 2027 Registration Date Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the registration window for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 soon. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in⁠. 

As per the announced examination schedule, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date. 

JEE Main 2027 Application Form Live: Exam Pattern, Structure

The JEE Main 2027 examination will be held for a duration of three hours for each paper, except BArch and BPlanning, which will be held for 3 hours and 30 minutes together. 

Each paper will consist of two sections - Section A and Section B. Section A includes Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), while Section B consists of questions that will be required to be answered in numerical value.  A negative marking will also be levied on wrong answers in both the sections. 

JEE Mains 2027 Registration: Documents Required 

Candidates should keep their scanned photograph, signature, Class 10 certificate or marksheet, and PwD/PwBD certificate, if applicable, ready before registration begins. The examination will be conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and planning programmes.

The detailed information bulletin will include registration dates, application fees, eligibility criteria and instructions for filling out the form.

ALSO READ| JEE Main 2027 Registration: NTA Updates Official Website, Application Link Expected Soon

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 24, 2026, 20:12 IST

    JEE Main 2027: Check Previous Year’s Registration Dates

    Candidates can refer to the previous examination cycles to understand the usual registration timeline.

    Examination Cycle

    Session 1 Registration Began

    JEE Main 2026

    October 31, 2025

    JEE Main 2025

    October 28, 2024

    JEE Main 2024

    November 1, 2023
  • Oct 24, 2026, 19:09 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration LIVE Updates: Pre-Requisites of Form Fill Up

    Before beginning the application procedure for the NTA JEE Mains, candidates must ensure that they are aware of the JEE Mains attempt restrictions and eligibility conditions. In order to complete the JEE Main application form, candidates need to undergo the process of registration, filling in all the information in the form, uploading scanned copies of documents/images and payment of the fees.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 17:47 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration LIVE: NTA Updates Official Website jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The website now shows no links under its any of the banners inlucding "Candidate Activity board," Public Notices and News and Events section. 

    The application form will be released soon and candidates will be able to register for the session 1 JEE Main 2027 examination. 

  • Oct 24, 2026, 17:27 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration LIVE Updates: Application Fee Required

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the JEE Main 2027 application fee yet. Based on the JEE Main 2026 information bulletin, candidates applying for one paper from examination centres in India were required to pay the following fees:

    Category

    Male 

    Female

    General 

    Rs 1,000

    Rs 800

    Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL 

    Rs 900

    Rs 800

    SC/ST/PwD/PwBD

    Rs 500

    Rs 500
     
    The application fee for third-gender candidates was Rs 500. For examination centres outside India, the fee differed by category. Candidates applying for multiple papers were also required to pay higher fees. The final JEE Main 2027 fee structure will be confirmed in the official information bulletin.
  • Oct 24, 2026, 17:26 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration Fee: Check Category-Wise Application Fee

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the JEE Main 2027 application fee yet. Based on the JEE Main 2026 information bulletin, candidates applying for one paper from examination centres in India were required to pay the following fees:

    Category

    Male 

    Female

    General 

    Rs 1,000

    Rs 800

    Gen-EWS/OBC-NCL 

    Rs 900

    Rs 800

    SC/ST/PwD/PwBD

    Rs 500

    Rs 500
     
    The application fee for third-gender candidates was Rs 500. For examination centres outside India, the fee differed by category. Candidates applying for multiple papers were also required to pay higher fees. The final JEE Main 2027 fee structure will be confirmed in the official information bulletin.
  • Oct 24, 2026, 15:33 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: Common Application Form Mistakes to Avoid

    Candidates applying for JEE Main 2027 should avoid common mistakes while filling out the application form. These include entering incorrect personal details, selecting the wrong category, providing an inaccurate date of birth, uploading photographs or signatures that do not meet the prescribed specifications, and entering an incorrect mobile number or email address. Candidates should also check their educational details and ensure that required certificates are valid and meet NTA's instructions. Before submitting the form, they should review all entries, pay the prescribed application fee and confirm the payment status.

    The NTA has previously advised JEE Main candidates to update their Aadhaar details and ensure that applicable category certificates, such as EWS, SC, ST and OBC-NCL certificates, are valid. Candidates should also check whether their live photograph matches their identity document. These precautions are based on NTA's advisories for JEE Main 2026; candidates must follow the specific instructions issued for JEE Main 2027.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 14:14 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration LIVE Updates: Can Students Apply For Both Session?

    JEE Main is generally conducted in two sessions each year. Candidates planning to appear in both sessions should check the official registration instructions for each session. The application process, fee payment requirements and deadlines will be specified by NTA. Candidates should not assume that completing Session 1 registration automatically completes every requirement for Session 2. The final instructions for JEE Main 2027 should be checked on the official website when the relevant application window opens.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:00 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: What Is the Difference Between the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card?

    The examination city intimation slip and admit card serve different purposes. The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. It is released before the admit card to help candidates plan their travel.

    The admit card is a separate document containing important examination details, including the centre address, date and shift. Candidates must follow NTA's instructions and carry the required documents on examination day.

    City intimation slip

    Admit card 

    Provides the allotted examination city

    Provides examination and centre details

    Helps candidates plan travel

    Is required for entry to the examination centre, as instructed by NTA

    Is not an admit card

    Must be downloaded separately when released


  • Oct 24, 2026, 05:07 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Eligibility: Is There an Age Limit for Candidates?

    There was no upper age limit for appearing in JEE Main 2026. Candidates who passed Class 12 in 2024 or 2025, or were appearing in 2026, could apply, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

    For JEE Main 2027, candidates should check the official information bulletin to confirm the eligible years of passing and other requirements. They should also note that individual institutes may have separate admission criteria.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 04:25 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: Can Candidates Submit More Than One Application Form?

    Candidates should submit only one application form for JEE Main 2027. Submitting multiple forms can lead to problems during application processing and may invite action under NTA rules.

    Candidates who make a mistake while filling out the form should follow the official correction instructions instead of registering again. They should save their application number and login details carefully and use the official website for all registration-related activities.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 03:10 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: What Should PwD/PwBD Candidates Check Before Applying?

    Candidates with disabilities applying for JEE Main 2027 should check NTA's instructions on disability-related certificates and examination facilities before submitting the form.

    They should keep the required certificate or UDID card details ready, wherever applicable, and ensure that the information entered in the application matches their supporting documents.

    Candidates should also review the official rules for scribe assistance, compensatory time and other permitted facilities, as applicable. The exact requirements should be confirmed through the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 02:26 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Dates: Check the January Schedule

    The National Testing Agency's examination calendar lists JEE Main 2027 Session 1 for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date.

    Candidates should note that the examination calendar gives the proposed schedule, while the detailed paper-wise dates, shifts and individual examination details should be checked through official NTA announcements. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for any changes.

    Event  

    Date 

    Session 1 examination

    January 22–24, 2027

    Session 1 examination

    January 28–30, 2027

    Buffer date

    January 31, 2027  
  • Oct 24, 2026, 01:12 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: What Happens After Submitting the Application Form

    After submitting the JEE Main 2027 application form, candidates should check whether the prescribed fee has been paid successfully and download or save the confirmation page, as instructed by NTA. They should keep a copy of the application details and payment receipt for future reference.

    Candidates should also monitor the official website for announcements about the correction window, examination city intimation slip and admit card.

    Submission of the form alone does not mean that the candidate has been allotted an examination city or shift.


  • Oct 24, 2026, 00:04 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: What Is the Application Number and Why Is It Important?

    After completing the initial registration process, candidates receive an application number that helps identify their JEE Main application. They should save this number and keep their login credentials secure, as these may be needed to access the application form and check examination-related updates.

    Candidates should avoid creating multiple applications to overcome login problems. If they forget their credentials, they should use the recovery options provided on the official portal rather than submitting another form.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 23:21 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: Why Should Candidates Keep Their Email ID and Mobile Number Active?

    Candidates should provide an active mobile number and email address while filling out the JEE Main 2027 application form. NTA uses the registered contact details to communicate important examination-related information.

    Candidates should ensure that they or their parents or guardians can access these accounts throughout the registration and examination process. They should also check their inbox and messages regularly for updates and save their application number and login details securely.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 22:02 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Exam Languages: Check the Available Language Options

    Candidates should check the available question paper languages before completing their JEE Main 2027 application form. JEE Main 2026 offered question papers in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Candidates should confirm the language options and any location-based restrictions in the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin before making their selection.

    Language options in JEE Main 2026

    English and Hindi

    Assamese and Bengali

    Gujarati and Kannada

    Malayalam and Marathi

    Odia and Punjabi  

    Tamil, Telugu and Urdu
  • Oct 23, 2026, 21:15 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: Can Candidates Apply for Both Sessions?

    JEE Main is generally conducted in two sessions each year. Candidates planning to appear in both sessions should check the official registration instructions for each session. The application process, fee payment requirements and deadlines will be specified by NTA. Candidates should not assume that completing Session 1 registration automatically completes every requirement for Session 2. The final instructions for JEE Main 2027 should be checked on the official website when the relevant application window opens.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 20:01 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: What If Candidates Do Not Receive the Aadhaar OTP?

    Candidates using Aadhaar-based verification during JEE Main registration should ensure that the mobile number linked to their Aadhaar is active and accessible. If they do not receive the OTP, they should check the registered mobile number and follow the instructions displayed on the official portal. Candidates should avoid sharing their OTP with anyone. They should also refer to NTA's official instructions for alternative verification or assistance, if available.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 19:17 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Papers: Which Paper Should Candidates Select?

    JEE Main offers different papers for candidates seeking admission to engineering, architecture and planning programmes. Candidates should select the paper according to the course they want to pursue. The available papers are Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech., Paper 2A for B.Arch. and Paper 2B for B.Planning. Candidates interested in more than one programme should check the application instructions and applicable fee before making their selection.

    Paper

    Programme

    Paper 1 

    B.E./B.Tech.

    Paper 2A

    B.Arch.

    Paper 2B

    B.Planning
  • Oct 23, 2026, 18:08 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration: Can Candidates Apply Without a Class 12 Roll Number?

    Candidates appearing for their Class 12 board examinations in 2027 may not have received their examination roll numbers when JEE Main registration opens. In the JEE Main 2026 application process, NTA provided instructions for entering board-related identification details, including registration or enrolment numbers where applicable. Candidates should check the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin to confirm which details they must enter. They should not enter an assumed or incorrect roll number to complete the form.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 14:19 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Application Correction Window: What Details Can Candidates Edit?

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates in previous JEE Main sessions to correct certain personal, academic and examination-related details during the application correction window. These have included the candidate’s name or a parent’s name (subject to restrictions), date of birth, gender, category, PwD status, Class 10 and Class 12 details, state code of eligibility, examination city, question paper medium, paper selection and signature. Mobile number, email address, residential address, emergency contact details and photograph have been non-editable in previous correction windows. The exact fields and rules for JEE Main 2027 will be confirmed by NTA.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:49 IST

    JEE Main Registration to Exam Date Gap: Trend Analysis

    The following table displays the registration start date, first exam date and the gap between them. By analysing the past 3 year data we can average out the gap to know the expected date for registration process this year.

    Year

    Registration began

    Session 1 began

    Number of days between registration and exam

    2024

    November 1, 2023

    January 24, 2024

    84 Days

    2025

    October 28, 2024 

    January 22, 2025

    86 Days

    2026

    October 31, 2025

    January 21, 2026

    82 days

    2027

    October 30, 2026 (Tentative)

    January 22, 2027

    84 days (Average gap based on past 3 years)
  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:57 IST

    How to select exam centres for JEE Mains?

    The applicants have to fill in their preferences for the exam cities when they fill the online form for admission. For that purpose, the candidates should see the following important points of rules.

    City Preferences: Pick up to four cities according to their preference order for taking exam in the online form.
    Independence of Address: The applicants will do so depending upon their choice and availability and not based on the proof of their permanent or present address.
    International Test Cities: Select from the listed test cities overseas, if they are applying from outside the country.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:10 IST

    JEE main 2027: Who can apply?

    The NTA provides the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2027 through the information brochure. The candidates meeting the below criteria can register for the exam:

    Passing class 12 in 2025 or 2026 or taking the class 12 in 2027. A candidate can take the exam for three consecutive years after completing class 12, providing 6 attempts at JEE Main exam.
    No upper age limit to register for JEE Main 2027.
    There is no minimum percentage criterion to take the exam in class 12.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:16 IST

    JEE Mains 2027: Pre-Requisites of Form Fill Up

    Before beginning the application procedure for the NTA JEE Mains, candidates must ensure that they are aware of the JEE Mains attempt restrictions and eligibility conditions. In order to complete the JEE Main application form, candidates need to undergo the process of registration, filling in all the information in the form, uploading scanned copies of documents/images and payment of the fees.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 08:29 IST

    JEE Main 2027: How many candidates register for JEE Mains?

    NTA sees lakhs of applications for the national-level engineering entrance- JEE Main. Candidates can check the following table to know how many registered for the exam last year.

    Year

    Session 1

    Session 2

    2026

    13,55,293

    11,10,904
  • Oct 23, 2026, 08:06 IST

    JEE Main 2027: Session 1 Registrations Begin Soon

    NTA will soon be releasing the official schedule for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams. The registration and application dates will be available on the official website soon. Candidates preparing to appear for Session 1 of the JEE Main exam must visit the website jeemain.nta.nic.in to register and apply. 

  • Oct 22, 2026, 19:19 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration LIVE Updates: How To Attempt Section B?

    For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated for entering answer. The exam body noted that the answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

     
  • Oct 22, 2026, 17:50 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration LIVE Updates: How To Fill Application Form?

    • Go to the official JEE Main Portal jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    • Click on the JEE Main 2027 Registration link and register with a valid mobile number and email ID.
    • Log in using the generated application number and password to fill out personal, academic, and exam-city details.
    • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required certificates (such as category or PwD certificates if applicable).
    • Pay the application fee online via UPI, debit card, credit card, or net banking, and save the confirmation page
  • Oct 22, 2026, 17:12 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration LIVE: Category-Wise Qualifying Percentiles (JEE Main 2026)

    • General (UR / CRL): 93.4123549 percentile (96,873 qualified)
    • GEN-EWS: 82.4164528 percentile (26,009 qualified)
    • OBC-NCL: 80.9232583 percentile (67,597 qualified)
    • SC: 63.9172792 percentile (37,522 qualified)
    • ST: 52.0174712 percentile (18,790 qualified)
    • UR-PwBD / General-PwD: 0.0023186 percentile (or 0.0007544 depending on sub-category) 
  • Oct 22, 2026, 16:58 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration Expected This Week

    The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration is expected to begin in the last week of October, as per past year trends. Candidates should treat the expected timeline as tentative until the agency issues an official announcement. 


  • Oct 22, 2026, 16:54 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application Form: Where to Apply for JEE Main 2027?

    Once registration opens, candidates will be able to access the application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in⁠￼. Applicants should use the official portal to complete registration, upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit the form before the deadline.

    The registration link, application fee, correction window dates and other important instructions will be confirmed through the official notification.


  • Oct 22, 2026, 16:45 IST

    JEE Main 2027: Check Previous Year’s Registration Dates

    Candidates can refer to the previous examination cycles to understand the usual registration timeline.

    Examination Cycle

    Session 1 Registration Began

    JEE Main 2026

    October 31, 2025

    JEE Main 2025

    October 28, 2024

    JEE Main 2024

    November 1, 2023
  • Oct 22, 2026, 16:41 IST

    JEE Main 2027 Registration Dates LIVE: Latest Updates On Session 1 Application Form

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration schedule soon. Candidates should keep checking the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for the registration link and detailed notification.


Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

... Read More
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News