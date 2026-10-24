JEE Main 2027 Registration: NTA Updates Official Website, Application Link Expected Soon

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for JEE Main 2027 soon. The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, has been updated several times in October, and details from the previous examination session have now been removed. The latest update was made on October 24, 2026. Earlier updates were also noticed on October 19 and October 22. The changes suggest that NTA may be preparing the website for the upcoming examination session. However, the JEE Main 2027 registration link has not been activated yet. NTA has also not officially announced the application dates or released the information bulletin. Candidates should wait for an official announcement before assuming that registration has started. Also read: JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: How To Download, Fill Session 1 Application Form

The registration process for JEE Main 2027 is expected to begin in the last week of October 2026, based on previous timelines. Some reports suggest that the application link could become available by October 31. However, this date has not been confirmed by NTA. Candidates should regularly visit the official website to check when the application form becomes available. The information bulletin will provide important details about the examination, including eligibility requirements, application fees, registration steps and important deadlines. Why Has NTA Updated the JEE Main Website? The official JEE Main website has undergone several changes in recent days. The latest update includes the removal of older notifications, press releases and announcements related to the previous examination session.

These changes may indicate that the agency is preparing the portal for JEE Main 2027. However, the website updates alone do not confirm when the registration process will begin. Candidates should not treat the removal of old information as an official announcement of the application date. How to Apply for JEE Main 2027 Once NTA activates the registration link, candidates will be able to apply online by following these steps: 1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the JEE Main 2027 registration link.

3. Register by entering the required details and create login credentials.

4. Log in using the application number and password.

5. Fill in the personal, academic and contact details requested in the form.

6. Upload the required documents according to the official instructions.

7. Pay the application fee through the available payment methods.

8. Review the information and submit the application.

9. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.