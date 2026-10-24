IIT BHU Sets Up C-DOT Centre of Excellence for 5G, 6G and AI Telecom Research
IIT BHU has partnered with C-DOT to establish its sixth Centre of Excellence, focusing on 5G Advanced, 6G, AI, quantum communication and cybersecurity research.
The Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi, has partnered with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for telecommunications research. This is the sixth Centre of Excellence in C-DOT’s national network of research partnerships.
The initiative aims to strengthen India’s telecom research ecosystem by bringing together academic experts, students and industry professionals. It will focus on developing advanced communication technologies and turning research ideas into practical solutions.
C-DOT is the research and development centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications. It works on developing telecommunications technologies within India.
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What Will the IIT BHU Centre of Excellence Focus On?
The new centre will support research in wireless communication, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI)-based communication systems.
The key research areas include:
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Technology
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What It Means
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5G Advanced and 6G
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Research into the next stages of mobile networks and connectivity
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MIMO systems
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Technology that uses multiple antennas to improve wireless communication
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Integrated sensing and communication
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Combining communication networks with the ability to detect or monitor objects and surroundings
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AI-powered communication networks
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Using artificial intelligence to make networks smarter and more efficient
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Quantum communication
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Exploring communication technologies based on principles of quantum physics
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Post-quantum security
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Developing security methods designed to protect information against future quantum-computing threats
The centre will bring together researchers, faculty members, students and C-DOT technology experts to work on joint research projects and share knowledge.
How Will the Partnership Benefit Students and Researchers?
The collaboration aims to connect academic research with the practical needs of the telecommunications industry. Students and researchers will get opportunities to work on real-world technology challenges and explore new developments in communication systems.
The centre is also expected to help develop skilled professionals for India's growing telecom sector. It will support research into technologies that could strengthen the country's digital and communication infrastructure.
What Did C-DOT and IIT BHU Say?
C-DOT CEO Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay said the centre would help build India's future technology capabilities. He highlighted the importance of AI, quantum technologies, advanced wireless systems and intelligent networks in the next generation of communications.
IIT (BHU) Director Professor Amit Patra said the partnership would provide a platform for turning academic research into useful technological solutions. He added that students and researchers would be able to work on real-world telecom challenges and contribute to India's efforts to develop advanced communication technologies within the country.
C-DOT's Six Centres of Excellence: Check the Institutions
With the addition of IIT (BHU), C-DOT's network of Centres of Excellence has expanded to six.
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Institution
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Location
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IIT Kanpur
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Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
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IIT Gandhinagar
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Gandhinagar, Gujarat
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IIT Roorkee
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Roorkee, Uttarakhand
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IIT Hyderabad
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Hyderabad, Telangana
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Indian Institute of Science (IISc), through FSID
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Bengaluru, Karnataka
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IIT (BHU)
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Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
These partnerships aim to encourage research, promote knowledge sharing and develop specialised talent in advanced telecommunications.
The new centre is expected to contribute to research in next-generation communication technologies and support India's efforts to develop indigenous telecom solutions.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.