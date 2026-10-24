UP Board Extends Deadline for Schools to Submit Class 9 and Class 11 Student Lists

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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has extended the window for schools to submit the student lists for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the new notification issued, the last date for schools to submit the student list is October 26, 2026. The notification is applicable to 940 schools that have failed to complete the process despite the earlier extended window until October 22, 2026. All concerned schools have been asked to generate and download the candidate lists from the portal on the board website and submit a copy along with the challan to the office of the District School Inspector by the revised deadline. The student list is the advance registration for Class 9 and Class 11 students and exam applications for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2026-27 academic year. #upboardpryj https://t.co/V8cWcgTzbG — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) October 23, 2026

Earlier, the last date for schools to complete the application process was October 15, 2026, which was then extended to October 22, 2026. According to details available 940 schools are yet to generate the lists, due to which the latest notification was issued by the board. The notification also warns school principals regarding failure to complete the process before the deadline. UP Board will be conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 5 to 24, 2027. The exams will be held in two shifts across designated centres. The first shift will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure they collect their admit cards from their respective schools after the same is released on the official website. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the UP Board Exam 2027 admit card.