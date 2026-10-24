UP Board Extends Deadline for Schools to Submit Class 9 and Class 11 Student Lists
UPMSP has extended the deadline for 940 schools to submit the student list of classes 9 and 11 students. UP Board exam will be held from February 5 to 24, 2027
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has extended the window for schools to submit the student lists for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the new notification issued, the last date for schools to submit the student list is October 26, 2026.
The notification is applicable to 940 schools that have failed to complete the process despite the earlier extended window until October 22, 2026. All concerned schools have been asked to generate and download the candidate lists from the portal on the board website and submit a copy along with the challan to the office of the District School Inspector by the revised deadline. The student list is the advance registration for Class 9 and Class 11 students and exam applications for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2026-27 academic year.
#upboardpryj https://t.co/V8cWcgTzbG— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) October 23, 2026
Earlier, the last date for schools to complete the application process was October 15, 2026, which was then extended to October 22, 2026. According to details available 940 schools are yet to generate the lists, due to which the latest notification was issued by the board. The notification also warns school principals regarding failure to complete the process before the deadline.
UP Board will be conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 5 to 24, 2027. The exams will be held in two shifts across designated centres. The first shift will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams must make sure they collect their admit cards from their respective schools after the same is released on the official website. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without the UP Board Exam 2027 admit card.
UP Board Examination Schedule 2027
Check the timetable for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2027.
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Day and Date
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Time
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Subject & Paper (High School - Class 10)
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Subject & Paper (Intermediate - Class 12)
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Friday February 5, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
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Hindi, Elementary Hindi
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-
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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-
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Hindi, General Hindi
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Monday
February 8, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
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Social Science
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Wood Craft, Book Craft, Tailoring, Fruit and Food Preservation, Cooking, Apparel Designing, Laundry and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technique, Nursery Teacher Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Worker (including Med Lab Tech), Color Photography, Radio & Color TV, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Tech, Sericulture, Seed Production Tech, Crop Protection, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy & Auditing, Banking, Shorthand & Typing, Marketing & Salesmanship, Secretarial Practice, Insurance, Cooperation, Hindi & English Typing, Printing, Pottery Science, Artificial Limbs Tech, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Veg Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Tech & Maintenance, Domestic Electrical Appliances Repair, Retail Trade Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, IT/ITES, Healthcare - First Paper (Vocational Group I)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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NCC
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Anthropology
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Tuesday
February 9, 2027
|
8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|
Human Science
|
Agronomy - First Paper (For Agriculture Part-1)
Agronomy - Sixth Paper (For Agriculture Part-2)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|
-
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Civics
|
Wednesday
February 10, 2027
|
8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|
English
|
Vocational Subjects - Second Paper (Vocational Group I)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading
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History
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Friday
February 12, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
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Home Science (For Girls / Boys who opted)
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Vocational Subjects - Third Paper (Vocational Group I)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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-
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Biology, Mathematics
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Saturday
February 13, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|
Mathematics
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Agronomy (Vocational), Agricultural Botany II (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Economics VII (Agri Part-2)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|
-
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Economics
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Monday
February 15, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|
Sanskrit
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Vocal Music, Instrumental Music, Dance
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
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Chemistry
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Tuesday
February 16, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
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-
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Sociology, Agricultural Physics & Climatology III (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Zoology VIII (Agri Part-2)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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-
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Geography
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Wednesday
February 17, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|
Science
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Vocational Subjects - Fourth Paper (Vocational Group I)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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Instrumental Music
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Physics, Military Science
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Thursday
February 18, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
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Computer
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Agricultural Engineering IV (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Animal Husbandry IX (Agri Part-2)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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Tailoring
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Drawing Design, Technical Drawing, Dyeing Art
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Friday
February 19, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
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Commerce
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Vocational Subjects - Fifth Paper (Vocational Group I)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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Urdu
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Anthropology
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Saturday
February 20, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
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-
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Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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-
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Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
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Monday
February 22, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
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Drawing, Dyeing Art
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General Foundation Subjects (Vocational Group), Agricultural Mathematics & Elementary Statistics V (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry X (Agri Part-2)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
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-
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Business Studies (Commerce Group), Home Science
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Tuesday
February 23, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
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Vocal Music
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Accountancy (Commerce Group)
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|
Pali, Arabic, Persian
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NCC, Pali, Arabic, Persian
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Wednesday
February 24, 2027
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8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|
Agriculture
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Computer
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2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|
-
|
Sanskrit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.