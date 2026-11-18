The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Prelims result 2026 shortly for the regular vacancies today, November 18, 2026, on its official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Those candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on September 26 and 27, 2026, can check their qualifying status online using their registration number or roll number and date of birth once the result link is activated.

SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2026 Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights of the SBI Clerk Prelims result 2026, which is expected to be released shortly on the official website:-

Particulars Details Conducting Body State Bank of India Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Sales and Support) Advertisement Number CRPD/CR/2026-27/17 Exam Date September 26 and 27, 2026 Result Date November 18, 2026 (Expected Today) Mains Exam Date November 26 and 27, 2026

SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard Details and Qualifying Rules 2026

Once the SBI Clerk Prelims results are released, the individual SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard will display the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, category, circle and state applied for, section-wise marks, overall normalised scores of the candidates and the qualifying status.