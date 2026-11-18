The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Prelims result 2026 shortly for the regular vacancies today, November 18, 2026, on its official website, i.e., sbi.bank.in. Those candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam on September 26 and 27, 2026, can check their qualifying status online using their registration number or roll number and date of birth once the result link is activated.
SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2026 Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights of the SBI Clerk Prelims result 2026, which is expected to be released shortly on the official website:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India
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Post Name
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Junior Associate (Customer Sales and Support)
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Advertisement Number
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CRPD/CR/2026-27/17
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Exam Date
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September 26 and 27, 2026
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Result Date
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November 18, 2026 (Expected Today)
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Mains Exam Date
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November 26 and 27, 2026
SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard Details and Qualifying Rules 2026
Once the SBI Clerk Prelims results are released, the individual SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard will display the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, category, circle and state applied for, section-wise marks, overall normalised scores of the candidates and the qualifying status.
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SBI will not apply minimum qualifying marks for individual sections; candidates will be shortlisted purely on their overall aggregate score out of 100 marks, respectively, for the state and the category cutoff.
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Approximately 10 times the number of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the Mains exam.
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Because the Mains exam is only eight days away, SBI is expected to release the Mains admit card simultaneously with or immediately after the prelims results are declared.