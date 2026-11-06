GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Multi-Purpose Health Worker Hall PDF Download Link
GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board. The written exam for the Multi Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 posts against Advt. No. 404/202526 is scheduled to be held on November 18, 2026, and November 19, 2026. Check all details here.
GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3. The written exam for the Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 posts against Advt. No. 404/202526 is scheduled to be held on November 18, 2026, and November 19, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
GPSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 download link for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 is available on the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates must visit the specified portal URL, select the advertisement number, and log in using their confirmation number and date of birth to download the same. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|GPSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026
GSSSB Multi Purpose Health Worker Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates who applied successfully for the Multi Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 posts against Advt. No. 404/202526 can get the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Conducting Body
|Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board )
|Exam Name
|Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3
|Advertisement No.
|404/20252
|Admit Card Status
|Out
|Exam Date
|November 18, 2026, and November 19, 2026
|Exam Mode
|MCQ-CBRT
|Negative Marking
|1/4 (negative) marks.
|Official Website
|https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/
How To Download GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026?
The GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 download link for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 is available on the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates will have to select the advertisement number and log in using their confirmation number and date of birth to download the same. You can follow these simple steps to download your GSSSB Multi-Purpose Health Worker Admit Card 2026-
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Step 1: Visit the official GSSSB website https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
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Step 2: Click on the link for “જા.ક્ર.૪૦૪/૨૦૨૫૨૬, મલ્ટી પર્પઝ હેલ્થ વર્કર(પુરૂષ), વર્ગ-૩ સંવર્ગની MCQ-CBRT પરીક્ષાના કોલ-લેટર ડાઉનલોડ કરવા તેમજ લહિયો/વળતર સમય મેળવવા અંગેની અગત્યની સૂચના”
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Step 3: Log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth (or Password as per board format)
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Step 4: Go to the “Download Call Letter” section
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Step 5: Your GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 will appear on screen along with the attendance form.
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Step 6: Check all details carefully
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Step 7: Download and save the PDF file on your device
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Step 8: Take a clear printout (hard copy) of the hall ticket and carry the same at exam hall.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.