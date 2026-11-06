GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Multi-Purpose Health Worker Hall PDF Download Link

GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3. The written exam for the Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 posts against Advt. No. 404/202526 is scheduled to be held on November 18, 2026, and November 19, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The GSSSB MPHW Admit Card 2026 download link for the posts of Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male), Class-3 is available on the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates must visit the specified portal URL, select the advertisement number, and log in using their confirmation number and date of birth to download the same. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-