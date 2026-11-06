HPRCA Revised Result 2026 Out at hprca.hp.gov.in: Download TGT (Arts) Post Merit List PDF Download Link

HPRCA Revised Result 2026 Out: The Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission (HPRCA) has declared the revised final result for the post of TGT (Arts) (As Trainee) . All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for TGT (Arts) (As Trainee) under Post Code: 25001 can download the result pdf through the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. The result has been released as a PDF containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. A total of 425 posts of TGT (Arts) (As Trainee) are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.

HPRCA TGT Revised Result 2026 Download Link

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has uploaded the download link for the revised final result for 425 posts of TGT (Arts) (As Trainee), Post Code: 25001, on its official website. Alternatively, the HPRCA Revised Result 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-