HPRCA Revised Result 2026 Out at hprca.hp.gov.in: Download TGT (Arts) Post Merit List PDF Download Link
HPRCA Revised Result 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission (HPRCA) for the post of TGT (Arts) (As Trainee). Candidates appeared in the written exam for TGT (Arts) (As Trainee) under Post Code: 25001 can download the result pdf through the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. Check all details here.
HPRCA Revised Result 2026 Out: The Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission (HPRCA) has declared the revised final result for the post of TGT (Arts) (As Trainee) . All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for TGT (Arts) (As Trainee) under Post Code: 25001 can download the result pdf through the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. The result has been released as a PDF containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. A total of 425 posts of TGT (Arts) (As Trainee) are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.
HPRCA TGT Revised Result 2026 Download Link
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has uploaded the download link for the revised final result for 425 posts of TGT (Arts) (As Trainee), Post Code: 25001, on its official website. Alternatively, the HPRCA Revised Result 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|HPRCA TGT Result 2026
|PDF Link
HPRCA TGT Result 2026 Key Highlights
The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has uploaded the revised final result for 425 posts of TGT (Arts) (As Trainee), Post Code: 25001, on its official website. The successful candidates can check their status and scores with their Roll Numbers and Normalized Scores on the official website. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission (HPRCA)
|Post Name
|Trained Graduate Teacher (Arts)
|Post Code
|25001
|Result status
|Out
|Total Vacancies
|425
|Official Website
|https://hprca.hp.gov.in
How To download the HPRCA Revised Result 2026?
The detailed HPRCA Revised Result 2026 for the 425 posts of TGT (Arts) (As Trainee), Post Code: 25001, PDF download link is available on the official website-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. Candidates can easily download the PDF from the official website by following the steps given below.
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First, visit the official website hprca.hp.gov.in.
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On the homepage, in the Latest section, click on “ Press Note regarding the revised final result for the post of TGT (Arts) Post Code-25001.
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You will get the result PDF in a new window.
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Download and save the result PDF for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.