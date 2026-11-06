NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Out

News

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional allotment result for the UG stray vacancy round counselling. According to the schedule, the allotment result was to be released on November 7, 2026. However, the allotment result for the special stray vacancy round 5 for admissions to MBBS/ BDS. BSc Nursing courses was released on November 5, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check their provisional result. Any discrepancy in the result may be brought immediately to the notice of the MCC of DGHS up to 11:00 AM on November 6, 2026, through the “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal. After checking the grievances submitted, the final allotment result will be released. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only