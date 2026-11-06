NEET UG Counselling 2026: Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment Result Out
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round 5 provisional allotment result released. Candidates can download the allotment PDF through the link on mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional allotment result for the UG stray vacancy round counselling. According to the schedule, the allotment result was to be released on November 7, 2026. However, the allotment result for the special stray vacancy round 5 for admissions to MBBS/ BDS. BSc Nursing courses was released on November 5, 2026.
Candidates are advised to carefully check their provisional result. Any discrepancy in the result may be brought immediately to the notice of the MCC of DGHS up to 11:00 AM on November 6, 2026, through the “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal. After checking the grievances submitted, the final allotment result will be released. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only
after the declaration of the final result.
NEET UG Round 5 Special Stray Vacancy Allotment - Click Here
Steps to Check the NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment
The link for candidates to download the special stray vacancy round provisional allotment result is available on the official counselling portal. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on UG Provisional Allotment Result link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download for further reference
Candidates allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges from November 7 to 16, 2026. When reporting to the colleges, candidates are advised to carry all required documents with them. It is mandatory for candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round to report to the allotted colleges for admissions. Students must submit the admission fee and submit the original and photocopies of all documents for the admission process.
Documents Required for MCC NEET UG Reporting
Students must have the following documents with them when reporting to the colleges for admission
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard or rank letter
- MCC seat allotment letter
- Class 10 certificate and marksheet
- Class 12 certificate and marksheet
- Valid photo identity proof
- Category certificate, if applicable
- PwD certificate, if applicable
- Passport-size photographs
- Other documents given by the allotted institute
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.