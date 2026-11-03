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US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Democrats Secure Senate, House as Trump Accepts Defeat

By Jaisal Kaur
Nov 4, 2026, 14:13 IST

US midterm elections are held every four years between presidential elections, which is halfway through a president's tenure. Unlike presidential elections, voters elect members of Congress and, in several states, governors and other local representatives.

If Democrats gain control of either chamber, Trump's government could witness higher resistance
If Democrats gain control of either chamber, Trump's government could witness higher resistance

HIGHLIGHTS

  • US midterm elections are held every four years between presidential elections, which is halfway through a president's tenure
  • The polls will determine control of Congress over 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats
  • US Midterm Elections 2026 preliminary results could start surfacing in India from around 5:30 am on Wednesday, November 4

The United States is conducting its midterm elections on November 3, 2026, which feature a political contest between Democrats and Republicans that will determine control of Congress over 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats for the remaining two years of President Donald Trump's tenure. The results will determine which party manages the two chambers of Congress.

While the elections will not determine the presidency, they could significantly influence his policies on trade, immigration, taxation and foreign affairs.

US midterm elections are held every four years between presidential elections, which is halfway through a president's tenure. Unlike presidential elections, voters elect members of Congress and, in several states, governors and other local representatives.

The US Congress is the country's federal legislature, consisting of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both chambers play integral roles in clearing legislation by approving government spending and reviewing the executive branch.

If Democrats gain control of either chamber, Trump's government could witness higher resistance to its legislative orders.

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Key Races to Watch Out

Competitive suburban districts in states such as California, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia could play a vital role in identifying which party holds the House.

High-stakes Senate contests: Closely contested races in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Ohio are among those that could shake the balance of power in the Senate.

Issues driving voters: Inflation, the cost of living, immigration and border security remain key concerns. Voters are also deciding based on government spending, the government’s policies and state-level policies on reproductive rights

When Will US Midterm Elections Results be Out in India?

The first polling stations will open on Tuesday evening, November 3, with voting continuing overnight according to Indian Standard Time. The concluding polling stations will close on Wednesday morning, November 4.

Counting will start as polling stations close and election officials begin processing ballots. This means preliminary results could start surfacing in India from around 5:30 am on Wednesday, November 4, when the maiden major group of states ends voting.

Democrats are seeking to regain congressional control, and Republicans are looking to defend their majorities. The question is whether voters once again trigger a divided Congress.


LIVE UPDATES
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  • Nov 4, 2026, 14:13 IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 Live: Who Won The Elections?

    The 2026 United States midterm elections concluded voting with over 210 million registered voters eligible to decide the nation's political future.

    Based on the official tallies rolled out by ANI, Democrats achieved a major breakthrough in 2026 US Election results....

    Read More: Who Won US Midterm Election 2026?

  • Nov 4, 2026, 12:42 IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 Live: Donald Trump Political Career Timeline

    Donald Trump is one of the most talked-about political leaders in the world. But is he a Republican or Democrat? Explore his political party, changing affiliations, presidential campaigns and journey from businessman to the White House.

     Read More: Is He A Republican Or Democrat? Which Party Does The US President Belong To?

  • Nov 4, 2026, 12:26 IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 Live: Check Full list of Senate winners So Far

    Democrats

    • Josh Turek – Iowa
    • Adam Hamilton – Kansas
    • Roy Cooper – North Carolina
    • Jon Ossoff – Georgia
    • Chris Pappas – New Hampshire
    • Mark Warner – Virginia
    • Cory Booker – New Jersey
    • James Talarico – Texas
    • Annie Andrews – South Carolina
    • Sherrod Brown – Ohio
    • Chris Coons – Delaware
    • John Reed – Rhode Island
    • John Hickenlooper – Colorado
    • Ben Ray LujÃ¡n – New Mexico
    • Jeff Merkley – Oregon
    • Edward Markey – Massachusetts
    • Juliana Stratton – Illinois
    • Troy Jackson – Maine
    • Peggy Flanagan – Minnesota

    • Republicans
    • Ashley Moody – Florida
    • Shelley Moore Capito – West Virginia
    • Jim Risch – Idaho
    • Barry Moore – Alabama
    • Mike Rounds – South Dakota
    • Tom Cotton – Arkansas
    • Bill Hagerty – Tennessee
    • Harriet Hageman – Wyoming
    • Kevin Hern – Oklahoma
    • Andy Barr – Kentucky

  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:55 IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Iran Responds to GOP's Loss

    Iran’s main negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, responded to the GOP’s loss in the 2026 US midterms. “Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message,” he said in a post on X. “If the US govt betrays its public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare,” he added.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:40 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: What does a Democratic Win mean for India?

    For India, the major concerns span across trade, tariffs and immigration. India's exporters have seen unpredictability because of Trump's tariff policies, while regulations and proposed revisions to H-1B visas fuelling hurdles for Indian employees and technology firms. Read here full article.

     
  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:40 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live:Can Trump Reject the Outcome With Veto Power?

    Trump earlier revealed how he will respond if Democrats win control of Congress. In an interview with the New York Post, he said he could become "Mr Veto" and reject legislation cleared by a Democratic-ruled Congress.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:35 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Abbott Concedes

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated that he had urged his Democratic opponent Gina Hinojosa to concede the contest and congratulate her after he was expected to lose the office. “I let Gina know that I would assist her and her team in a period of transition.”


  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:13 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrat JoCasta Zamarripa Clinches Wisconsin

    Democrat JoCasta Zamarripa has won the polls for secretary of state in Wisconsin.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:11 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Gabriel Vasquez Secures New Mexico House for Democrats

    Democrat Gabriel Vasquez was reelected  to the US House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, thus maintaining a crucial seat for his party.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:11 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live:Democrat Troy Dale Jackson Wins Maine Senate seat

    Democrat Troy Dale Jackson beat Republican incumbent Susan Collins in Maine's US Senate race, CNN stated.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:08 IST

    US Midterm Elections Result Live 2026: Final polls shut in Aleutian at 11:30 am

    Polling stations in Hawaii shut at 10:30 am IST on Wednesday, while all of Alaska's polling booths are slated to close at 2:30 pm. The concluding polls of the 2026 US midterm elections will shut in the Aleutian Islands at 11:30 am.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:07 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: 'Democrats did a good job', says Trump

    After Republicans lost the Senate, US President Trump said Democrats ‘did a good job’. He went on to blame GOP candidates for failures. He also accepted that Iran war contributed to Republican defeat in US midterms



  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:05 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Sunsan Collins defeated by Troy Jackson

    Veteran Republican Senator from Maine, Susan Collins, has lost the race to Democrat Troy Jackson, marking an end to a prominent career accross 30 years. 


  • Nov 4, 2026, 11:05 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Trump Says He will veto ‘insane’ proposals

    US President Donald Trump stated he would veto proposals from Democrats that he considers “insane”, thus hinting at a possible clash with the party as it readies to take control of Congress.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 09:45 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrat Gina Hinojosa will be 1st Latino governor of Texas

    Democrat Gina Hinojosa will be the maiden Latina governor of Texas, Decision Desk HQ said.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 09:33 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Trump says he will accept outcome, work with Democrats

    US President Donald Trump said he would accept the results of the 2026 midterm elections and was willing to work with Democrats, even as Republicans witnessed losses in crucial races.

    “I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” Trump told two Times reporters in an interview, adding that his government would “work with the Democrats” and try to forge deals.

    Trump blamed Republican losses on his absence from the ballot and said he had no regrets about sponsoring candidates such as Darline Graham in South Carolina and Ken Paxton in Texas. Graham was surpassed by her Senate race, while Paxton was behind in his bid for a Senate seat. Trump exuded surprise at Graham’s defeat and said he believed the late Senator Lindsey Graham would have won had he contested.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 09:25 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrats Script Record-Breaking Victories

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrats Script Record-Breaking Victories

    Numerous Democratic progressives, including five members of the Democratic Socialists of America, will become House Democrats in January after securing their elections.

    Three of those progressives won in New York, where democratic socialists Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, and former New York City comptroller Brad Lander, cruised to triumph, according to CNN.

    DSA members also secured seats in Colorado with Melat Kiros, Michigan with Donavan McKinney and Pennsylvania with Chris Rabb. Adam Hamawy emerged victorious in New Jersey.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 09:21 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Indian-Origin Democrat likely to win Arizona

    Indian-American Democrat Amish Shah is expected to win a seat from the Republicans in Arizona’s 1st District.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 09:21 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Vivek Ramaswamy to lose Ohio’s Governor seat

    Vivek Ramaswamy is likely to lose his candidature to become Ohio’s Governor, Decision Desk projects.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 08:35 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Who are Indian-Americans Who Have Won?

    Early results featured massive milestones for Indian-American contenders, led by crucial wins in Virginia and Florida. Read full article about Indian-origin winners 2026.

     
  • Nov 4, 2026, 08:32 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: A glimpse at the candidates who scripted history

    Keisha Lance Bottoms: First black woman in the US history to be governor of any state.

    Chris Pappas: First gay male senator in US history with his triumph in New Hampshire’s Senate race.

    Byron Donalds: First Black governor of Florida. 

    Melta Kiros: Maiden female Black member of Congress from Colorado with her victory in the state’s 1st District.

    Adam Hamawy: First Muslim member of Congress from New Jersey after securing  the 12th Congressional District.

    Claire Valdez: Maiden female Native American member of Congress from New York. She will win the state’s 7th Congress.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 08:02 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrat Jonathan Jackson secures reelection in Illinois'

    Democrat Jonathan Jackson secured reelection to the US House of Representatives from Illinois' 1st Congressional District, thus retaining his tenure in Congress.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:57 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: As Republicans lag behind, where is Trump?

    White House officials say that US President Donald Trump is presently in the East Room, watching the election coverage. He is also hosting Cabinet officials and political advisers to see the results. On Truth Social, the President is complaining about Fox News reportage of the polls.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:54 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Roy Cooper Secures North Carolina

    Democrat Roy Cooper won the election to the US Senate in North Carolina, defeating Republican Michael Whatley.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:53 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: In an Historic First, US Gets First Black Woman Governor

    The Decision Desk has declared Keisha Lance Bottoms the winner of Georgia’s gubernatorial race. She is the maiden black woman to be a governor of any state in the US history, and the first woman to be elected as the governor of Georgia.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:50 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrats to Gain Control of US House, Reuters Predicts

    Decision Desk HQ projected  that Democrats will secure control of the US House.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:46 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrat Kathy Hochul Reelected as New York governor

    Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul won re-election in New York, CNN reported.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:46 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrat Ben Ray Lujan Reelected from New Mexico

    Democrat Ben Ray Luján won reelection to the US Senate from New Mexico, retaining his seat for a second term.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:25 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live Update: Indian-American Pia Dandiya wins

    Pia Dandiya is expected to win the FL US House 22 General Election.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:23 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Jon Ossoff Wins Georgia

    Senator Jon Ossoff has won re-election for next term in the Senate, by surpassing Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.).


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:22 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Ashley Moody wins Florida Senate

    Incumbent Republican Senator Ashley Moody is expected to secure a full term as one of the Sunshine State’s senators, by surpassing democratic socialist Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:20 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrat Brendan Boyle Wins Reelection in Pennsylvania

    Democrat Brendan Boyle won reelection to the US House of Representatives from Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, getting another term in Congress.



  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:20 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrat Shontel Brown Wins re-election in Ohio

    Democrat Shontel Brown gained reelection to the US House of Representatives from Ohio's 11th Congressional District, which is his another term in the House.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:19 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Republican H. Griffith wins reelection in Virginia

    Republican H. Griffith was reelected to the House of Representatives from Virginia's 9th Congressional District, retaining his seat in Congress.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:17 IST

    US Midterm Early Election Results 2026: AP Poll shows Youth Shifting Away from Republicans

    Young voters appear to be shifting away from Republicans, while many voters said they wanted to oppose President Donald Trump.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:11 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Maura Healy reelected governor of Massachusetts

    Maura Haley, the incumbent governor of Massachusetts, gained her second term in officer after being reelected, AP announced. She beat Republican Michael Minogue.



  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:10 IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Democrat Chris Pappas wins from New Hampshire

    Chris Pappas of the Democratic Party beat Republican John Sununu in the maiden major Senate seat flip of this year's US Midterm Elections.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:08 IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Ashley Moody wins Florida US Senate Special Election

    Incumbent Republican Senator Ashley Moody is expected to win a full term as one of the Sunshine State’s senators, by beating democratic socialist Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 07:08 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Democrats Secure Win in Early Results

    Democrat Mark Warner won his re-election to the Senate flom Florida, in the very first results of the US midterm elections.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 06:27 IST

    US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Why Does the Republicans vs Democrats Contest for the Congress Matter

    The outcome will identify how much impact Republicans and Democrats have over federal legislation and congressional oversight during the remaining President Donald Trump's term. 


  • Nov 4, 2026, 06:12 IST

    US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: What is at Stake for America in 2026 Polls?

    Republicans are defending a minor majority in the House, where Democrats need a net gain of four seats to seize control. In the Senate, 35 seats are being fought, including 33 regular elections and two special competitions in Florida and Ohio to fill openings for uncompleted terms. Republicans currently own 53 seats, while Democrats and independents possess 47. Democrats need to secure four seats to win a majority in US Polls .


  • Nov 4, 2026, 05:45 IST

    US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Trump Predicts Stronger Midterm Show of Republicans

    President Donald Trump has exuded confidence that Republicans will perform better than expected in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, arguing that the economy is progressing despite constant voter concerns over living costs.


  • Nov 4, 2026, 05:01 IST

    US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Trump Hails Potential Republican Win in Micronesia, Guam

    "Guam, which has always been considered strongly Democrat, just had an early call for a REPUBLICAN Victory in the top spot, Governor — Congratulations to Tony Ada! Also, the Republicans have the Majority in the State Senate. Wow, hopefully that’s an indication for things to come," President Donald Trump said on Truth Social


  • Nov 4, 2026, 04:48 IST

    US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Rain, Floods to Disrupt Polling in Areas Like Midwest, Mississippi

    Rain has been forecasted throughout the US on election day, with wet conditions slated throughout the Upper Midwest and Great Plains uptil Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi,

  • Nov 4, 2026, 03:48 IST

    US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Major Voting Issues Witnessed on Election Day

    • Florida flooding: Severe flooding has caused some polling stations to relocate.
    • Computer glitch in Florida: A technical problem temporarily prevented voting at polling areas in one county for 20 minutes.
    • Fake polling sites messages in Georgia: Voters in Fulton County secured scam text messages falsely stating that voting sites have changed.
    • Cybersecurity measures: Numerous state leaders have recruited National Guard personnel to offer cybersecurity support.

  • Nov 4, 2026, 00:02 IST

    US Midterm Elections Live Results 2026: Polls open across all 50 US states as voting issues emerge in some ar

    The polling booths in all 50 states in the US have already started as millions vote for the critical and one of most expensive elections in history. 


  • Nov 3, 2026, 23:50 IST

    US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: Minnesota Clinches Early Polling Record

    Minnesota witnesses its highest-ever early voter turnout for a midterm election, with more than 886,000 people voting ahead of Election Day, according to the secretary of state's office. 


  • Nov 3, 2026, 23:48 IST

    US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: JD Vance Urges Americans To Elect Republican

    US Vice-President JD Vance said on X: “Today’s the day America. Get out there and send a message to the radical left that we don’t want their bullshit.” 

  • Nov 3, 2026, 23:40 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: ‘America Is Going To Win’, Says White House

    The White House has posted another campaigning message showcasing President Donald Trump as voting takes place in the 2026 US midterm elections. “America is going to win,” the official White House account posted on X, alongside a black-and-white portrait of Trump carrying the words “America Is Going To Win”.


  • Nov 3, 2026, 23:38 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Trump Makes Final Election Day Pitch

    US President Donald Trump underlined his leadership on Tuesday in a concluding TV phone-in pitch to voters on the morning of elections, saying he had re-developed the country through his immigration measures, war on Iran and tariff policy.

    "We have to keep America great. We're great now. We were terrible two years ago," Trump told.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 23:35 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: What Are These Polls And Why Do They Matter For Trump?

    US midterm elections are broadly considered as a referendum on the current president and the party in power. Although the president is not on the ballot, voters can turn the balance of power in Congress, thus identifying how smoothly the government can clear its legislative measures through during the concluding two years of its tenure. Read full article here abouts the US Elections.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 23:28 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: Florida flooding causes polling sites relocations

    Intense flooding across central and South Florida continued to disturb election polling on Tuesday, thus forcing officials to relocate additional polling stations even after voting had started.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 19:34 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026 Updates: How will voting take place?

    American voters have the choice of selecting between paper ballot and ballot marking device (electronic).


  • Nov 3, 2026, 19:30 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live: Voting machine glitch disturbs polling in New York's Westchester

    Voting machines at most polling sites in Westchester County (New York) were reportedly unable to scan ballots after a technical problem disturbed their function shortly after polls opened at 6 am on Tuesday.


  • Nov 3, 2026, 19:27 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: When will polling begin in the US? India-time schedule

    Polling hours for the midterms vary across the United States. While some voting booths open at 6 am local time, others start at 7 am. 

    Polling Opening Schedule (IST):

    • 3:30 PM: Vermont 

    • 4:15 PM: Massachusetts 

    • 4:30 PM: New York, Connecticut, and Virginia

    • 5:30 PM: Florida and Georgia

    • 6:30 PM: Texas


  • Nov 3, 2026, 19:12 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026 Updates: Voter ID rules become election issue across 6 States

    Voter identification has become a vital issue in the US midterm elections, with voters in six states — Arizona, California, Colorado, North Carolina, Nevada and Ohio — seeking proposals to harden the rules for voting ballots. The measures, which span in-person voting, mail-in ballots or both, propose varied levels of identification mechanisms.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 19:03 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: Judge bars Trump from giving alleged noncitizen voter lists to states

    A federal judge has instructed the Trump government to forbid sharing lists of alleged noncitizen voters with state election officials, ruling against its bid to send such data to states and urge them to differentiate the ballots.

    US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, in Washington, DC, said in a ruling issued late Monday that more transfers of voter data could create confusion among voters and election officials.


  • Nov 3, 2026, 19:00 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: Michigan Senate contest sees Democrat seeking to make history

    Michigan’s US Senate election contest has elevated Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s efforts to become the first Muslim elected in the Senate against Republican Mike Rogers’ bid to secure the party’s first Senate win in the state in over three decades.


  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:55 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: Issues Dominating the Polls

    Rising prices, Food, energy and healthcare costs have put extra pressure on American homes. A Reuters/Ipsos survey found that 71 per cent of Democrats and 57 per cent of Republicans felt that their incomes had failed to protect them from inflation.


  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:54 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: Can Trump Reject Final Outcome With Veto Power?

    Trump had previously signalled how he will respond if Democrats seize control of Congress. In an interview, he stated he could become "Mr Veto" and reject legislation passed by a Democratic-controlled Congress.

    The president added that Democrats could send bills to his desk, only to see them rejected repeatedly. He believes that after numerous vetoes, Democratic lawmakers may eventually negotiate with the White House.


  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:52 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: Opinion Poll Predicts Voters' Behaviour

    An NBC News survey said that 75 per cent of respondents were dissatisfied with the US economy, while 51 per cent recorded disappointment with their personal financial circumstances. Although economic issues dominate parties' priorities, Democratic and Republican voters vary on numerous pressing issues. 


  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:37 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: More US states to open polling booths as voting continues

    Polling stations could now be open in 12 US states, with in-person voting set to start in numerous more around 7 am ET. Voters in parts of Alabama, Florida, Kansas and Michigan are among those slated to head to polling stations. Voting will also start in Delaware, Washington DC, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Massachusetts and Rhode Island will have polling stations open around 7 am ET.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:33 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: Democrats' oversight campaign against Trump if Republicans lose

    Democratic lawmakers are preparing to aggravate congressional investigations into President Donald Trump's government if the party gains control of either chamber in the midterm elections.

    A majority in the House would give Democrats control of powerful committees, extended investigative resources and authority to review governance policies, alleged conflicts of interest and potential abuses of power.


  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:31 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: US Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to withhold contested California

    The US Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump government’s bid to compel California election officials to separate and withhold ballots cast by voters the Justice Department alleges are non-citizens.

    The decision follows numerous lower-court rulings in favour of California, which argued that the federal government was intervening in state election administration. The dispute began after the Justice Department said that 20,000 non-citizens were on California's voter rolls and gave local officials 48 hours to review a list of names before urging that their ballots be kept aside.


  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:19 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: Who Do Voters Favour More Democrats vs Republicans?

    The final polling figures also suggest a Democratic benefit in the contest for congressional control. An NBC survey hinted that 52 pper centof registered voters chose Democratic control of Congress, compared with 45 perper centvouring Republicans. A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll featured the same trend.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:17 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results Live 2026: How Expensive are these Polls?

    The US Midterm Elections 2026 are the most expensive midterm cycle ever recorded, and also the most expensive election season of any sort globally. Ad-tracking firm AdImpact analysed that $11.21 billion had been spent or reserved on political advertising as of October 26, and it forecasts that the final expense will cross about $11.6 billion.

  • Nov 3, 2026, 18:10 IST

    US Midterm Elections Results 2026 Live Update: Flooding disrupts voting at 5 Navajo Nation polling sites

    Severe flooding across the US Southwest has compelled the Navajo Nation to modify Election Day voting setup at five polling locations, with disruptions impacting sites in Arizona and New Mexico.

    The Navajo Election Administration said it had shifted the sites of two polling stations in Arizona and three in New Mexico as communities face flooding, which has affected the region since October.



Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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