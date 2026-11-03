The United States is conducting its midterm elections on November 3, 2026, which feature a political contest between Democrats and Republicans that will determine control of Congress over 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats for the remaining two years of President Donald Trump's tenure. The results will determine which party manages the two chambers of Congress.

While the elections will not determine the presidency, they could significantly influence his policies on trade, immigration, taxation and foreign affairs.

US midterm elections are held every four years between presidential elections, which is halfway through a president's tenure. Unlike presidential elections, voters elect members of Congress and, in several states, governors and other local representatives.

The US Congress is the country's federal legislature, consisting of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both chambers play integral roles in clearing legislation by approving government spending and reviewing the executive branch.

If Democrats gain control of either chamber, Trump's government could witness higher resistance to its legislative orders.

US Midterm Election Results 2026: Key Races to Watch Out

Competitive suburban districts in states such as California, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia could play a vital role in identifying which party holds the House.

High-stakes Senate contests: Closely contested races in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Ohio are among those that could shake the balance of power in the Senate.

Issues driving voters: Inflation, the cost of living, immigration and border security remain key concerns. Voters are also deciding based on government spending, the government’s policies and state-level policies on reproductive rights

When Will US Midterm Elections Results be Out in India?

The first polling stations will open on Tuesday evening, November 3, with voting continuing overnight according to Indian Standard Time. The concluding polling stations will close on Wednesday morning, November 4.

Counting will start as polling stations close and election officials begin processing ballots. This means preliminary results could start surfacing in India from around 5:30 am on Wednesday, November 4, when the maiden major group of states ends voting.

Democrats are seeking to regain congressional control, and Republicans are looking to defend their majorities. The question is whether voters once again trigger a divided Congress.