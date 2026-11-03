Election Day in US always brings one major headache before people even leave home: what is actually open and close? Parents want to know if there is school on Election Day and online shoppers wonder if the post office is open for regular packages.

The quick answer comes down to one basic federal rule: the United States government does not count Election Day as a federal holiday.

Because of that most public services keep running as usual. But states and local town councils get the final say on their own buildings to create different rules depending on your zip code.

Here is everything you need to know about schools, mail delivery, and local offices today.

Are Schools Closed on Election Day 2026 in US?

If your child has class depends mostly on two things: your state laws and whether the school gym is holding voting machines for the Election polling.