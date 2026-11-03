US Midterm Elections 2026: Is There School on Election Day? Check Post Offices, Banks, and School Closures in US Today
As millions of voters head to polling places across the country, questions mount over daily routines. Find out if there is school on Election Day, whether the post office is open, and how local public services are operating near you.
Election Day in US always brings one major headache before people even leave home: what is actually open and close? Parents want to know if there is school on Election Day and online shoppers wonder if the post office is open for regular packages.
The quick answer comes down to one basic federal rule: the United States government does not count Election Day as a federal holiday.
Because of that most public services keep running as usual. But states and local town councils get the final say on their own buildings to create different rules depending on your zip code.
Here is everything you need to know about schools, mail delivery, and local offices today.
Are Schools Closed on Election Day 2026 in US?
If your child has class depends mostly on two things: your state laws and whether the school gym is holding voting machines for the Election polling.
Because there is no federal order telling classrooms to shut down, local school boards make the call on their own.
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New York City Public Schools (NYC): In America's largest public school district regular in person classes do not take place. The district schedules staff development conferences and moves students to remote learning instead.
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Chicago Public Schools (CPS): Following Illinois state civic holiday guidelines all CPS buildings and district administrative offices are fully closed which gives students and teachers the entire day off for the Election Day.
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Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) and Loudoun County (Virginia): In Northern Virginia where scores of school buildings double as high-turnout neighborhood polling sites. And campuses close to regular instruction so the public can vote safely without interacting with classrooms.
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Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD): In California where most voters rely on universal vote-by-mail ballots and dedicated municipal vote centers, LAUSD schools typically run regular classroom hours.
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Colleges and Universities: Major campuses like Ohio State University, Penn State, and UCLA hold lectures on standard schedules, though many professors excuse attendance to allow students time to vote.
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School District and Level
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What to Expect
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What You Should Do
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New York City Public Schools
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Remote learning
No in-person class
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Log in via the NYC DOE student portal.
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Chicago Public Schools
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Completely closed for students and staff
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Check the district master calendar for class resumption.
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Fairfax County and Polling Sites
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Closed to students (Teacher workdays)
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Confirm drop-off rules if childcare programs run on campus.
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Private and Catholic Parochial Schools
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Mostly Open
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Check the school app
independent boards set these dates.
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Colleges and Trade Schools
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Mostly Open
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Check with individual professors regarding class attendance.
Is the Post Office Open on Election Day?
Yes, the United States Postal Service runs on its usual weekday schedule.
Since postal workers only take days off for official federal holidays so your local post office window is open to sell stamps and accept drop-offs.
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Mail and Package Delivery: Letter carriers are out delivering first-class letters, bills, and packages to homes and businesses.
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Mail-In Ballots: USPS treats mail-in ballots as top priority. Postal sorting hubs run rapid checks on Election Day to get completed ballots delivered to county election boards before voting closes tonight.
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Private Shipping Companies: UPS and FedEx are private companies, not government branches. Both deliver packages normally and keep their retail store doors open all day.
What Else Is Open or Closed Today in US?
Are Banks and the Stock Market Open?
Your money moves without pause today. Commercial banks including
Chase,
Bank of America,
Wells Fargo, and
local credit unions keep normal lobby and driv -thru hours.
Because the Federal Reserve does not take a holiday, wire transfers, direct deposits, and ATM machines work without any delay. Wall Street is also hard at work: both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq trade during regular hours.
Are City Offices and the DMV Open?
This is where you might run into locked doors:
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DMV and Licensing Centers: In states that recognise Election Day as a legal state holiday, local driver's license offices and county courthouses close their doors.
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Trash and Recycling Pick-up: City trash trucks run their usual neighborhood routes in almost every town.
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City Buses and Subways: Public transit runs on normal weekday timetables. In fact, many major transit systems offer free rides today to help people reach their local voting booths.
Most everyday errands from mailing a package to making a bank deposit, will go off without a hitch today. Just remember that local schools often close if they are hosting voters, so take two minutes to check your district’s calendar before packing backpacks and heading out the door.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.