SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman Final Response Sheet PDF at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2026. The CBT result was declared on 12 October 2026, and the final answer keys were released on 3 November 2026. Candidates can now check their final answer key, question paper cum response sheet, and marks on the official website, ssc.gov.in. They need to log in with their Roll Number and Password. The facility is open from 3 November 2026 (5:00 PM) to 17 November 2026 (5:00 PM). Candidates should download and print these documents before the deadline, as they will not be available afterward.

SSC GD Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The SSC has now activated the login facility for candidates to download their final answer key, question paper cum response sheet, and scorecard. The link is active from 3 November 2026 (5:00 PM) and will close on 17 November 2026 (5:00 PM), so candidates should download the final answer key from the direct link given below: