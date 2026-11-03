SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman Final Response Sheet PDF at ssc.gov.in
SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026: SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 has been released on November 3, 2026, on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the CBT examination can now check their final answer key cum response sheet PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- SSC released the GD Constable 2026 final answer key on November 3, 2026.
- Documents are available from November 3 to November 17, 2026 (5 PM).
- Candidates can download answer key, response sheet, and marks from ssc.gov.in.
SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2026. The CBT result was declared on 12 October 2026, and the final answer keys were released on 3 November 2026. Candidates can now check their final answer key, question paper cum response sheet, and marks on the official website, ssc.gov.in. They need to log in with their Roll Number and Password. The facility is open from 3 November 2026 (5:00 PM) to 17 November 2026 (5:00 PM). Candidates should download and print these documents before the deadline, as they will not be available afterward.
SSC GD Final Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The SSC has now activated the login facility for candidates to download their final answer key, question paper cum response sheet, and scorecard. The link is active from 3 November 2026 (5:00 PM) and will close on 17 November 2026 (5:00 PM), so candidates should download the final answer key from the direct link given below:
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SSC GD Final Answer Key 2026
SSC GD Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The SSC has released the final answer key on November 3, 2026, for the GD Constable and Rifleman exam. The table below gives the key details in one place, so candidates can quickly see the important dates and how to access their documents.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Exam Name
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Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026
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Notice Number
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HQ-C-3/2/2026-C-3
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Examination (CBT)
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CBT Result Date
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12 October 2026
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Final Answer Key Release Date
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3 November 2026
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Documents Available
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Final Answer Key, Question Paper cum Response Sheet, and Marks/Scorecard
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Login Details
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Roll Number and Password (marks via Registered ID and Password)
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Availability Window
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3 November 2026 (5:00 PM) to 17 November 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Official Website
Steps to Download SSC GD Final Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download their final answer key, question paper cum response sheet, and scorecard in a few simple steps. Follow the process below before the facility closes on 17 November 2026 at 5:00 PM.
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Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
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Click on the link for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2026 final answer key.
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Log in using your Roll Number and Password.
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Your final answer key, along with the question paper cum response sheet, will appear on the screen.
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To check your marks, log in with your Registered ID and Password on the SSC website.
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Download the documents and take a printout of the final answer key, response sheet, and scorecard.
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Keep the printouts safely for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com