MP School Holidays in November 2026: Check Date Wise List Here

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday November 2026: The Department of Basic Education and Secondary Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh has gazetted a long list of festival holidays and shutdowns throughout the month of November 2026. Planned in order to facilitate important cultural festivals while still keeping pace with regulatory educational requirements, the list includes a major cluster of holidays in the early part of the month based on the Deepawali celebration period. Institutions managed by the UP Basic Shiksha Parishad and Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, along with other private institutions governed by CBSE and CISCE curriculums, will take consecutive non-teaching holidays for Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiya Dooj.

The statutory calendar further takes into account some important community, state, and regional celebrations in the later part of the month, namely Chhath Puja, Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day, and Guru Nanak Jayanti (Kartik Purnima). Along with scheduled weekly holidays on Sundays, the gazetted holidays provide primary, secondary, and senior secondary school students ample opportunity to take rest and participate in the regional heritage festivals. At the same time, regional education authorities and district administrations have planned these statutory holidays in a manner that the annual benchmark curriculum targets are completely covered before seasonal examinations.