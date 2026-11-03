MP School Holidays in November 2026: Check Date Wise List Here
Madhya Pradesh School Holiday November 2026: The Department of Basic Education and Secondary Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, has scheduled several festival closures and public holidays for schools across the state in November 2026. The month features a major festive cluster covering Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiya Dooj, followed by regional and state observances such as Chhath Puja, Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Alongside regular Sunday offs, students will receive dedicated extended vacations.
Madhya Pradesh School Holiday November 2026: The Department of Basic Education and Secondary Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh has gazetted a long list of festival holidays and shutdowns throughout the month of November 2026. Planned in order to facilitate important cultural festivals while still keeping pace with regulatory educational requirements, the list includes a major cluster of holidays in the early part of the month based on the Deepawali celebration period. Institutions managed by the UP Basic Shiksha Parishad and Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, along with other private institutions governed by CBSE and CISCE curriculums, will take consecutive non-teaching holidays for Deepawali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhaiya Dooj.
The statutory calendar further takes into account some important community, state, and regional celebrations in the later part of the month, namely Chhath Puja, Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day, and Guru Nanak Jayanti (Kartik Purnima). Along with scheduled weekly holidays on Sundays, the gazetted holidays provide primary, secondary, and senior secondary school students ample opportunity to take rest and participate in the regional heritage festivals. At the same time, regional education authorities and district administrations have planned these statutory holidays in a manner that the annual benchmark curriculum targets are completely covered before seasonal examinations.
Also Read: Uttar Pradesh School Holidays November 2026: Full List of Festival Dates & Breaks
Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Calendar: November 2026
The UP schools will be closed on Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhaiya Dooj, Chhath Puja, Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day, and Guru Nanak Jayanti, along with Sundays in November 2026.
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Date
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Day
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Festival / Occasion
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Holiday Category
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November 1, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Regular Weekend
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November 7, 2026
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Saturday
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Narak Chaturdashi / Chhoti Diwali
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Festive Break (Select / Private Schools)
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November 8, 2026
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Sunday
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Diwali (Deepavali)
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Gazetted Holiday / Weekend
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November 9, 2026
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Monday
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Govardhan Puja / Annakut
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Gazetted State Holiday
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November 11, 2026
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Wednesday
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Bhaiya Dooj / Chitragupta Jayanti
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Gazetted State Holiday
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November 15, 2026
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Sunday
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Chhath Puja (Sandhya Arghya)
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Public Holiday / Weekend
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November 16, 2026
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Monday
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Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day
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State / Regional Observance
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November 22, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Regular Weekend
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November 24, 2026
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima
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Gazetted Holiday
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November 29, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Regular Weekend
Also Read: J&K School Holidays in November 2026
Madhya Pradesh School Holiday November 2026: Key Festive Breaks & Long Weekends
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Vacation for Diwali (Nov 7–11): Since Diwali will be falling on Sunday, November 8, the state has made it mandatory for all schools to be closed for Govardhan Puja on Monday, November 9, and Bhaiya Dooj on Wednesday, November 11.
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Chhath Puja and Related Vacations (Nov 15-16): Widely observed in Purvanchal (Eastern UP), there are school closures for Chhath Puja festivities. The state calendar includes Veerangna Uda Devi Martyrdom Day on Monday, November 16, making two consecutive non-teaching days in several districts.
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Guru Nanak Jayanti / Gurpurab (Nov 24): To mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and since it falls on Kartik Purnima, Tuesday, November 24 is a mandatory closed day for all schools, degree colleges, and universities of the state.
Guidelines for Parents and Students
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Private & Basic Shiksha Parishad Schools: Private autonomous schools such as CBSE/ICSE schools have the flexibility to alter the timing of operations or compensate for working days as per the holiday list prepared by the UP Basic Shiksha Parishad for government primary and upper primary schools.
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Orders of the District Magistrate (DM): In Uttar Pradesh, the District Magistrates often prepare discretionary orders of holidays during bathing festivals like Kartik Purnima on the banks of the Ganges or smog/air quality crises before winter in the NCR districts.
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Verification by Parents: Parents are advised to verify the dates from the circulars sent through the website of their respective schools.
Read: J&K School Holidays in November 2026: Check List of Festival Breaks and Holidays
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.