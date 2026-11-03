J&K School Holidays in November 2026: Check List of Festival Breaks and Holidays

J&K School Holidays in November 2026: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) along with school education departments of Jammu & Kashmir has announced a holiday schedule for educational institutions of the Union Territory for the month of November 2026. The new calendar includes prominent breaks in addition to weekend holidays for facilitating celebration of upcoming events by students, teachers and school administrative staff. Notably, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has made an official announcement through Order No. 357-DSEJ for providing a holiday period of six consecutive days from 6th to 11th November, 2026 for Pooja and Diwali.

This order is equally applicable to all Government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary stage in the summer as well as winter zones of the Jammu Division giving time to their families to participate in the festival of lights. In addition to Diwali vacation, all schools of the entire UT will remain closed on November 24, 2026 due to public holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab). Besides the major holidays for festive occasions, other local holidays will also be there for some selected districts of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions in November 2026.