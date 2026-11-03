J&K School Holidays in November 2026: Check List of Festival Breaks and Holidays
J&K School Holidays in November 2026: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) and Jammu & Kashmir’s school education authorities have announced multiple holidays for educational institutions across the Union Territory in November 2026. A 6-day Pooja (Diwali) vacation has been officially declared for all government and recognized private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu Division from November 6 to November 11, 2026. Students across J&K will also enjoy a public holiday on November 24, 2026 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, in addition to regular weekend breaks.
J&K School Holidays in November 2026: The Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) along with school education departments of Jammu & Kashmir has announced a holiday schedule for educational institutions of the Union Territory for the month of November 2026. The new calendar includes prominent breaks in addition to weekend holidays for facilitating celebration of upcoming events by students, teachers and school administrative staff. Notably, the Directorate of School Education Jammu has made an official announcement through Order No. 357-DSEJ for providing a holiday period of six consecutive days from 6th to 11th November, 2026 for Pooja and Diwali.
This order is equally applicable to all Government and recognised private schools up to the Higher Secondary stage in the summer as well as winter zones of the Jammu Division giving time to their families to participate in the festival of lights. In addition to Diwali vacation, all schools of the entire UT will remain closed on November 24, 2026 due to public holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab). Besides the major holidays for festive occasions, other local holidays will also be there for some selected districts of the Jammu and Kashmir divisions in November 2026.
Also Read: Chhattisgarh School Holidays in November 2026
J&K School Holiday Calendar: November 2026
J&K schools observe a 6-day Pooja break from November 6–11, along with Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib on November 10, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, and regular Sunday offs.
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Date
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Day
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Occasion / Festival
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Holiday Status
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November 1, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Closed Holiday
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November 6 to November 11, 2026
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Friday to Wednesday
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Pooja & Diwali Holidays
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6-Day Break (Jammu Division (Govt. & Private schools))
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November 8, 2026
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Sunday
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Diwali
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Gazetted / Public Holiday (Falling in Pooja break)
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November 10, 2026
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Tuesday
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Urs Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib
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Regional Holiday (Specific Areas: Kishtwar, Doda)
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November 15, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Closed Holiday
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November 22, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Closed Holiday
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November 24, 2026
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti / Gurpurab
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UT-Wide Gazetted Holiday
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November 29, 2026
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Sunday
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Weekly Off
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Closed Holiday
Also Read: Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in November 2026
J&K School Holidays in November 2026: Key Festive Breaks & Long Weekends
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DSEJ Pooja & Diwali Vacation (Nov 6-11): To enable the students and staff enough time to reach home and observe the festive occasion of Pooja & Diwali, J&K has declared a continuous six days holiday period. From Friday, November 6 to Wednesday, November 11, 2026, this vacation will be for all government as well as recognized private schools up to the higher secondary level in both summer and winter zones of Jammu division.
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Urs of Shah Asrar-ud-Din Sahib (Nov 10): A region-specific holiday would be observed on Tuesday, November 10, in districts such as Kishtwar and Doda, allowing the locals to take part in the Urs without disturbing the school calendar at the Union Territory level.
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Guru Nanak Jayanti (Nov 24): The birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be observed as a holiday in all schools, colleges, and administrative offices across J&K on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.
Preparation Tips & Academic Guidelines
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Summer and Winter Zone Differences: It is important for parents to realize that although the Pooja vacations are uniformly provided to both Summer and Winter Zone of the Jammu Division, there could be some difference between the school calendar guidelines as well as the winter vacation timetable for Jammu and Kashmir Divisions because of weather differences due to altitude.
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Autonomous/Boarding Schools: There could be some variations by some autonomous/private/boarding/international schools in Srinagar/Jammu in their holiday schedule in case of weekend combinations but they will have to follow all other important public holidays including Diwali & Guru Nanak Jayanti.
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Cross-Check Information: Due to any unexpected changes in view of weather or administrative requirements, the information could be verified from respective school diaries or WhatsApp official messages or directly from DSEJ.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.