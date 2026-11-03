CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2027 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Marks Distribution

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2027 is based on the syllabus and Sample Question Paper (SQP) released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the 2026-27 academic session. The Mathematics theory paper will carry 80 marks, while 20 marks will be awarded through internal assessment, making the total 100 marks. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2027 should understand the section-wise paper pattern, unit-wise weightage and question typology before beginning their revision. Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Highlights Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Mathematics Academic Session 2026-27 Board Exam 2027 Theory Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Total Marks 100 Exam Duration 3 Hours Question Paper Sections A, B, C, D and E

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2027 The CBSE Mathematics question paper will consist of 38 questions divided into five sections. The section-wise distribution is as follows: Section Question Type Number of Questions Marks Each Total Marks A MCQs + Assertion-Reason 20 1 20 B Very Short Answer 5 2 10 C Short Answer 6 3 18 D Long Answer 4 5 20 E Case/Source/Passage-Based 3 4 12 Total 38 80 Section A: 20 Marks Section A will contain 20 one-mark questions, including MCQs and assertion-reasoning questions. Students should focus on formulas, concepts, properties and quick calculations for this section. Section B: 10 Marks There will be five questions carrying two marks each. These questions generally require short calculations, reasoning or application of a mathematical concept.

Section C: 18 Marks Section C will have six three-mark questions. Students may need to show calculations and important steps to receive full marks. Section D: 20 Marks There will be four five-mark long-answer questions. These questions require detailed solutions, proper steps and mathematical reasoning. Section E: 12 Marks The final section will contain three case-based/source-based/passage-based or integrated-unit questions, carrying four marks each. These questions test students' ability to apply mathematical concepts to given situations. CBSE Class 12 Maths Topic-wise Marks Distribution 2027 According to the official CBSE 2026-27 Mathematics curriculum, the unit-wise marks distribution is as follows: Unit Topics Marks I Relations and Functions 8 II Algebra 10 III Calculus 35 IV Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry 14 V Linear Programming 5 VI Probability 8 Total Theory 80 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Chapter-wise Marks Distribution for CBSE Class 12 Maths CBSE officially provides unit-wise weightage rather than fixed chapter-wise marks. Therefore, the following chapter-level breakup should be treated as an indicative distribution, not a guarantee of the exact number of marks that will appear from each chapter. CBSE also states that there is no chapter-wise weightage, so students should prepare the complete syllabus. Unit Chapter Indicative Marks Relations and Functions Relations and Functions 4 Inverse Trigonometric Functions 4 Algebra Matrices 5 Determinants 5 Calculus Continuity and Differentiability 9 Applications of Derivatives 4 Integrals 9 Applications of Integrals 6 Differential Equations 7 Vectors & 3D Geometry Vectors 7 Three-Dimensional Geometry 7 Linear Programming Linear Programming 5 Probability Probability 8

Important: Students should not assume that exactly these marks will be asked from individual chapters. The official 2026-27 syllabus specifies unit-wise marks, and CBSE can vary the chapter-level distribution while maintaining the overall blueprint. CBSE Class 12 Maths: Unit-wise Weightage Calculus - 35 Marks Calculus has the highest weightage in the Class 12 Mathematics paper. It includes Continuity and Differentiability, Applications of Derivatives, Integrals, Applications of Integrals and Differential Equations. Students should therefore allocate substantial revision time to this unit. Vectors and 3D Geometry - 14 Marks Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry together carry 14 marks. Important concepts include vector algebra, direction cosines and ratios, equations of lines and related applications.

Algebra - 10 Marks The Algebra unit carries 10 marks and consists primarily of Matrices and Determinants. Relations and Functions - 8 Marks This unit carries 8 marks and includes Relations and Functions and Inverse Trigonometric Functions. Probability - 8 Marks Probability carries 8 marks and requires students to be comfortable with conditional probability, Bayes' theorem and related concepts prescribed in the syllabus. Linear Programming - 5 Marks Linear Programming carries 5 marks. Students should practise graphical representation and solving problems based on the prescribed constraints and objective functions. CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Typology 2027 The CBSE syllabus also specifies the broad cognitive-level distribution of the 80-mark theory paper: Question Typology Marks Weightage Remembering & Understanding 44 55% Applying 20 25% Analysing, Evaluating & Creating 16 20% Total 80 100%

This means students should not prepare only by memorising formulas. The paper is designed to test conceptual understanding, application and higher-order mathematical thinking as well. CBSE Class 12 Maths Internal Assessment 2027 The remaining 20 marks are awarded through internal assessment. Component Marks Periodic Tests - best two out of three 10 Mathematics Activities 10 Total 20 Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Biology CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Biotechnology CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Business Studies How to Prepare for CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2027 Students should give special attention to Calculus, which accounts for 35 of the 80 theory marks. However, because CBSE does not prescribe fixed chapter-wise weightage, preparation should cover all six units.