CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2027 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Marks Distribution
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Check the latest Mathematics marking scheme, section-wise question paper pattern, unit-wise marks distribution, chapter-wise weightage, internal assessment and preparation tips for the CBSE Board Exam 2027.
The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2027 is based on the syllabus and Sample Question Paper (SQP) released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the 2026-27 academic session. The Mathematics theory paper will carry 80 marks, while 20 marks will be awarded through internal assessment, making the total 100 marks.
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2027 should understand the section-wise paper pattern, unit-wise weightage and question typology before beginning their revision.
Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2027: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education
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Class
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12
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Subject
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Mathematics
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Board Exam
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2027
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Theory Marks
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80
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Internal Assessment
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20
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Total Marks
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100
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Question Paper Sections
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A, B, C, D and E
CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper Pattern 2027
The CBSE Mathematics question paper will consist of 38 questions divided into five sections. The section-wise distribution is as follows:
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Section
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Question Type
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Number of Questions
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Marks Each
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Total Marks
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A
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MCQs + Assertion-Reason
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20
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1
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20
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B
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Very Short Answer
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5
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2
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10
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C
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Short Answer
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6
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3
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18
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D
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Long Answer
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4
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5
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20
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E
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Case/Source/Passage-Based
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3
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4
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12
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Total
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38
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80
Section A: 20 Marks
Section A will contain 20 one-mark questions, including MCQs and assertion-reasoning questions. Students should focus on formulas, concepts, properties and quick calculations for this section.
Section B: 10 Marks
There will be five questions carrying two marks each. These questions generally require short calculations, reasoning or application of a mathematical concept.
Section C: 18 Marks
Section C will have six three-mark questions. Students may need to show calculations and important steps to receive full marks.
Section D: 20 Marks
There will be four five-mark long-answer questions. These questions require detailed solutions, proper steps and mathematical reasoning.
Section E: 12 Marks
The final section will contain three case-based/source-based/passage-based or integrated-unit questions, carrying four marks each. These questions test students' ability to apply mathematical concepts to given situations.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Topic-wise Marks Distribution 2027
According to the official CBSE 2026-27 Mathematics curriculum, the unit-wise marks distribution is as follows:
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Unit
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Topics
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Marks
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I
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Relations and Functions
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8
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II
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Algebra
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10
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III
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Calculus
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35
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IV
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Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry
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14
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V
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Linear Programming
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5
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VI
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Probability
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8
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Total Theory
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80
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Internal Assessment
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20
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Grand Total
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100
Chapter-wise Marks Distribution for CBSE Class 12 Maths
CBSE officially provides unit-wise weightage rather than fixed chapter-wise marks. Therefore, the following chapter-level breakup should be treated as an indicative distribution, not a guarantee of the exact number of marks that will appear from each chapter. CBSE also states that there is no chapter-wise weightage, so students should prepare the complete syllabus.
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Unit
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Chapter
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Indicative Marks
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Relations and Functions
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Relations and Functions
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4
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Inverse Trigonometric Functions
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4
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Algebra
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Matrices
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5
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Determinants
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5
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Calculus
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Continuity and Differentiability
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9
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Applications of Derivatives
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4
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Integrals
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9
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Applications of Integrals
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6
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Differential Equations
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7
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Vectors & 3D Geometry
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Vectors
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7
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Three-Dimensional Geometry
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7
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Linear Programming
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Linear Programming
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5
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Probability
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Probability
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8
Important: Students should not assume that exactly these marks will be asked from individual chapters. The official 2026-27 syllabus specifies unit-wise marks, and CBSE can vary the chapter-level distribution while maintaining the overall blueprint.
CBSE Class 12 Maths: Unit-wise Weightage
Calculus - 35 Marks
Calculus has the highest weightage in the Class 12 Mathematics paper. It includes Continuity and Differentiability, Applications of Derivatives, Integrals, Applications of Integrals and Differential Equations. Students should therefore allocate substantial revision time to this unit.
Vectors and 3D Geometry - 14 Marks
Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry together carry 14 marks. Important concepts include vector algebra, direction cosines and ratios, equations of lines and related applications.
Algebra - 10 Marks
The Algebra unit carries 10 marks and consists primarily of Matrices and Determinants.
Relations and Functions - 8 Marks
This unit carries 8 marks and includes Relations and Functions and Inverse Trigonometric Functions.
Probability - 8 Marks
Probability carries 8 marks and requires students to be comfortable with conditional probability, Bayes' theorem and related concepts prescribed in the syllabus.
Linear Programming - 5 Marks
Linear Programming carries 5 marks. Students should practise graphical representation and solving problems based on the prescribed constraints and objective functions.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Typology 2027
The CBSE syllabus also specifies the broad cognitive-level distribution of the 80-mark theory paper:
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Question Typology
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Marks
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Weightage
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Remembering & Understanding
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44
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55%
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Applying
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20
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25%
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Analysing, Evaluating & Creating
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16
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20%
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Total
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80
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100%
This means students should not prepare only by memorising formulas. The paper is designed to test conceptual understanding, application and higher-order mathematical thinking as well.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Internal Assessment 2027
The remaining 20 marks are awarded through internal assessment.
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Component
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Marks
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Periodic Tests - best two out of three
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10
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Mathematics Activities
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10
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Total
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20
Also Read l
|CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Biology
|CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Biotechnology
|CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Business Studies
How to Prepare for CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2027
Students should give special attention to Calculus, which accounts for 35 of the 80 theory marks. However, because CBSE does not prescribe fixed chapter-wise weightage, preparation should cover all six units.
A good revision strategy is to:
- Complete NCERT thoroughly before moving to additional books.
- Memorise and regularly revise important formulas.
- Practise different question types rather than repeating only familiar problems.
- Solve case-based and application-based questions.
- Practise the official CBSE Sample Question Paper under the three-hour time limit.
- Check solutions against the official Marking Scheme.
- Pay attention to step-wise presentation in lengthy calculations.
- Revise low-weightage units such as Linear Programming instead of leaving them completely.
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects
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