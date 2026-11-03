CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marks Distribution & Question Types

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prescribed the examination structure for Class 10 Computer Applications (Subject Code 165) for the academic session 2026-27. The subject carries a total of 100 marks, divided equally between theory and practical assessments. Students will be assessed on their understanding of computer networks, HTML, cyber ethics and practical web development skills. The CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27 gives students a clear idea of how marks are distributed across different units and practical activities. The theory examination carries 50 marks, while the remaining 50 marks are awarded through practical work, including a lab test, report file, viva voce and project. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 board examination should understand the unit-wise weightage and practical assessment criteria before starting their preparation. Scroll the article to get complete details.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview The CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27 includes 100 marks, divided equally between theory and practical examinations. Students should understand both components to prepare effectively. The key details of the examination structure are given in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Subject Computer Applications Subject Code 165 Academic Session 2026-27 Total Marks 100 Theory Examination 50 Marks Practical Examination 50 Marks Main Units Networking, HTML and Cyber Ethics CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marks Distribution 2026-27 According to the CBSE Computer Applications curriculum 2026-27 is divided into three theory units and one practical component. HTML carries the highest weightage in the theory examination, followed by Networking and Cyber Ethics.The detailed CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications marks distribution is given below:

Unit No Unit Name Marks 1 Networking 15 2 HTML 25 3 Cyber Ethics 10 Total Theory Marks 50 4 Practicals 50 Overall Total 100 Students should give sufficient attention to all three units instead of preparing only the highest-weightage topics. Practical preparation is equally important, as it contributes another 50 marks to the final score. Download: CBSE Computer Applications Curriculum 2026-27 PDF CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Theory Exam Pattern 2026-27 The theory examination of CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications carries 50 marks and covers three major units: Networking, HTML and Cyber Ethics. Students should go through the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2026-27 to understand the topics included in each unit. The unit-wise marks distribution is given below.

Unit 1: Networking (15 Marks) The Networking unit carries 15 marks in the theory examination. It introduces students to the internet, its services, network protocols and different mobile technologies.Important topics covered in this unit include: World Wide Web, web servers, web clients and websites.

Web pages, web browsers, blogs and newsgroups.

Web addresses and email addresses.

Downloading and uploading files from remote sites.

Internet protocols such as TCP/IP, SMTP, POP3, HTTP and HTTPS.

Remote login and file transfer protocols, including SSH, SFTP, FTP, SCP and TELNET.

Internet services such as information retrieval and search engines.

Web services, including email, chat, video conferencing, e-learning, e-banking and e-shopping.

Mobile technologies such as SMS, MMS, 3G, 4G and 5G. Students should understand the meaning and uses of different internet protocols and services, along with their applications in everyday life. They should also practise questions from the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper 2026 to become familiar with the question pattern and improve their preparation.

Unit 2: HTML (25 Marks) HTML is the highest-weightage unit in the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications theory examination, carrying 25 marks. This unit focuses on web page designing and teaches students how to create and format web pages using different HTML tags and CSS properties.The important topics included in this unit are: Introduction to HTML and creating HTML documents.

Basic HTML tags such as html, head, title and body.

Formatting tags such as bold, italic and underline.

Heading and paragraph tags.

Ordered, unordered and description lists.

Font tags and their attributes.

Inserting images using the img tag.

HTML forms, including text boxes, radio buttons, checkboxes and password fields.

Embedding audio and video in web pages.

Creating tables using HTML tags.

Adding hyperlinks using anchor tags.

Introduction to Cascading Style Sheets (CSS).

CSS properties such as colour, background colour, border style, margin, height, width and font styling.

Since HTML carries the highest marks, students should practise writing HTML code regularly. They should understand the purpose of different tags, their attributes and how they are used to design a web page. Unit 3: Cyber Ethics (10 Marks) Cyber Ethics carries 10 marks in the theory examination. This unit focuses on responsible internet usage, digital rights, online privacy and ethical behaviour while using technology.The important topics covered under this unit are: Netiquettes and responsible online behaviour.

Software licences and the open-source software movement.

Intellectual property rights.

Plagiarism and digital property rights.

Freedom of information and the digital divide.

E-commerce, privacy and online fraud.

Secure data transmission. Students should understand the basic concepts of cyber ethics and learn how to identify responsible and irresponsible online activities. They should also be familiar with plagiarism, digital rights and the importance of protecting personal information while using online services.

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27 The practical examination carries 50 marks and is an important part of the overall assessment. Unlike the theory examination, which tests students' conceptual knowledge, the practical component evaluates their ability to apply computer skills through lab work, project activities and oral questions.According to the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications curriculum 2026-27, the practical marks are divided into three components. Practical Component Marks Lab Test 20 Report File 15 Viva Voce 5 Project 10 Total 50 The details of each practical component are explained below. 1. Lab Test (20 Marks) The lab test carries 20 marks. Students are required to design an HTML web page based on a given diagram. This tests their understanding of HTML tags, page structure, formatting and other web designing concepts.

Students should practise creating different types of web pages using HTML elements. Regular coding practice can help them improve their accuracy and complete the assigned task confidently. 2. Report File (15 Marks) Students must prepare a report file containing at least 10 HTML pages. The file should demonstrate their understanding of the concepts covered in the syllabus. The report file is assessed for 15 marks. Students should ensure that their pages include relevant HTML elements and reflect the practical skills they have learnt during the academic session. 3. Viva Voce (5 Marks) The viva voce carries 5 marks and is based on the report file prepared by the student. Students may be asked questions about the HTML tags, CSS properties and other concepts used in their practical work.A clear understanding of the submitted report file can help students answer these questions confidently.

4. Project (10 Marks) The project carries 10 marks. Students are expected to prepare a project that uses most of the concepts covered during the course. The project should demonstrate their ability to apply HTML, CSS and other web designing skills. Students can use open-source or proprietary tools to complete their work. CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Types 2026-27 Students often look for the exact question types included in the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications examination. However, the 2026-27 curriculum specifies the unit-wise marks distribution and practical assessment structure but does not provide a detailed section-wise breakup of the theory question paper.Therefore, students should not assume a fixed number of MCQs, short-answer questions or long-answer questions based only on the curriculum.

While preparing for the theory examination, students should be ready to answer questions that test their understanding of the prescribed topics, including: Concept-based questions: Questions related to networking, internet services, protocols and cyber ethics.

Questions related to networking, internet services, protocols and cyber ethics. HTML-based questions: Questions on HTML tags, attributes, lists, tables, images and hyperlinks.

Questions on HTML tags, attributes, lists, tables, images and hyperlinks. CSS-based questions: Questions about styling web pages using different CSS properties.

Questions about styling web pages using different CSS properties. Application-based questions: Questions that require students to apply HTML and CSS concepts to practical situations.

Questions that require students to apply HTML and CSS concepts to practical situations. Practical and coding-based questions: Tasks involving HTML code, web page creation and formatting. Students should also practise the latest available question papers to understand how concepts are tested. They can refer to the CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Previous Year Question Papers for additional practice.

How to Prepare for CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam 2026-27? A good preparation strategy should cover both theory and practical work. Since the subject carries equal marks for theory and practical assessments, students should not ignore either component.Here are some useful preparation tips: Understand the complete syllabus: Start by reviewing all three theory units and the practical exercises prescribed by CBSE. Make a list of important topics to cover during preparation. Give more attention to HTML: Since HTML carries 25 marks, students should practise different tags, attributes, forms, tables, images and hyperlinks. Learn networking concepts: Understand the differences between internet protocols and web services. Focus on their functions and everyday applications. Revise Cyber Ethics: Prepare topics such as netiquettes, plagiarism, intellectual property rights, online fraud and digital privacy. Practise HTML coding: Create different web pages and practise using HTML and CSS. This will help improve performance in the lab test. Prepare the report file on time: Complete the required 10 HTML pages and make sure you understand the concepts used in them. Revise through question papers: Practise previous years' question papers and sample papers to become familiar with different ways of testing the syllabus.