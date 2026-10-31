Severe cyclonic storm Murasu began its landfall process close to Ongole in Prakasam district in the early hours of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the Met department, the cyclone began making landfall around 1 am on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall, along with gale winds reaching speeds of up to 110 kmph and gusting up to 120 kmph. "The landfall process commenced at 0100 hours IST on November 3. The forward sector of the wall cloud is entering the coast, while the wall cloud region is very close to the coast," the IMD's official press release said. Under the impact of the cyclone, heavy rain hit numerous areas in the southern state. The cyclone was based over the west-central Bay of Bengal, near the South Andhra Pradesh coast, about 40 km southeast of Ongole, 60 km northeast of Kavali and 70 km south of Bapatla, as of 0130 hours.

The IMD stated that the landfall centre was likely to be between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. The gale-force winds of around 110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, were slated to sustain along and off the coast until morning. Storm surge warning for Andhra Pradesh due to Bay of bengal Cyclone

A storm surge of around 1–1.5 metres above the astronomical tide is expected to inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during landfall. The IMD has determined Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts as areas where the peak surge is slated. Such a surge can compel seawater inland, thus exposing the risk of coastal flooding. Cylone Murasu Landfall on November 3: Which states may receive heavy rainfall? Andhra Pradesh's South Coastal region and Rayalaseema are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places. Telangana may also get heavy to very heavy rainfall. Parts of Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are slated to witness rain, with localised heavy spells possible.

What happens after landfall of Cylone Murasu? The IMD predicts that Murasu may weaken into a cyclonic storm by the morning of November 3, after a deep depression later that day. It is likely to weaken further into a depression by November 4.

Cyclonic storm 'Murasu' in the Bay of Bengal, had escalated into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to cross Andhra Pradesh coast in the wee hours of Tuesday, the IMD said on Monday. Cyclonic storm 'Murasu' over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal shifted almost northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph during the past six hours, aggravated into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 2.30 a.m. IST of November 2 over the same region, about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, 290 km east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 310 km east-southeast of Kavali, 330 km southeast of Ongole and 470 km south of Vishakhapatnam in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.



The #Severe_Cyclonic_Storm “#Murasu” [Pronunciation: Murasu]” over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of #Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 02nd #November, 2026 over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal near Latitude 14.1°N and Longitude 81.4°E, about 160 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 180 km northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 180 km east-southeast of Kavali (Andhra Pradesh), 210 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 240 km south of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross south #Andhra #Pradesh coast as a #Severe_Cyclonic_Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph between #Nellore and #Narsapur, to the south of #Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of today, the 02nd November to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of tomorrow, the 3rd November, 2026. #CycloneMurasu — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 2, 2026

According to the IMD's October 31 bulletin, a low-pressure area that originated over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining regions has escalated into a low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is slated to form into a depression, succeded by a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours. The system is likely to shift west-northwestwards towards the west-central Bay of Bengal, crossing near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the evening of November 2. However, the IMD has not confirmed a landfall. IMD Weather Update! Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal Likely to Intensify into a Depression within 6 Hours and Further into a Cyclonic Storm within 24 Hours; Expected to Move West-Northwestwards and Reach West-central Bay of Bengal Near Andhra Pradesh Coast by the Evening of 2 November 2026. #WeatherAlert #HeavyRainfall #IMD #AndhraPradesh #Yanam #Odisha #AndhraPradesh #WeatherUpdate #BengalWeather @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 31, 2026

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Southern States The predicted system could trigger heavy rainfall in numerous southern states. The IMD has also forecasted heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until November 5. Kerala and Mahe are also likely to receive heavy rainfall until November 4. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema may witness powerful winds and rough sea conditions. Fishermen have been advised to remain cautious and follow official weather warnings. Why Are Back-to-Back Cyclones Forming in India in 2026? The development of two cyclonic systems within a narrow gap is not unusual during India's post-monsoon cyclone season. October to December is one of the most active periods for tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean, especially for the Bay of Bengal. There are numerous reasons behind this seasonal pattern. First, months of monsoon activity batters the Bay of Bengal with massive stored ocean heat. Sea surface temperatures remain favourable for cyclone development, generally above 26.5 degrees Celsius. Warm water supplies moisture and energy, thus permitting low-pressure systems to escalate.

Moreover, atmospheric conditions become more conducive after the southwest monsoon withdraws. Wind patterns shift, and lowered vertical wind shear permits new storm systems to organise and bolster. Thirdly, easterly waves and atmospheric disturbances moving across tropical regions can churn new low-pressure systems over the Bay. These systems may form separately, even when another cyclone has recently crossed the coast. Where is Cyclone Murasu now and where will it make landfall? IMD said Murasu was approximately 260 km east-northeast of Chennai, 290 km east-southeast of Nellore, 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam and 330 km southeast of Ongole. According to IMD's National Bulletin, issued at 5 am on November 2, the cyclone is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3.

Wind speeds along the Andhra Pradesh coast are predicted to rise to 100–110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, around the time of landfall. Which states will be affected by Cyclone Murasu? The impact of Murasu is likely to extend beyond Andhra Pradesh, with the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Andhra Pradesh:Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at some places on November 2 and 3. Tamil Nadu: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on November 2 and 3. Chennai and Tiruvallur are among the districts under an orange alert. Telangana: Heavy rainfall is forecast between November 2 and 4, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at some places on November 3. Does One Cyclone Trigger Another?