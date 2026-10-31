BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2027 Released for Class 10, 12; Download from November 1

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued dummy admit cards for students appearing in the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) annual examinations 2027. Students can download their provisional hall tickets from November 1 to 7, 2026, through the respective official examination websites. Candidates must check all the details mentioned on their dummy admit cards, including their names, parents' names, date of birth, photograph and subject information. In case of any discrepancy, students must contact their respective school or college heads to get the permitted corrections made online before the deadline. However, a complete change in the student's name or their parents' names will not be allowed. BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2027: Important Dates Students appearing for the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate examinations should note the following dates:

Event Date Dummy admit card release Issued Download facility begins November 1, 2026 Last date to download November 7, 2026 Correction window November 1–7, 2026 BSEB annual examinations 2027 February 2027 (expected) The board has provided a limited period for students to verify their details and report errors. Candidates should complete the verification process before November 7 to avoid missing the correction deadline. Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Card 2027: Official Websites BSEB has activated separate examination portals for Matric and Intermediate students. Candidates can access their respective dummy admit cards through the following websites: Examination Official website BSEB Class 10 (Matric) exam.biharboardonline.org BSEB Class 12 (Intermediate) intermediate.biharboardonline.com

The dummy admit cards have been prepared using the information provided by students in their registration and examination forms. How to Download BSEB Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Card 2027? Students can follow the steps below to download their Bihar Board dummy admit cards: Visit the official website for the respective examination. Find the link for the BSEB Matric or Intermediate dummy admit card. Click on the relevant link. Enter the required login credentials. Click on the Submit button. The dummy admit card will appear on the screen. Download the document and check all the details carefully. Students should keep a copy of the downloaded document for reference while reporting any errors to their school authorities. What Details Are Mentioned on Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2027? The BSEB dummy admit card contains important personal and examination-related information. Students must verify the following details: