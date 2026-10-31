BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2027 Released for Class 10, 12; Download from November 1
BSEB has issued dummy admit cards for Class 10 and 12 exams 2027. Students can download them from November 1 to 7. Scroll the article to know complete details about the Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2027.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued dummy admit cards for students appearing in the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) annual examinations 2027. Students can download their provisional hall tickets from November 1 to 7, 2026, through the respective official examination websites.
Candidates must check all the details mentioned on their dummy admit cards, including their names, parents' names, date of birth, photograph and subject information. In case of any discrepancy, students must contact their respective school or college heads to get the permitted corrections made online before the deadline. However, a complete change in the student's name or their parents' names will not be allowed.
BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2027: Important Dates
Students appearing for the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate examinations should note the following dates:
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Event
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Date
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Dummy admit card release
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Issued
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Download facility begins
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November 1, 2026
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Last date to download
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November 7, 2026
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Correction window
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November 1–7, 2026
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BSEB annual examinations 2027
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February 2027 (expected)
The board has provided a limited period for students to verify their details and report errors. Candidates should complete the verification process before November 7 to avoid missing the correction deadline.
Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Card 2027: Official Websites
BSEB has activated separate examination portals for Matric and Intermediate students. Candidates can access their respective dummy admit cards through the following websites:
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Examination
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Official website
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BSEB Class 10 (Matric)
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BSEB Class 12 (Intermediate)
The dummy admit cards have been prepared using the information provided by students in their registration and examination forms.
How to Download BSEB Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Card 2027?
Students can follow the steps below to download their Bihar Board dummy admit cards:
- Visit the official website for the respective examination.
- Find the link for the BSEB Matric or Intermediate dummy admit card.
- Click on the relevant link.
- Enter the required login credentials.
- Click on the Submit button.
- The dummy admit card will appear on the screen.
- Download the document and check all the details carefully.
Students should keep a copy of the downloaded document for reference while reporting any errors to their school authorities.
What Details Are Mentioned on Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2027?
The BSEB dummy admit card contains important personal and examination-related information. Students must verify the following details:
- Student's name
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Date of birth
- Father's name
- Mother's name
- School name and code
- Examination name
- Class (Matric or Intermediate)
- Photograph and signature
- Subject names and codes
- Examination centre details, where mentioned
- Other personal and examination-related information
Candidates should pay particular attention to the spelling of their names, date of birth, photograph and subject details. Any incorrect information should be reported to the concerned school authorities within the correction period.
Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card Correction 2027: Important Instructions
Students who find discrepancies in their dummy admit cards must approach the heads of their respective educational institutions. School and college authorities will facilitate the permitted corrections through the online portal.However, BSEB has imposed restrictions on certain changes. A complete change in the student's name or their parents' names will not be permitted.Candidates should therefore review their dummy admit cards carefully and report any errors as soon as possible. The correction process must be completed within the November 1–7, 2026, window.
When Will Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2027 Be Conducted?
The Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations 2027 are expected to be conducted in February 2027. However, BSEB has not yet released the official examination timetable. Students should continue their preparation and regularly visit the official board websites for updates regarding the examination schedule, final admit cards and other important announcements.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.