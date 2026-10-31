MCD Forms 5 Member Panel to Introduce Moral Education in Delhi Primary Schools

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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has formed a five-member expert committee to recommend ways of introducing moral education in its primary schools. The initiative aims to encourage children to develop values such as honesty, discipline, compassion and social responsibility through regular school activities.Under the initiative titled 'Education with Values "The Foundation of a Better Future", the civic body plans to integrate lessons on good behaviour and responsible citizenship into students' everyday school experiences. Morning assemblies, sports, children's forums and community activities are among the proposed ways of promoting these values. What Will MCD's Moral Education Initiative Include? The proposed programme will focus on developing positive habits and social awareness among primary school students. Rather than introducing moral education only as a textbook-based subject, the committee will explore ways to make it part of regular school activities.The areas expected to receive attention include:

Respect for elders and teachers: Encouraging children to develop respectful behaviour towards parents, teachers and older people.

Encouraging children to develop respectful behaviour towards parents, teachers and older people. Honesty and discipline: Promoting truthfulness, self-discipline and responsible conduct.

Promoting truthfulness, self-discipline and responsible conduct. Environmental awareness: Teaching students about cleanliness and the importance of protecting the environment.

Teaching students about cleanliness and the importance of protecting the environment. Social responsibility: Encouraging compassion, cooperation and helping others.

Encouraging compassion, cooperation and helping others. Civic awareness: Developing respect for public property and shared community spaces. The committee will also examine the use of inspirational stories and accounts of prominent personalities as teaching resources to help children understand moral values through practical examples. Five Member Expert Committee to Prepare Recommendations MCD has constituted a five-member expert panel to examine existing value-based education practices in its primary schools and suggest improvements. According to reports by Amar Ujala and Hindusthan Samachar, the committee includes the following members:

Govind Ram Agarwal

Kuldeep Chauhan

Indra Sharma

Vidushi Sharma

Gaje Singh The education department will also provide coordination support. Deputy Director of Education Anil Kumar has been assigned the role of departmental coordinator, while educational coordinator Kumar Akhilesh will assist the panel. The committee will recommend suitable activities and educational resources that can help teachers incorporate moral values into students' daily routines. When Will the Committee Submit Its Report? The expert committee has been asked to submit its recommendations to MCD Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma within one month.After receiving the report, the proposals will be discussed with the concerned municipal officials. The civic body will then consider suitable recommendations for implementation in its primary schools.This means the initiative is currently at the recommendation stage. The final activities, teaching materials and implementation arrangements will depend on the committee's findings and subsequent administrative decisions.