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GSSSB Final Result 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Ophthalmic Assistant Merit List PDF Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 12:01 IST

 GSSSB Final Result 2026 has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) for the Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. A total of  261 Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check all details here. 

GSSSB Final Result 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Ophthalmic Assistant Merit List PDF Link Here
GSSSB Final Result 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Ophthalmic Assistant Merit List PDF Link Here

0GSSSB Final Result 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the  GSSSB Final Result 2026 for the Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts on its official website. The final result is based on the performance of candidates in the  MCQ-CBRT competitive exam and subsequent document verification conducted by the Board. A total of  261 Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the different rounds of the selection process for Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts can download the result PDF through the link at -https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB Final Result 2026:Download Link

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has uploaded the final result for the Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts on its official website. A total of 261 posts are to be filled against Advertisement No. 344/202526 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the written exam and the document verification round can download the result PDF through the link given below- 

 GSSSB Final Result 2026 Click Here

GSSSB Ophthalmic Assistant Result 2026: Key Highlights 

Earlier, the GSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for a total of 261 Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts across the state. The details of the final result list have been prepared following the MCQ-CBRT competitive exam and subsequent document verification conducted for candidates. Check the key highlights of the  GSSSB Final Result 2026 given below- 

Organisation Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)
Post Name Ophthalmic Assistant
Total Number of Vacancies 261
Result Status Out
Job Location Gujarat
Result format PDF
Official Website https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 31, 2026, 12:01 IST
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