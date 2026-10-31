GSSSB Final Result 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Ophthalmic Assistant Merit List PDF Link Here

0GSSSB Final Result 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB Final Result 2026 for the Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts on its official website. The final result is based on the performance of candidates in the MCQ-CBRT competitive exam and subsequent document verification conducted by the Board. A total of 261 Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the different rounds of the selection process for Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts can download the result PDF through the link at -https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB Final Result 2026:Download Link

The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has uploaded the final result for the Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts on its official website. A total of 261 posts are to be filled against Advertisement No. 344/202526 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the written exam and the document verification round can download the result PDF through the link given below-