GSSSB Final Result 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Ophthalmic Assistant Merit List PDF Link Here
GSSSB Final Result 2026 has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) for the Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates. A total of 261 Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check all details here.
0GSSSB Final Result 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB Final Result 2026 for the Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts on its official website. The final result is based on the performance of candidates in the MCQ-CBRT competitive exam and subsequent document verification conducted by the Board. A total of 261 Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. All those candidates who appeared in the different rounds of the selection process for Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts can download the result PDF through the link at -https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
GSSSB Final Result 2026:Download Link
The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has uploaded the final result for the Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts on its official website. A total of 261 posts are to be filled against Advertisement No. 344/202526 across the state. Candidates who appeared in the written exam and the document verification round can download the result PDF through the link given below-
|GSSSB Final Result 2026
|Click Here
GSSSB Ophthalmic Assistant Result 2026: Key Highlights
Earlier, the GSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for a total of 261 Ophthalmic Assistant (Class-3) posts across the state. The details of the final result list have been prepared following the MCQ-CBRT competitive exam and subsequent document verification conducted for candidates. Check the key highlights of the GSSSB Final Result 2026 given below-
|Organisation
|Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)
|Post Name
|Ophthalmic Assistant
|Total Number of Vacancies
|261
|Result Status
|Out
|Job Location
|Gujarat
|Result format
|Official Website
|https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.