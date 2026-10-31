Odisha Refunds Rs 69.23 Crore College Fees to 1.11 Lakh Students Under Free Education Scheme

The Odisha government has refunded Rs 69.23 crore in college admission fees to 1,11,678 students under its Gyanodaya - Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme for the 2026-27 academic session. The amount has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible students, according to the state Higher Education Department.

The scheme, also known as the KG to PG Free Education Scheme, aims to provide free education to eligible students from kindergarten to postgraduate level.

Why Has Odisha Refunded College Admission Fees?

The state government introduced the Gyanodaya – Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme from the 2026-27 academic session. However, the college admission process had already been completed by the time the scheme was implemented.

As a result, students had paid their admission fees to their respective institutions. The Higher Education Department later started the refund process to return the fees to eligible students.