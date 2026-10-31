Odisha Refunds Rs 69.23 Crore College Fees to 1.11 Lakh Students Under Free Education Scheme
Odisha has refunded Rs 69.23 crore in college admission fees to 1,11,678 undergraduate students under the Gyanodaya – Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme for 2026-27. Students who have not received the amount can update their bank details through the SAMS portal once the correction link becomes available.
The Odisha government has refunded Rs 69.23 crore in college admission fees to 1,11,678 students under its Gyanodaya - Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme for the 2026-27 academic session. The amount has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible students, according to the state Higher Education Department.
The scheme, also known as the KG to PG Free Education Scheme, aims to provide free education to eligible students from kindergarten to postgraduate level.
Why Has Odisha Refunded College Admission Fees?
The state government introduced the Gyanodaya – Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme from the 2026-27 academic session. However, the college admission process had already been completed by the time the scheme was implemented.
As a result, students had paid their admission fees to their respective institutions. The Higher Education Department later started the refund process to return the fees to eligible students.
A total of Rs 69.23 crore has so far been transferred to the bank accounts of 1,11,678 degree college students.
Who Is Eligible for the Free Education Scheme?
The Gyanodaya – Shiksha Ru Samruddhi scheme covers eligible students enrolled in regular undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at:
- State public universities in Odisha
- Government colleges
- Government-aided private colleges
The scheme is intended to reduce the financial burden of higher education on students and their families. It covers eligible students under the state’s KG-to-PG free education initiative.
What Should Students Do If They Have Not Received the Refund?
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj has advised students to check their bank accounts to confirm whether the admission fee refund has been credited.
Students whose refunds have not arrived may need to correct their bank account details. According to the department, a dedicated link will soon be available on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) student login portal.
Students will be able to use this facility to update incorrect bank details and complete the refund process. They should also check the bank account details provided in their Common Application Form (CAF).
What Is the Gyanodaya - Shiksha Ru Samruddhi Scheme?
The scheme was introduced for the 2026-27 academic session to support students pursuing higher education in Odisha. It aims to provide free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level to eligible students.
The state government has introduced the initiative to make education more accessible and reduce the cost of studying in colleges and universities.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.