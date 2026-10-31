NICL AO Admit Card 2026 at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in: Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF- Link Active Shortly
NICL AO Admit Card 2026: The National Insurance Company Limited will release the Administrative Officer (AO)Admit Card 2026 on the official website shortly. Candidates can then check and download the hall tickets for the preliminary exam that will be conducted on November 17, 2026. A total of 321 vacancies would be filled. Check all details here.
Key Points
- NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2026 to be released ~1 week before the exam.
- The NICL AO Preliminary Examination is scheduled for November 17, 2026.
- This recruitment aims to fill a total of 321 Administrative Officer vacancies.
NICL AO Admit Card 2026: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will soon release the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Prelims Examination 2026. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download their hall tickets when it is released from the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The NICL will conduct the Phase-I Administrative Officer (Scale I) Preliminary Examination on November 17, 2026. Through this recruitment hiring the authorities will fill a total of 321 vacancies across various disciplines .
The admit card for the NICL AO Exam 2026 is expected to be released 1 week before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can then download the call letter by entering their credentials such as registration number and passwords..
NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the NICL AO Hall Ticket 2026 through the official website of NICL. The admit card is a crucial document that includes overall details such as exam date, reporting time, examination centre and important instructions. Check the direct link to download the NICL AO Admit Card when released from the table below.
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NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (To be Activated Shortly)
NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the NICL AO Preliminary Examination 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Insurance Company Limited
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Post Name
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Administrative Officer (AO)
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No of Vacancies
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321
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Exam Stage
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Preliminary Examination
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Exam Date
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November 17, 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Test
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Selection Process
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Prelims, Mains and Interview
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Official Website
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nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
How to Download NICL AO Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their NICL AO preliminary examination hall tickets-
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Visit the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
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The homepage will open now you have to visit the career or recruitment section.
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Click on the link titled NICL Administrative Officer Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2026.
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A new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials such as username and password.
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Submit the details to download the admit card.
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Download the PDF and save it for the exam day.
Details Mentioned in NICL AO Call Letter 2026 PDF
After downloading the NICL AO Admit Card 2026 candidates can check the important details mentioned on it. The following details are mentioned in the hall ticket-
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Candidate name
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Roll number and registration number
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Photograph and signature
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Name of the examination
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Examination date and reporting time
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Examination centre name and address
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Important instructions for candidates
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Documents required for verification
IIf candidates find any discrepancy in their personal details or examination information they must immediately contact the NICl through the official recruitment portal either by mail or the contact number. Candidates are advised to go through the exam day instructions guidelines and carry the printed copy of the admit card and photo identity proof to the examination centre.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.