NICL AO Admit Card 2026 at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in: Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF- Link Active Shortly

Key Points NICL AO Prelims Admit Card 2026 to be released ~1 week before the exam.

The NICL AO Preliminary Examination is scheduled for November 17, 2026.

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 321 Administrative Officer vacancies.

NICL AO Admit Card 2026: The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will soon release the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Prelims Examination 2026. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download their hall tickets when it is released from the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The NICL will conduct the Phase-I Administrative Officer (Scale I) Preliminary Examination on November 17, 2026. Through this recruitment hiring the authorities will fill a total of 321 vacancies across various disciplines . The admit card for the NICL AO Exam 2026 is expected to be released 1 week before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can then download the call letter by entering their credentials such as registration number and passwords.. NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates can download the NICL AO Hall Ticket 2026 through the official website of NICL. The admit card is a crucial document that includes overall details such as exam date, reporting time, examination centre and important instructions. Check the direct link to download the NICL AO Admit Card when released from the table below. NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here (To be Activated Shortly) NICL AO Admit Card 2026 Highlights Candidates can check the important details related to the NICL AO Preliminary Examination 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body National Insurance Company Limited Post Name Administrative Officer (AO) No of Vacancies 321 Exam Stage Preliminary Examination Exam Date November 17, 2026 Admit Card Release Date November 2026 Exam Mode Computer Based Test Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview Official Website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

How to Download NICL AO Admit Card 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their NICL AO preliminary examination hall tickets- Visit the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

The homepage will open now you have to visit the career or recruitment section.

Click on the link titled NICL Administrative Officer Preliminary Examination Admit Card 2026.

A new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials such as username and password.

Submit the details to download the admit card.

Download the PDF and save it for the exam day. Details Mentioned in NICL AO Call Letter 2026 PDF After downloading the NICL AO Admit Card 2026 candidates can check the important details mentioned on it. The following details are mentioned in the hall ticket-