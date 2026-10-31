TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Paper 1 & 2 Response Sheet PDF at tgpsc.gov.in

TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the answer key on October 30, 2026for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) recruitment exam 2026. Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 can now download the answer key and response sheet PDF from the official website, tgpsc.gov.in. The answer key helps candidates check their answers carefully and estimate their marks before the final result is announced. Candidates can also raise objections if they find any mistake in the official key. Check this article for how to download the PDF, the important dates, and the easy-to-follow steps to submit objections.

TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026 Overview

Candidates can find all the information about Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Answer Key 2026 in the table given below: