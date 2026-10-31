TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download Paper 1 & 2 Response Sheet PDF at tgpsc.gov.in
TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026: TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026 has been released on October 30, 2026, on its official website, tgpsc. gov. in. Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) recruitment exam can now check their answer key for Paper 1 & 2 from the direct link given in this article.
Key Points
- TGPSC released the AEE Answer Key 2026 on October 30, 2026, for Paper 1 and 2.
- Candidates can download the answer key and response sheet from tgpsc.gov.in.
- Objections can be raised from October 30 to November 2, 2026 (5 PM) for Rs 500/question.
TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the answer key on October 30, 2026for the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) recruitment exam 2026. Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2 can now download the answer key and response sheet PDF from the official website, tgpsc.gov.in. The answer key helps candidates check their answers carefully and estimate their marks before the final result is announced. Candidates can also raise objections if they find any mistake in the official key. Check this article for how to download the PDF, the important dates, and the easy-to-follow steps to submit objections.
TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026 Overview
Candidates can find all the information about Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Answer Key 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE)
|
Notification Year
|
2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
290 across three notifications: AEE Civil (222), AEE Electrical (49), Assistant Environmental Engineer, TGPCB (19)
|
Exam Papers
|
Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
Article Topic
|
TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026
|
Answer Key Status
|
Out
|
Download Mode
|
Response sheet and answer key PDF via candidate login
|
Official Website
|
tgpsc.gov.in
|
Exam Date
|
October 26, 2026
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
October 30, 2026
|
Objection Window
|
October 30 to November 2, 2026 (5:00 PM)
|
Objection Fee
|
Rs 500 per question
TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026 Download Link
TGPSC has made the AEE answer key and response sheet available online for candidates who appeared for Paper 1 and Paper 2. To download them, candidates need to log in to their TGPSC account on the official website with their registered details. The AEE Answer Key 2026 is available from October 30 to November 2, 2026. Candidates can download the answer key by using the direct links given below.
|
TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026
Steps to Download TGPSC AEE Answer Key 2026
Candidates who appeared for the TGPSC AEE Paper 1 and Paper 2 examination 2026 can download their answer key and response sheet online. Just follow the simple steps below and keep your login details ready.
-
Visit the official website, tgpsc.gov.in.
-
Open the "Answer Key" or "Response Sheet" link on the home page.
-
Log in to your candidate account with your registered login details.
-
Select the AEE recruitment and choose Paper 1 or Paper 2.
-
The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.
-
Download the PDF and save a copy.
-
Print it for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com