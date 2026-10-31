Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA Opens Extended Counselling, Fresh Options Must Be Submitted By November 4

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the extended counselling round for Karnataka PGCET 2026 admissions, giving eligible candidates another opportunity to secure seats in MBA, MCA and MTech programmes.

The fresh option entry window opened on October 31 at 2 pm. Candidates must submit their college and course preferences by November 4, 2 pm.

The additional round follows a Supreme Court order dated October 29, which extended the admission deadline and directed KEA to conduct another round of seat allotment.

Karnataka PGCET 2026: Who Can Participate?

The extended round will consider seats that remained vacant after the previous counselling round, including seats that candidates did not take up.

Candidates who did not receive a seat in the earlier rounds can participate in the extended counselling. Those who have already joined their allotted colleges can also enter fresh options if they want to seek an upgrade.