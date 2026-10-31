Karnataka PGCET 2026: KEA Opens Extended Counselling, Fresh Options Must Be Submitted By November 4
The Karnataka PGCET 2026 extended counselling has started for MBA, MCA and MTech admissions. Eligible candidates can submit fresh college and course preferences until November 4, while the provisional seat allotment result is scheduled for November 5.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the extended counselling round for Karnataka PGCET 2026 admissions, giving eligible candidates another opportunity to secure seats in MBA, MCA and MTech programmes.
The fresh option entry window opened on October 31 at 2 pm. Candidates must submit their college and course preferences by November 4, 2 pm.
The additional round follows a Supreme Court order dated October 29, which extended the admission deadline and directed KEA to conduct another round of seat allotment.
Karnataka PGCET 2026: Who Can Participate?
The extended round will consider seats that remained vacant after the previous counselling round, including seats that candidates did not take up.
Candidates who did not receive a seat in the earlier rounds can participate in the extended counselling. Those who have already joined their allotted colleges can also enter fresh options if they want to seek an upgrade.
Candidates who cancelled their allotted seats after paying the prescribed penalty are also eligible.
However, candidates who received a seat in the October 13 to 15 allotment round but neither paid the fees nor reported to their allotted colleges are not eligible.
KEA has given such candidates a final opportunity to complete the admission formalities by October 31, 6 PM. They can either pay the fees and report to their allotted college or cancel their seat online by paying a penalty of Rs 10,000.
Previous Options Will Not Be Considered
Candidates participating in the extended round must enter their college and course preferences again.
Options submitted during the earlier counselling rounds will not be carried forward. Applicants should therefore review the available seats and arrange their choices in the order of preference before submitting them.
The provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on November 5, after 1 PM.
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Extended Round Schedule
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Counselling Activity
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Date and Time
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Caution deposit payment
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October 31 to November 3
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Fresh option entry begins
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October 31, 2 PM
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Last date for option entry
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November 4, 2 PM
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Provisional seat allotment result
|
November 5, after 1 PM
Candidates can check the latest counselling notifications and complete the option entry process through the official KEA website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.