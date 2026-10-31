IIT Kanpur to Operate Uttar Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Centre: Check ₹104 Crore Project Details & Objectives
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has approved the establishment and operationalization of the Uttar Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Centre (UP-CSOC) with a total outlay of ₹104.28 crore. IIT Kanpur’s Technology Innovation Hub, C3iHub, will establish, operate, and maintain the facility under an initial three-year mandate. The centre will provide 24/7 centralized monitoring, advanced threat intelligence, automated incident response, and vulnerability audits across the state government’s IT and Operational Technology (OT) networks.
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given the green signal to an important cybersecurity measure that would enable the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to set up and run the centralized Uttar Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Centre (UP-CSOC). The ₹104.28 crore project would be carried out by C3iHub, the Technology Innovation Hub on Cybersecurity at IIT Kanpur, involving not only complete establishment of capital infrastructure but also operational maintenance of the same for the first three years through contract.
In view of the increasing integration between the state administrative systems, the distribution portals of citizens' welfare and services provided by public departments through digital pipelines, this important intervention is meant to provide security to state databases, inter-departmental networks within government and cyber assets critical to mission against any cyber attacks, data thefts on a massive scale and ransomware extortion attempts. Serving as a common umbrella of protection, the center would include around-the-clock surveillance, automatic threat detection, containment of incidents and forensics post-attack analysis of both information technology and operational technology nature.
Key Highlights of the UP-CSOC Project
Below are the key highlights of the UP-CSOC Project:
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Parameter
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Project Specifications
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Project Outlay
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₹104.28 Crore (covering setup, operations, and maintenance)
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Executing Entity
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C3iHub (Cybersecurity Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Kanpur)
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Initial Operational Mandate
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3 Years
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Approving Authority
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Uttar Pradesh State Cabinet (chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath)
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Operational Scope
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Centralized 24/7 monitoring of state government IT & OT ecosystems
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Core Technology Stack
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AI, Machine Learning, SIEM, SOAR, and Network Detection & Response (NDR)
Primary Objectives and Mandate of UP-CSOC
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24/7 Cyber Real-Time Monitoring: UP-CSOC will provide real-time monitoring throughout government intranets, external-facing applications, state data storage, and critical cyber infrastructure.
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IT & OT Comprehensive Protection: As opposed to conventional security operations limited to administratively used IT applications, the center will monitor even the Operational Technology (OT) network of utility/municipal infrastructure.
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Cyber Threat Intelligence Using AI/ML: The solution will use the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) combined with SIEM/SOAR systems to identify threats, assess threat magnitude, and execute an automated response.
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Investigations and Root Cause Analysis: The hub will investigate incidents to find out exploit paths, mitigate any vulnerabilities found, and ensure no future exploits through them.
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Capacity Building within Departments: C3iHub will work with departmental Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and nodal officers for conducting cyber exercises, red teaming, security assessments, and staff training.
Strategic Significance for Uttar Pradesh
This project will give the State of Uttar Pradesh a sovereign security operation center that is of academic caliber, led by one of the best technical institutions in India. Through this initiative, the UP-CSOC will ensure that confidential citizen information, financial transactions of the state, and interdepartmental communication are protected from cyber war attacks.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.