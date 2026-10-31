IIT Kanpur to Operate Uttar Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Centre: Check ₹104 Crore Project Details & Objectives

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given the green signal to an important cybersecurity measure that would enable the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to set up and run the centralized Uttar Pradesh Cyber Security Operations Centre (UP-CSOC). The ₹104.28 crore project would be carried out by C3iHub, the Technology Innovation Hub on Cybersecurity at IIT Kanpur, involving not only complete establishment of capital infrastructure but also operational maintenance of the same for the first three years through contract.

In view of the increasing integration between the state administrative systems, the distribution portals of citizens' welfare and services provided by public departments through digital pipelines, this important intervention is meant to provide security to state databases, inter-departmental networks within government and cyber assets critical to mission against any cyber attacks, data thefts on a massive scale and ransomware extortion attempts. Serving as a common umbrella of protection, the center would include around-the-clock surveillance, automatic threat detection, containment of incidents and forensics post-attack analysis of both information technology and operational technology nature.