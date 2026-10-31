NTA Allows Fresh JEE Main 2027 Application Forms for Candidates Who Made Mistakes

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates who made mistakes while filling out the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form to submit a fresh application. The facility is available even to those who have already generated an application number or paid the examination fee. The decision follows requests from candidates who reported errors in their application forms. NTA issued a clarification on October 30, allowing applicants to submit a new form instead of relying only on the correction window. Candidates opting for a fresh application will receive a new application number. They must enter all their details again and upload the required documents, including their photograph and signature. However, applicants should note that the fee paid for an earlier application will not be refunded or adjusted against the new form. They will have to pay the applicable examination fee again to complete the fresh registration.

Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Time Table PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Previous Trend and Latest Updates here Candidates must complete their fresh application and fee payment by November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. Those who miss the deadline can submit their applications with a late fee from November 23 to November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. NTA has clarified that only the last application form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and a confirmation page generated will be considered valid. If a candidate submits a fresh application but does not complete the fee payment or generate the confirmation page, their earlier completed application will remain valid. JEE Main 2027 Correction Window