NTA Allows Fresh JEE Main 2027 Application Forms for Candidates Who Made Mistakes
NTA allows fresh JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application forms for candidates who made mistakes. Check the last date, fee rules and correction window.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed candidates who made mistakes while filling out the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form to submit a fresh application. The facility is available even to those who have already generated an application number or paid the examination fee.
The decision follows requests from candidates who reported errors in their application forms. NTA issued a clarification on October 30, allowing applicants to submit a new form instead of relying only on the correction window.
Candidates opting for a fresh application will receive a new application number. They must enter all their details again and upload the required documents, including their photograph and signature.
However, applicants should note that the fee paid for an earlier application will not be refunded or adjusted against the new form. They will have to pay the applicable examination fee again to complete the fresh registration.
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JEE Main 2027 Fresh Application: Important Dates
Candidates must complete their fresh application and fee payment by November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. Those who miss the deadline can submit their applications with a late fee from November 23 to November 26, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.
NTA has clarified that only the last application form for which the examination fee has been successfully paid and a confirmation page generated will be considered valid. If a candidate submits a fresh application but does not complete the fee payment or generate the confirmation page, their earlier completed application will remain valid.
JEE Main 2027 Correction Window
Candidates who need to make changes to specific details in their existing application form can use the correction facility instead of submitting a fresh application. The correction window will be available from November 27 to November 29, 2026.
Candidates should check the details that can be edited before deciding whether to submit a fresh application or use the correction facility.
NTA Warns Against Appearing With Multiple Application Numbers
NTA has also clarified that submitting multiple application forms does not allow candidates to appear for the examination more than once in the same session.
Candidates who appear or attempt to appear in the examination using more than one application number will be treated as cases of Unfair Means (UFM), and action will be taken as per the provisions of the Information Bulletin.
However, merely holding more than one application number without appearing for the examination using multiple numbers will not be considered UFM.
Candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email jeemain@nta.ac.in for further clarification.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.