Jamia Vandalism: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Warns Against Hooliganism, Forms 7-Member Panel
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has condemned the vandalism at Jamia Millia Islamia and said a seven-member committee will examine students’ grievances. He has also urged the Delhi Police to investigate the incident.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has condemned the vandalism at Jamia Millia Islamia University and said the government will not tolerate hooliganism on campus. He also said a seven-member high-level committee comprising senior deans and professors has been formed to examine students’ grievances.
The minister described the incident as unfortunate and reiterated that students’ concerns would be examined. Addressing the incident, he said:
“What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it.”
Committee Formed to Examine Students’ Grievances
Joshi also spoke about the demand for student elections at Jamia Millia Islamia. He said elections had not been held at the university since 2006 and recalled the violence that followed the previous election.
Explaining the background to the suspension of elections, the minister said:
“Elections have not been held there since 2006. The last time elections were held, there was a serious incident of violence, following which the process was suspended.”
He added that while students had demanded elections, concerns had also been raised over activities on the university campus and action taken against some individuals.
“The demand was raised for elections to be held, but some people were also involved in anti-university activities at the time. Action was taken against those involved, but it was alleged that some innocent people were also targeted.”
The minister said the government had constituted a committee to review the issues raised by students and consider their grievances.
“Taking the overall demands into consideration, we have constituted a seven-member high-level committee comprising senior deans and professors. The committee will examine the grievances raised by the students. We have assured them that their concerns will be looked into.”
VIDEO | On vandalism at Jamia Millia Islamia, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi says, “What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it. Elections have not been held there since 2006. The last time elections were held, there was a serious incident of violence, following which the process was suspended. A demand was raised for elections to be held, but some people were also involved in anti-university activities at the time. Action was taken against those involved, but it was alleged that some innocent people were also targeted. Taking the overall demands into consideration, we have constituted a seven-member high-level committee comprising senior deans and professors. The committee will examine the grievances raised by the students. We have assured them that their concerns will be looked into. However, the government will not tolerate hooliganism or rowdy behaviour by people who come wearing masks. A police complaint has already been filed, and I appeal to the Delhi Police to investigate the matter very seriously.”— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026
Pralhad Joshi Urges Delhi Police To Investigate
Joshi said the government would not accept acts of vandalism or unruly behaviour on campus. He also referred to the involvement of people wearing masks and said a police complaint had already been filed.
Condemning such behaviour, he said: “However, the government will not tolerate hooliganism or rowdy behaviour by people who come wearing masks.”
The minister urged the Delhi Police to investigate the incident thoroughly.
“A police complaint has already been filed, and I appeal to the Delhi Police to investigate the matter very seriously.”
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.