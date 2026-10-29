Jamia Vandalism: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Warns Against Hooliganism, Forms 7-Member Panel

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has condemned the vandalism at Jamia Millia Islamia University and said the government will not tolerate hooliganism on campus. He also said a seven-member high-level committee comprising senior deans and professors has been formed to examine students’ grievances.

The minister described the incident as unfortunate and reiterated that students’ concerns would be examined. Addressing the incident, he said:

“What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it.”

Committee Formed to Examine Students’ Grievances

Joshi also spoke about the demand for student elections at Jamia Millia Islamia. He said elections had not been held at the university since 2006 and recalled the violence that followed the previous election.

Explaining the background to the suspension of elections, the minister said: