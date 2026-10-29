Karnataka Drafts Bill to Restrict Private Coaching: No Centres for Under-15s, Class Hours Capped at 5 Per Day
Karnataka Coaching Centre Rules: The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy has notified draft rules prohibiting private coaching institutes and tutorials from enrolling students under 15 years of age or those who have not passed the secondary school examination. Aimed at tackling intense academic stress, the draft policy caps daily coaching sessions at five hours, restricts operational hours between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM, mandates psychological counselling, and introduces strict registration and refund safeguards.
Karnataka Coaching Centre Rules: The Government of Karnataka has taken proactive measures to counter unrestricted commercialisation and increasing student pressure through notification of stringent draft rules to control private coaching and tutorial centres in Karnataka. Replacing the outmoded Karnataka Tutorial Institutions (Registration & Regulation) Rules, 2001, the draft Karnataka Tutorial Institutions or Coaching Centre (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026 stipulate stringent age limits, class duration restrictions, and mandatory mental well-being requirements.
In terms of the draft rules, coaching centres are not permitted to admit students below 15 years or before completion of their secondary schooling, making middle-school foundation batches illegal. In order to ensure that students do not become victims of exhaustion, the draft rules have put an upper cap of 5 hours for daily coaching sessions, which is permitted only from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM and cannot be conducted during school hours. Besides, the draft rules also include provision for compulsory weekly holidays, no scheduling of test after holiday periods, maintenance of confidential internal assessment records of the students, and mandatory professional counselling facilities on-site. Additionally, institutes will also be required to refund proportionate amounts on withdrawal of students and advertising that promises ranks/marks is strictly prohibited.
Key Highlights of the Karnataka Draft Coaching Regulations
Below are the key highlights of the Karnataka Draft Coaching Regulations:
|
Parameter
|
Proposed Regulatory Standard
|
Minimum Admission Age
|
15 Years (Must have completed secondary school / Class 10)
|
Daily Coaching Limit
|
Maximum 5 hours per day
|
Permissible Operational Window
|
Between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM
|
Mandatory Weekly Off
|
Minimum 1 full rest day per week; no assessments immediately following rest days
|
Mental Health Mandate
|
Full-time qualified mental health counsellor and wellness desk on premises
|
Fee & Refund Structure
|
Transparent fee disclosure and mandatory pro-rata refund upon mid-term withdrawal
|
Registration Framework
|
Mandatory institutional registration; independent registration required per branch
What did the officials say?
The education department authorities made it clear that the new regulations would help reduce the commercialization within the unorganized education industry sector along with relieving the extreme psychological pressure faced by these students. The government made it clear that children below the age of 15 years were in their developmental stages and should not be put under the pressure of competitive exam preparation through coaching and foundation batches.
The officials made it clear that limiting the duration of teaching to five hours a day along with not having classes before morning and after night helps students get enough sleep, socializing time, and time for school education. Also, the members of the regulatory body made it clear that compulsory mental health counseling, prohibition of rank-related ads, and pro-rata fee refunds were non-negotiable consumer protection policies.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.