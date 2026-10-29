Karnataka Drafts Bill to Restrict Private Coaching: No Centres for Under-15s, Class Hours Capped at 5 Per Day

Karnataka Coaching Centre Rules: The Government of Karnataka has taken proactive measures to counter unrestricted commercialisation and increasing student pressure through notification of stringent draft rules to control private coaching and tutorial centres in Karnataka. Replacing the outmoded Karnataka Tutorial Institutions (Registration & Regulation) Rules, 2001, the draft Karnataka Tutorial Institutions or Coaching Centre (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026 stipulate stringent age limits, class duration restrictions, and mandatory mental well-being requirements.

In terms of the draft rules, coaching centres are not permitted to admit students below 15 years or before completion of their secondary schooling, making middle-school foundation batches illegal. In order to ensure that students do not become victims of exhaustion, the draft rules have put an upper cap of 5 hours for daily coaching sessions, which is permitted only from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM and cannot be conducted during school hours. Besides, the draft rules also include provision for compulsory weekly holidays, no scheduling of test after holiday periods, maintenance of confidential internal assessment records of the students, and mandatory professional counselling facilities on-site. Additionally, institutes will also be required to refund proportionate amounts on withdrawal of students and advertising that promises ranks/marks is strictly prohibited.