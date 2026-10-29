Kerala NEET PG Ayurveda 2026 Registrations Open at cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala has started the registration process for the PG Ayurveda course. Students eligible for admission can visit the website cee.kerala.gov.in to complete the registration process.
CEE Kerala has commenced the online registration process for Kerala PG Ayurveda courses. Candidates who have cleared the AIAPGET 2026 entrance exam can register through the link available on the official website to apply for admission.
CEE Kerala has not provided a last date for students to register. Candidates are, however, advised to complete the process as early as possible. Qualified candidates may register their names, mobile number and email ID through the official website. The official notification states that the registration process is only a preliminary step to identify candidates interested in applying for PG Ayurveda courses and to avoid a last-minute rush. Registered candidates will be required to complete the application process once it is active on the official website.
Kerala NEET PG Ayurveda 2026 Registration - Click Here
Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Steps to Complete Registrations
The link for students to register for the PG Ayurveda course is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on the PG Ayurveda 2026 candidate portal
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Save the login credentials and click on submit
Kerala NEET PG Ayurveda 2026 Application Process Commences Soon
The link for students to fill out the online application form is not yet available on the official website. As mentioned earlier, the detailed notification regarding submission of the application will be issued once the Government-approved prospectus for admission to PG Ayurveda courses is published on the official website. Along with the application details, the fee payment, choice filling and seat matrix for admission rounds will also be released. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
Kerala PG Ayurveda Admission 2026 Choice Filling Process
After filling out the online application form, students will be provided with the link to submit the choices for the allotment round. Candidates eligible for admission must refer to the seat matrix and enter the choice of course and college in the option entry link. The choices must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. The options will be processed before the final allotment result is released. Students will be allotted seats based on the choices entered, availability of seats, AIAPGET rank, and the category of application. Students participating in the admission process are advised to keep the originals and photocopies of all relevant documents ready with them for admission.
Also Read: National Exams 2026: Parliamentary Panel to Review NTA Reforms, Exam Paper Leak Concerns
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.