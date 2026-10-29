Kerala NEET PG Ayurveda 2026 Registrations Open at cee.kerala.gov.in

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CEE Kerala has commenced the online registration process for Kerala PG Ayurveda courses. Candidates who have cleared the AIAPGET 2026 entrance exam can register through the link available on the official website to apply for admission. CEE Kerala has not provided a last date for students to register. Candidates are, however, advised to complete the process as early as possible. Qualified candidates may register their names, mobile number and email ID through the official website. The official notification states that the registration process is only a preliminary step to identify candidates interested in applying for PG Ayurveda courses and to avoid a last-minute rush. Registered candidates will be required to complete the application process once it is active on the official website. Kerala NEET PG Ayurveda 2026 Registration - Click Here

Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Steps to Complete Registrations The link for students to register for the PG Ayurveda course is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps to register Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala Step 2: Click on the PG Ayurveda 2026 candidate portal Step 3: Click on New Registration Step 4: Enter all required details Step 5: Save the login credentials and click on submit Kerala NEET PG Ayurveda 2026 Application Process Commences Soon The link for students to fill out the online application form is not yet available on the official website. As mentioned earlier, the detailed notification regarding submission of the application will be issued once the Government-approved prospectus for admission to PG Ayurveda courses is published on the official website. Along with the application details, the fee payment, choice filling and seat matrix for admission rounds will also be released. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.