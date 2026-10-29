Cyclone Arnab: How Many Odisha Districts Are Affected by Heavy Rain?

Cyclone Arnab triggered the heavy rainfall in India, including all the coastal states. Odisha is one of them which got affected by heavy rain after making the heavy landfall along the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for six districts of southern Odisha, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri, and warned of extremely heavy rainfall & strong winds. Several other districts were also placed under orange and yellow weather alerts. As of October 29, the cyclone Arnab has weakened and is moving inland. But the rainfall and the risk of floods & landslides are still a concern in these districts of Odisha. Grateful to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for assuring all possible assistance to Odisha in the wake of Cyclone Arnab. The support and cooperation of the Government of India will strengthen our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of every Odia. — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 29, 2026

How Many Odisha Districts Are Affected by Cyclone Arnab? There are six districts placed under the IMD's red alert for extremely heavy rainfall by Cyclone Arnab, and other than these six districts, other districts were placed under orange & yellow alerts. The six districts under the red alert were: Ganjam Gajapati Rayagada Koraput Malkangiri Nabarangpur The IMD has warned these districts because they are highly affected for the heavy rainfall & wind due to Cyclone Arnab which can cause waterlogging, uproot the tree, damage the houses, and disrupt the electricity connection in the areas. Other than these effects, landslides are also a concern in the hilly areas of Southern Odhisa. Which Odisha Districts Have Received the Heaviest Rainfall? Southern Odisha has recorded some of the heaviest rainfall linked to Cyclone Arnab. According to rainfall figures reported on October 28, Gajapati and Ganjam were among the worst-affected districts.

District Reported rainfall Gajapati (Mahendragarh) 249.9 mm Koraput (Pottangi) 188 mm Gajapati (Mohana) 168.8 mm Ganjam (Ganjam station) 161.4 mm Koraput (Similiguda) 143.1 mm Ganjam (Digapahandi) 139.5 mm Which Other Districts Are Under Weather Alerts? Apart from the six red-alert districts, the IMD had warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in other parts of Odisha. Districts reported under additional alerts included: Western and central Odisha: Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Boudh and Subarnapur.

Coastal and eastern Odisha: Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh.

Northern Odisha: Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and other areas covered by the latest district-wise warnings. Alert levels and affected districts can change as the weather system weakens. Readers should check the latest district-wise bulletin on the official India Meteorological Department website.

ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ଅର୍ଣ୍ଣବ’ର ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଓ ସମନ୍ୱୟ ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦିଆଯାଉଛି। ଜନସୁରକ୍ଷାକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ତୃଣମୂଳ ସ୍ତରରେ ସୁରକ୍ଷା, ସଚେତନତା ଓ ରିଲିଫ୍ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ତ୍ୱରାନ୍ୱିତ କରାଯାଉଛି। Preparations and coordination are being prioritised to tackle Cyclone ‘Arnab’. With public safety as the foremost concern, ground-level safety measures, awareness initiatives, and relief arrangements are being expedited. — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 28, 2026 What Did the Odisha Government Say? The Odhisa government has steppedup in evacuation and has given relief on the arrival of the Cyclone Arnab Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that Gajapati faced the worst in all other eight districts, and the state government has evacuated around 43,827 people to 634 relief centres, and other relief centers were kept ready.

In other vulnerable areas, there has been arrangement of essential items also supplied including food, drinking water, and medicines. The cyclone also disrupted transport services. More than 50 trains were cancelled, and schools and anganwadi centres in 16 districts remained closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. What Is the Latest IMD Update on Cyclone Arnab? According to the IMD's coastal weather, Cyclone Arnab weakened into a deep depression by the evening of October 28. At that time, the system was over northern coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of southern Odisha, southern Chhattisgarh and northeastern Telangana. It was forecast to weaken further on October 29. The IMD's Odisha warning page, updated on October 29, continued to indicate very heavy rainfall for the day. The forecast also listed heavy-rain warnings for November 1 and 2, although these later forecasts may change.