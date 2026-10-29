UP NEET UG Round 3 Seat Matrix 2026 (OUT): Download MBBS, BDS Seat Availability at upneet.gov.in

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the seat matrix for Round 3 of UP NEET UG Counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses can check the availability of seats across participating medical and dental colleges on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The seat matrix is important for candidates preparing their college preferences, as it provides details of available seats for the current counselling round. Candidates should review the vacancies carefully before submitting their choices, keeping their NEET UG rank, course preference and eligibility in mind.

How to Download UP NEET UG Round 3 Seat Matrix 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the seat matrix:

1. Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.

2. Open the notifications or important links section.