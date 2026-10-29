UP NEET UG Round 3 Seat Matrix 2026 (OUT): Download MBBS, BDS Seat Availability at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG Seat Matrix 2026: The UP NEET UG Round 3 Seat Matrix 2026 has been released at upneet.gov.in. Candidates can check MBBS and BDS vacancies across participating colleges before the choice-filling deadline on October 31.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the seat matrix for Round 3 of UP NEET UG Counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses can check the availability of seats across participating medical and dental colleges on the official website, upneet.gov.in.
The seat matrix is important for candidates preparing their college preferences, as it provides details of available seats for the current counselling round. Candidates should review the vacancies carefully before submitting their choices, keeping their NEET UG rank, course preference and eligibility in mind.
How to Download UP NEET UG Round 3 Seat Matrix 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to access the seat matrix:
1. Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.
2. Open the notifications or important links section.
3. Find the Round 3 MBBS/BDS seat matrix notification.
4. Open the PDF to view the available seats across participating colleges.
5. Download the document for reference while filling in college preferences.
Direct Link To Download UP NEET Round 3 Seat Matrix
UP NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Deadline
The choice-filling window for Round 3 opened on October 28 and will remain available until October 31, 2026, at 5 PM. Eligible candidates must log in to the counselling portal and arrange their preferred colleges and courses in order of priority.
The DGME has scheduled the Round 3 seat allotment result for November 2. Candidates who receive seats will be able to download their allotment letters and report to their allotted institutions between November 3 and November 7.
Candidates should complete the choice-filling process before the deadline and check the official portal for any further instructions.
UP NEET UG Round 3: What Candidates Should Know
Round 3 gives eligible candidates another opportunity to compete for available undergraduate medical and dental seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, the availability of a seat does not guarantee admission, as allotment depends on merit rank, candidate preferences, seat availability and applicable counselling rules.
Candidates should also check the fee and security deposit requirements applicable to their preferred institutions before finalising their choices.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.